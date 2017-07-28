Nico Hulkenberg, Renault, Hungaroring, 2017

Hulkenberg to get five-place grid penalty in Hungary

2017 Hungarian Grand Prix

Nico Hulkenberg will take a five-place grid penalty for the 2017 Hungarian Grand Prix following a gearbox change.

The Renault driver has changed his gearbox despite having used his previous one for less than six consecutive events, as per the regulations.

Valtteri Bottas, Daniel Ricciardo, Jolyon Palmer, Romain Grosjean, Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz Jnr will all use new gearboxes this weekend without incurring penalties.

Hulkenberg said he had a “standard Friday” after setting the seventh-fastest time in practice at the Hungaroring. “We had to fight to find grip at times today, but this was just an aspect of a pretty usual Friday for us,” he said.

This will be the first grid penalty of 2017 for Hulkenberg and Renault. His only previous penalties this year were in China for overtaking under the Safety Car, for which he received a five and a ten-second time penalty during the race.

Renault technical director Nick Chester said the team saw “good potential” from its car this weekend. “Nico was pretty happy with the balance and tyre wear was reasonable so we have a decent base to work with,” said Chester.

  1. Profile Photo

    Jordi Casademunt (@casjo)
    28th July 2017, 18:25

    I swear, this will be one of these races where the best of the rest gets a surprise podium.

    Reply
  2. Profile Photo

    Hugh (@hugh11)
    28th July 2017, 18:26

    Hooray… (:

    Reply

