Ferrari believe they can avoid grid penalties for turbo changes

Ferrari says it plans to complete the season with its current stock of turbochargers and avoid grid penalties for either of its drivers.

Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen have both used all four of their allocated turbochargers for the season. Using a fifth will mean having to take a ten-place grid penalty.

Ferrari’s chief technical officer Mattia Binotto explained how the team plans to see the season out without using any more turbos.

“Certainly it is somehow a concern in the fact that we had failures on the turbo at the start of the season and we have to replace them at the very start and you introduce turbo number three, turbo number four,” he said in today’s FIA press conference.

“But having said that we introduced as well on the following turbos some modifications for reliability. They are running well at the moment.”

“So we’ve got all the pool at the moment which have been introduced. We’ve got all the mileage available on these turbos. So are rotating them and obviously it’s our objective to complete the season with the current pool of turbos.”

Binotto also played down suggestions that recent FIA rules clarifications regarding car floors and oil burning had been aimed at his team. He said the team’s fluctuating competitiveness was circuit-specific.

“Each race is different to the others,” said Binotto. “There have been races at the start of the season where we have been competitive and others where Mercedes has been competitive.”

“For example Bahrain very early in the season they were very competitive in qualifying. So I don’t think there is a clear tendency and there is actually trend on the competitiveness between the two teams.”

“Certainly the development is very important. That has to be done race-by-race. There are still many races to go, we are just halfway through the season. I don’t think there is any reasons why there should be a trend or another other.”

“I think that oil burning is something that is not directly related to Ferrari. And the floor I don’t think there is any impact on our performance.”

2017 Hungarian Grand Prix