Sauber has announced it will use Ferrari engines in 2018, one day after confirming its split from intended supplier Honda.
Team principal Frederic Vasseur said a new “multi-year” deal had been agreed with its current supplier. In a change from this season, the team will revert to using current-specification power units instead of year-old examples.
“I am very pleased to confirm that we will continue to work with Scuderia Ferrari as our engine supplier in form of a multi-year agreement,” said Vasseur.
“The shared experience between the Sauber F1 Team and Ferrari has built a strong foundation, which will allow us to move forward swiftly and efficiently, also in terms of the development of the 2018 car.”
“I am convinced that together we can achieve the results which reflect the passion and determination that is, and always has been, behind the Sauber F1 Team.”
9 comments on “Sauber to continue with Ferrari after splitting from Honda”
Baron (@baron)
28th July 2017, 8:56
With year old PU and no in-season developments? I don’t see the point, unless……
BasCB (@bascb)
28th July 2017, 8:58
I don’t think they will have to get the old engine tough @baron, It probably all depends on the money they are willing to pay. And the process of building the car for a completely new engine might be so much more complex, that it saves some money to stay with Ferrari too.
Kavin Kannan (@lolzerbob)
28th July 2017, 9:01
They have confirmed it will be the 2018 spec
Stephen Crowsen (@drycrust)
28th July 2017, 9:35
So Sauber, who couldn’t afford 2017 engines this year, has now got the funding to purchase Ferrari 2018 engines?
Hugh (@hugh11)
28th July 2017, 9:44
Maybe they’re getting a very large discount for it if they have Ferrari junior drivers?
Gavin Campbell
28th July 2017, 8:58
I still don’t really get this, the team are struggling for finance and backers. However if they took a risk on Honda for a few years surely it comes with a junior driver with funds, very cheap engines and the real possibility that McLaren throws the towel in and you end up with a works deal.
They are the 3rd string Ferrari team now after the works effort and Haas who have a deep technical partnership. They are currently using last years engines on the cheap and they are struggling to beat McLaren.
Surely they would hoover up some McLaren parts – gearboxes, suspension etc. alongside the Honda deal and it works well for both parties.
Kavin Kannan (@lolzerbob)
28th July 2017, 9:01
So Ericsson-Leclerc/Gio at Sauber then? Where does that leave Wehrlein for next season?
Mark G (@sparkyamg)
28th July 2017, 9:35
Williams, probably. Or at Force India with Ocon moving to Williams.
Hugh (@hugh11)
28th July 2017, 9:11
Leclerc needed in the Sauber then. Has to have a seat for next year. Ideally, Leclerc and Giovinazzi at Sauber, but Ericsson has the backing of the owners so…