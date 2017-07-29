Vettel on pole as Ferrari sweep the front row in Hungary

Sebastian Vettel took his second pole position of 2017 as Ferrari claimed the front row of the grid at a scorching Hungaroring.
Lewis Hamilton was quickest in Q2 but trouble with tyre vibrations in the pole position shoot-out meant he had to settle for fourth on the grid behind Kimi Raikkonen and Valtteri Bottas.
Q1
While the front runners eased their way into Q2, led by Vettel, Paul di Resta had to use the first part of qualifying merely to get used to driving his Williams FW40. Despite zero preparation, Di Resta quickly began improving his lap times and his final effort got him within eight-tenths of a second of team mate Lance Stroll.
Neither was quick enough to reached the second part of qualifying, though both were inside last year’s pole position time. The same was true of the entire field bar Marcus Ericsson’s Sauber.
The unluckiest driver in Q3 was surely Kevin Magnussen. He matched Sergio Perez’s best effort of 1’19.095 to within a thousandth of a second. But while Perez progressed into Q2, Magnussen missed the cut as he set his time after the Force India driver.
Drivers eliminated in Q1
|16
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas-Ferrari
|1’19.095
|17
|Lance Stroll
|Williams-Mercedes
|1’19.102
|18
|Pascal Wehrlein
|Sauber-Ferrari
|1’19.839
|19
|Paul di Resta
|Williams-Mercedes
|1’19.868
|20
|Marcus Ericsson
|Sauber-Ferrari
|1’19.972
Q2
All of the front runners chose to start the race on the super-soft tyre, which remained the preferred rubber for Q2. Vettel led the way to begin with, but Hamilton produced a superb response with his final run to establish a new top time of 1’16.693. Max Verstappen also put his Red Bull in the mix, lapping two-tenths slower than Vettel despite catching traffic at turn nine.
There was little change among the five drivers who found themselves in the drop zone after the first runs. Jolyon Palmer came close to joining his team mate in Q3, but his final effort left him a tenth of a second down on Carlos Sainz Jnr. That meant Renault and Toro Rosso each got one car in the final ten, Palmer and Daniil Kvyat failing to make it through.
Both Force Indias dropped out as well and Romain Grosjean made no further progress after locking his front-left in turn six on his last run.
Drivers eliminated in Q2
|11
|Jolyon Palmer
|Renault
|1’18.415
|12
|Esteban Ocon
|Force India-Mercedes
|1’18.495
|13
|Daniil Kvyat
|Toro Rosso-Renault
|1’18.538
|14
|Sergio Perez
|Force India-Mercedes
|1’18.639
|15
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas-Ferrari
|1’18.771
Q3
Hamilton’s challenge for pole position faded in the final part of qualifying as he hit trouble with his tyres. Beginning his first run Hamilton told his team to make sure his second set of tyres were better balanced, and an error at turn four left him on the back foot beginning their final runs.
Vettel set the benchmark time again with a 1’16.276, despite running wide of the apex at turn one and again at turn two, while Bottas took a provisional second place on the grid. But on the final runs Mercedes lost their grip on the front row entirely.
Hamilton began his final effort complaining of further tyre vibrations. His last effort was clean, if somewhat restrained, and he ended up four-tenths down on Vettel.
That translated to fourth on the grid after a last-gasp improvement by Raikkonen moved him up to second place. The Mercedes pair were relegated to row two, followed by the Red Bull drivers.
Row four will belong to the McLaren drivers after Nico Hulkenberg, who qualified seventh, takes his five-place grid penalty.
Top ten in Q3
|1
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|1’16.276
|2
|Kimi Raikkonen
|Ferrari
|1’16.444
|3
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|1’16.530
|4
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1’16.693
|5
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull-TAG Heuer
|1’16.797
|6
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull-TAG Heuer
|1’16.818
|7
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Renault
|1’17.468
|8
|Fernando Alonso
|McLaren-Honda
|1’17.549
|9
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|McLaren-Honda
|1’17.894
|10
|Carlos Sainz Jnr
|Toro Rosso-Renault
|1’18.311
Prabhat Agarwal (@prab)
29th July 2017, 13:59
Since race pace of the top 3 is also very evenly matched, should make for an interesting pit window strategy race as I expect almost no overtakes among the top end. Hope I am wrong though!
Sridhar
29th July 2017, 14:00
Massive effort by Ferrari and they did it in style.
Vettel almost seemed likeable and his antics at Baku seem a distant memory. The old warhorse Kimi turned it up when it mattered and as evident from his interview he wasn’t pleased with 2nd.
I believe VER will be in the mix tomorrow and the Mercs may fall behind as they dont work well in dirty air following the pack. Look forward to an exciting round – all set for a classic finale before the summer break.
Baron (@baron)
29th July 2017, 14:01
Great to see McLaren in the mix, and an all Ferrari front row. Well done Di Resta although Jenson Button pulled off a similar stunt at Monaco having not sat in a 2017 car either..
Gabriel (@rethla)
29th July 2017, 14:07
Jenson button had sat in an 2017car for 4hours
Jeffrey (@jeffreyj)
29th July 2017, 14:07
Yeah but Button had only been out for 4 races and had the whole weekend (including practice). Di Resta has been out for 4 years (!!) and din’t have any practice or setup work. I think he did a mega job all things considered
Krichelle (@krichelle)
29th July 2017, 14:02
Anthony Davidson sounded jealous of Paul’s seat :P Bottas going to try it again at the start tomorrow.
Pinak Ghosh (@pinakghosh)
29th July 2017, 14:08
Bottas is doing really well at Mercedes. Usually Hamilton is very strong on Saturdays. But not today. Lets see what happens tomorrow if after turn one Bottas is still ahead.
The characteristics of Hungary track has suited Ferrari and more crucially both drivers have delivered.
Expected at least one Red Bull to be in the second row. But that is not the case.
McLaren are not bluffing when they claim that they have a decent chassis. Both in the top 10.
Perez out qualified and Palmer delivers another 11th place. There is no gain any more in keeping Kyvat and Palmer. Brownies for DiResta, at least he is not dead last.
Jeffrey (@jeffreyj)
29th July 2017, 14:09
Great job by both Ferrari drivers, bit dissapointed with Hamilton’s performance. RedBull’s are still over half a second off though, dissapointing. Great to see McLaren and Renault improving too!
Jake (@jagged-jake)
29th July 2017, 14:46
@jeffreyj what is a bit disappointing with Hamilton’s performance? Or he is the only driver who must excel even when the car is not to his preferred balance and suffering with vibrations on the day?
Alex Bkk (@alex-bkk)
29th July 2017, 14:56
Lewis gets paid to make up the difference in the car, so yes… he must excel.
Jake (@jagged-jake)
29th July 2017, 15:10
We all know that drivers are paid, what a tired argument, he has excelled within the limits of a car, what about that? Or you wanted him to “overdrive” the car….
Bio
29th July 2017, 15:06
Are you telling us that as soon as his car is not perfect he cannot deliver and finish behind his rookie teammate? He is supposed to make the difference when the car is not perfect because that’s what real champions do. He definitely isn’t from Schumi/Senna clothes…
bogaaaa (@nosehair)
29th July 2017, 14:23
Red bulls race pace will be very close to them though
Neil (@neilosjames)
29th July 2017, 14:26
I especially liked the part where ‘PIT’ remained next to both McLaren drivers on the timing bar during the final runs in Q1…
schooner (@schooner)
29th July 2017, 14:35
Regarding Hamilton asking his team to make sure his second set were better balanced … do the teams mount and balance their own tires?
Philip (@philipgb)
29th July 2017, 14:59
I think Pirelli mount the tyre, but the teams can add balancing weights I would assume.
Ruben
29th July 2017, 14:40
Out of curiosity, when was the last time at least one Mercedes customer didn’t make Q3?
Feels like forever.
Jamesluke241988
29th July 2017, 15:22
I think this shows that maybe Ferrari have the better car but not engine as Mercedes engine advantage has disappeared on this track. Nice to see Ferrari at the front but can see Mercedes been bk on top in Spa.