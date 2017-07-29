|Row 1
|1. Sebastian Vettel 1’16.276
Ferrari
|2. Kimi Raikkonen 1’16.444
Ferrari
|Row 2
|3. Valtteri Bottas 1’16.530
Mercedes
|4. Lewis Hamilton 1’16.693
Mercedes
|Row 3
|5. Max Verstappen 1’16.797
Red Bull
|6. Daniel Ricciardo 1’16.818
Red Bull
|Row 4
|7. Fernando Alonso 1’17.549
McLaren
|8. Stoffel Vandoorne 1’17.894
McLaren
|Row 5
|9. Carlos Sainz Jnr 1’18.311
Toro Rosso
|10. Jolyon Palmer 1’18.415
Renault
|Row 6
|11. Esteban Ocon 1’18.495
Force India
|12. Nico Hulkenberg 1’17.468
Renault
|Row 7
|13. Sergio Perez 1’18.639
Force India
|14. Romain Grosjean 1’18.771
Haas
|Row 8
|15. Kevin Magnussen 1’19.095
Haas
|16. Daniil Kvyat** 1’18.538
Toro Rosso
|Row 9
|17. Lance Stroll 1’19.102
Williams
|18. Pascal Wehrlein 1’19.839
Sauber
|Row 10
|19. Paul di Resta 1’19.868
Williams
|20. Marcus Ericsson 1’19.972
Sauber
*Five-place grid penalty for gearbox change
**Three-place grid penalty for impeding
17 comments on “2017 Hungarian Grand Prix grid”
Pyon (@pyon)
29th July 2017, 13:50
Its a bit sad to see more often than not the 2 drivers from the same car at the same grid position. It simply show that a lot is due to the car rather than the driver, luckily the mid-field is in a better shape on that front.
Hans (@hanswesterbeek)
29th July 2017, 13:52
Welcome to Formula 1 @pyon ;-)
Hugh (@hugh11)
29th July 2017, 13:53
The gap between Hulkenberg and Palmer (in Q2, let alone with Hulk’s Q3 time) was bigger than the gap between Stroll and Di Resta, who hadn’t driven the 2017 car before qualifying. Get Kubica in already.
Shame Hulk had to take a penalty, so starts 12th though. Both McLaren’s into Q3 round here proving that the chassis is pretty good on that car, and proving that the reason they’re doing so bad is completely Honda’s fault.
Disappointing from Hamilton, struggled all day today, now just 1 ahead (6-5) in qualifying v Bottas, although all 6 of the times he’s been ahead he’s been on pole.
Ricciardo unfortunate that he had the problem in FP3, as the car wasn’t quite the same for him since – would’ve likely qualified perhaps even ahead of Hamilton if his car hadn’t needed fixing.
Unlucky for Magnussen, exact same time as Perez but set it later which meant he was out in Q1 instead of being into Q2.
Mashiat (@mashiat)
29th July 2017, 13:57
@hugh Mclaren were 1.2 seconds off the pace of Ferrari, and I would reckon their engine probably costs them somewhere around 0.7-0.8s, so they would be right up there with Mercedes and Red Bull if they a competitive engine. Although Red Bull would move up as well.
Sumedh
29th July 2017, 14:42
If you believe Alonso, he says they lose 2-3 seconds on the straights in China :D.
So, here they must be losing at least 1-1.5 seconds.
Pennyroyal tea (@peartree)
29th July 2017, 14:04
Get Paul. Button was impressive .2 off Vandoorne though he got the whole of practice and he was just 6 months off F1. Seriously impressive from Di Resta. Paul was really tentative on the throttle but still more steady on the steering wheel than Stroll. He got Q1 and that’s that, everything new, not even 2 weeks to prepare.
PorscheF1 (@xtwl)
29th July 2017, 15:05
@peartree I’ve seen several comments of yours about DiResta. I’m not denying he had a good day but he was not even close to a future star back in his F1 time. He is as much out of place as Palmer is.
I’m also quite sure Kubica wouldn’t do much better. They’ve been out of it way too long. If Renault want points they should try to get Sainz, Ocon or Wehrlein.
Velocityboy (@velocityboy)
29th July 2017, 14:10
The gap between Hulkenberg and Palmer was pretty stark. If Kubica does well in the post race test, Palmer may be gone despite Renault’s assurances that he’s safe. A gap that large should not be tolerated given the circumstances.
Phylyp (@phylyp)
29th July 2017, 14:15
@velocityboy – agreed, particularly when the car itself is developing nicely and moving ahead in the grid, you’d really want two top drivers in there.
AdrianMorse (@adrianmorse)
29th July 2017, 13:55
It’s all over! Hamilton is going to walk to title, Ferrari have lost the development race again!
Ah sorry, my comment is a race late.
OmarRoncal - Go Seb!!! (@omarr-pepper)
29th July 2017, 15:04
@adrianmorse hahahahaa love your sarcasm.. Yeah, many people were saying the championship was over. TBH, I kind of felt the same. It’s nice to see Red Bull can enter on the mix as well, especially after summer break they might steal a couple of wins.
PorscheF1 (@xtwl)
29th July 2017, 15:11
@adrianmorse It still is to be expected Hamilton wil win it, that doesn’t mean Vettel could still steal a win here and there.
Mashiat (@mashiat)
29th July 2017, 13:55
Pretty impressive from Di Resta.
asherway (@asherway)
29th July 2017, 14:02
Not enforcing track limit rules in qualifying is a joke. F1 is not a sport.
Sederman (@sederman)
29th July 2017, 14:03
Austrian commentators noticed that the driver who won Hungarian GP hadn’t won that year championship since 2004. Maybe Seb should let Kimi win this one :)
Gabriel (@rethla)
29th July 2017, 14:11
I doubt Kimi will be in a position to win only by Vettel moving aside.
evered7 (@evered7)
29th July 2017, 14:29
And who won the 2004 title? That’s right, Michael Schumacher.