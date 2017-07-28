Red Bull lead Ferrari in first practice

Mercedes had to settle for third-fastest time as practice began for the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Daniel Ricciardo got within five-thousandths of a second of the 13-year-old track record at the Hungaroring as he headed the first 90 minutes of running. With track temperatures nudging towards 30C, Ricciardo set a best time of 1’18.486 on the super-soft compounds.

That dislodged the previous best time of the session which had been set by Lewis Hamilton. Before the session was over Kimi Raikkonen had also beat the Mercedes driver’s time, ending the session second overall.

McLaren were emphatically the ‘best of the rest’, Fernando Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne setting the seventh and eighth-quickest times. The latter spun at turn two early in the session after a suspected engine problem. The Renault pair completed the top ten.

Low-grip conditions at the Hungaroring caught several drivers out including the Haas pair. Romain Grosjean made light contact with the barrier and was able to resume work later in the session.

But test driver Antonio Giovinazzi, in his second appearance for the team, made more substantial contact with the barrier. He ripped the front-left wheel off Kevin Magnussen’s car and the session was briefly stopped so the VF-17 could be recovered.

The red flags flew again at the end of the session when Jolyon Palmer damaged his Renault at turn four. He ripped the front wing off his car and came to a stop to avoid causing more damage.

First practice visual gaps

Daniel Ricciardo – 1’18.486 +0.234 Kimi Raikkonen – 1’18.720 +0.372 Lewis Hamilton – 1’18.858 +0.676 Max Verstappen – 1’19.162 +0.762 Valtteri Bottas – 1’19.248 +1.077 Sebastian Vettel – 1’19.563 +1.501 Fernando Alonso – 1’19.987 +1.519 Stoffel Vandoorne – 1’20.005 +1.664 Nico Hulkenberg – 1’20.150 +1.975 Jolyon Palmer – 1’20.461 +2.054 Felipe Massa – 1’20.540 +2.088 Sergio Perez – 1’20.574 +2.294 Daniil Kvyat – 1’20.780 +2.431 Carlos Sainz Jnr – 1’20.917 +2.488 Lance Stroll – 1’20.974 +2.827 Romain Grosjean – 1’21.313 +3.116 Alfonso Celis – 1’21.602 +3.299 Marcus Ericsson – 1’21.785 +3.765 Antonio Giovinazzi – 1’22.251 +4.004 Pascal Wehrlein – 1’22.490

Drivers more then ten seconds off the pace omitted.

Best time by tyre