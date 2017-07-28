Red Bull lead Ferrari in first practice

Mercedes had to settle for third-fastest time as practice began for the Hungarian Grand Prix.
Daniel Ricciardo got within five-thousandths of a second of the 13-year-old track record at the Hungaroring as he headed the first 90 minutes of running. With track temperatures nudging towards 30C, Ricciardo set a best time of 1’18.486 on the super-soft compounds.
That dislodged the previous best time of the session which had been set by Lewis Hamilton. Before the session was over Kimi Raikkonen had also beat the Mercedes driver’s time, ending the session second overall.
McLaren were emphatically the ‘best of the rest’, Fernando Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne setting the seventh and eighth-quickest times. The latter spun at turn two early in the session after a suspected engine problem. The Renault pair completed the top ten.
Low-grip conditions at the Hungaroring caught several drivers out including the Haas pair. Romain Grosjean made light contact with the barrier and was able to resume work later in the session.
But test driver Antonio Giovinazzi, in his second appearance for the team, made more substantial contact with the barrier. He ripped the front-left wheel off Kevin Magnussen’s car and the session was briefly stopped so the VF-17 could be recovered.
The red flags flew again at the end of the session when Jolyon Palmer damaged his Renault at turn four. He ripped the front wing off his car and came to a stop to avoid causing more damage.
|Pos.
|No.
|Driver
|Car
|Best lap
|Gap
|Laps
|1
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull-TAG Heuer
|1’18.486
|31
|2
|7
|Kimi Raikkonen
|Ferrari
|1’18.720
|0.234
|20
|3
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1’18.858
|0.372
|31
|4
|33
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull-TAG Heuer
|1’19.162
|0.676
|27
|5
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|1’19.248
|0.762
|30
|6
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|1’19.563
|1.077
|21
|7
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|McLaren-Honda
|1’19.987
|1.501
|21
|8
|2
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|McLaren-Honda
|1’20.005
|1.519
|24
|9
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Renault
|1’20.150
|1.664
|25
|10
|30
|Jolyon Palmer
|Renault
|1’20.461
|1.975
|27
|11
|19
|Felipe Massa
|Williams-Mercedes
|1’20.540
|2.054
|28
|12
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Force India-Mercedes
|1’20.574
|2.088
|23
|13
|26
|Daniil Kvyat
|Toro Rosso-Renault
|1’20.780
|2.294
|27
|14
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jnr
|Toro Rosso-Renault
|1’20.917
|2.431
|25
|15
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Williams-Mercedes
|1’20.974
|2.488
|29
|16
|8
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas-Ferrari
|1’21.313
|2.827
|20
|17
|34
|Alfonso Celis
|Force India-Mercedes
|1’21.602
|3.116
|24
|18
|9
|Marcus Ericsson
|Sauber-Ferrari
|1’21.785
|3.299
|31
|19
|50
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|Haas-Ferrari
|1’22.251
|3.765
|8
|20
|94
|Pascal Wehrlein
|Sauber-Ferrari
|1’22.490
|4.004
|29
First practice visual gaps
Daniel Ricciardo – 1’18.486
+0.234 Kimi Raikkonen – 1’18.720
+0.372 Lewis Hamilton – 1’18.858
+0.676 Max Verstappen – 1’19.162
+0.762 Valtteri Bottas – 1’19.248
+1.077 Sebastian Vettel – 1’19.563
+1.501 Fernando Alonso – 1’19.987
+1.519 Stoffel Vandoorne – 1’20.005
+1.664 Nico Hulkenberg – 1’20.150
+1.975 Jolyon Palmer – 1’20.461
+2.054 Felipe Massa – 1’20.540
+2.088 Sergio Perez – 1’20.574
+2.294 Daniil Kvyat – 1’20.780
+2.431 Carlos Sainz Jnr – 1’20.917
+2.488 Lance Stroll – 1’20.974
+2.827 Romain Grosjean – 1’21.313
+3.116 Alfonso Celis – 1’21.602
+3.299 Marcus Ericsson – 1’21.785
+3.765 Antonio Giovinazzi – 1’22.251
+4.004 Pascal Wehrlein – 1’22.490
Drivers more then ten seconds off the pace omitted.
Best time by tyre
|Driver
|Team
|Best super-soft time
|Super-soft gap
|Best soft time
|Soft gap
|Best medium time
|Medium gap
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1’18.858
|0.372
|None
|1’35.916
|5.538
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|1’19.248
|0.762
|None
|1’35.230
|4.852
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull
|1’18.486
|1’19.920
|None
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1’19.162
|0.676
|None
|1’30.378
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|1’19.563
|1.077
|None
|4’08.096
|157.718
|Kimi Raikkonen
|Ferrari
|1’18.720
|0.234
|None
|4’03.096
|152.718
|Sergio Perez
|Force India
|1’20.574
|2.088
|None
|None
|Alfonso Celis
|Force India
|1’21.602
|3.116
|None
|None
|Felipe Massa
|Williams
|1’20.540
|2.054
|None
|1’30.807
|0.429
|Lance Stroll
|Williams
|1’20.974
|2.488
|None
|6’31.096
|300.718
|Fernando Alonso
|McLaren
|1’19.987
|1.501
|None
|None
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|McLaren
|1’20.005
|1.519
|None
|5’09.096
|218.718
|Carlos Sainz Jnr
|Toro Rosso
|1’20.917
|2.431
|1’22.516
|2.596
|3’59.096
|148.718
|Daniil Kvyat
|Toro Rosso
|1’20.780
|2.294
|1’22.187
|2.267
|2’03.578
|33.2
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas
|None
|1’21.313
|1.393
|4’28.096
|177.718
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|Haas
|None
|1’22.251
|2.331
|4’01.096
|150.718
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Renault
|1’20.150
|1.664
|None
|2’11.412
|41.034
|Jolyon Palmer
|Renault
|1’20.461
|1.975
|None
|1’58.007
|27.629
|Marcus Ericsson
|Sauber
|1’21.785
|3.299
|None
|None
|Pascal Wehrlein
|Sauber
|1’22.490
|4.004
|None
|None
2017 Hungarian Grand Prix
- 2017 Hungarian Grand Prix practice in pictures
- Red Bull lead Ferrari in first practice
- Live: 2017 Hungarian Grand Prix first practice
- 2017 Hungarian Grand Prix build-up in pictures
- Will Hamilton take the title lead? Five Hungarian GP talking points
9 comments on “Red Bull lead Ferrari in first practice”
bogaaaa (@nosehair)
28th July 2017, 10:25
Be nice to see the bull win this gp just on pace
Krichelle (@krichelle)
28th July 2017, 10:30
I think Antonio deserves another chance..
Bart
28th July 2017, 10:46
After another crash, I fear he is a Haas been.
Jeffrey (@jeffreyj)
28th July 2017, 10:47
Well, apart from a great weekend at Australia he has crashed quite a few times now… But who knows, maybe next year Sauber will run two Ferrari jr’s in Giovinazzi and Leclerc?
Jabbadap
28th July 2017, 11:13
Weren’t they going to use Honda for next year? Not that it would matters for using other teams junior drivers, as they are using Mercedes junior driver now with Ferrari engines. But I would imagine that they as independent team, they would want driver with at least one experienced race driver.
Hugh (@hugh11)
28th July 2017, 11:32
Just been confirmed that Sauber will be using up to date Ferrari engines for next season.
Jeffrey (@jeffreyj)
28th July 2017, 10:47
Nice to see RedBull on top and also McLaren right behind the top 6! Hope it’s legitimate in both cases.
Todfod (@todfod)
28th July 2017, 10:49
I wonder if Lewis and Kimi also set their times on the super soft tyre. It should be a cracking quail for tomorrow, I wouldn’t be surprised if the top 3 on the grid are from 3 different teams. I’m hoping Max finally has a clean weekend as well.
Looks like Mclaren’s risk of changing Alonso’s engine in Britain for Hungary is going to pay off (if it doesn’t retire sometime later in the race weekend of course).
For all the people who are saying that Honda isn’t solely to blame for McLaren Honda’s poor performance really need to take a look at their performance in chassis dependant circuits. On power circuits McLaren Honda are usually 2nd to last and on chassis circuits they are generally the 4th quickest.
JamieFranklinF1 (@jamiefranklinf1)
28th July 2017, 11:01
I won’t get my hopes up too high, but it’s great to see all three teams up there with a shout at a win this weekend.
Mclaren certainly showing that their chassis is in a good place, and Renault proving that Silverstone wasn’t a fluke either.
Ricciardo seems to have an affinity with this track too, would be great to see him take another victory here.