Vettel smashes Hungaroring track record in final practice

Ferrari were comfortably quickest in final practice as Sebastian Vettel lapped almost nine-tenths of a second quicker than any of their rivals.

In hot conditions at the Hungaroring, with track temperatures exceeding 50C, the world championship leader beat Rubens Barrichello’s 13-year-old Hungaroring track record by 1.4 seconds to head the final hour of practice.

Aside from his team mate in second, only the Mercedes of Valtteri Bottas managed to get within a second of Vettel’s time. Lewis Hamilton had to settle for fifth place behind Max Verstappen, the quickest of the two Red Bull drivers.

Yesterday’s pace-setter Daniel Ricciardo did just seven laps before being halted by a gearbox fault which left him stuck in fifth gear. He fell to eighth in the final order behind Stoffel Vandoorne, a strong sixth for McLaren, and Nico Hulkenberg, who will take a grid penalty after qualifying.

Fernando Alonso and Jolyon Palmer completed the top ten which, for once, contained none of the Mercedes customer teams.

Esteban Ocon was the quicker of the two Force Indias in 12th place, a few hundredths slower than Carlos Sainz Jnr’s Toro Rosso. But Williams suffered a setback.

Both FW40s ended up near the bottom of the times sheets with only the Sauber pair behind them. And Felipe Massa’s participation in the rest of the weekend is now in doubty.

Massa reported he was unwell yesterday after second practice but returned to participate today. However he felt ill again during final practice and Williams may now draft in reserve driver Paul di Resta to take over.

Pos. No. Driver Car Best lap Gap Laps
1 5 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1’17.017 17
2 7 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1’17.492 0.475 16
3 77 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1’17.914 0.897 15
4 33 Max Verstappen Red Bull-TAG Heuer 1’18.194 1.177 25
5 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1’18.434 1.417 14
6 2 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren-Honda 1’18.638 1.621 18
7 27 Nico Hulkenberg Renault 1’18.699 1.682 20
8 3 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull-TAG Heuer 1’18.714 1.697 7
9 14 Fernando Alonso McLaren-Honda 1’18.884 1.867 14
10 30 Jolyon Palmer Renault 1’18.956 1.939 19
11 55 Carlos Sainz Jnr Toro Rosso-Renault 1’19.300 2.283 22
12 31 Esteban Ocon Force India-Mercedes 1’19.352 2.335 22
13 26 Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso-Renault 1’19.455 2.438 23
14 11 Sergio Perez Force India-Mercedes 1’19.609 2.592 22
15 8 Romain Grosjean Haas-Ferrari 1’19.622 2.605 21
16 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas-Ferrari 1’19.895 2.878 19
17 19 Felipe Massa Williams-Mercedes 1’20.255 3.238 12
18 18 Lance Stroll Williams-Mercedes 1’20.379 3.362 24
19 94 Pascal Wehrlein Sauber-Ferrari 1’20.446 3.429 24
20 9 Marcus Ericsson Sauber-Ferrari 1’20.748 3.731 19

Combined practice times

Pos Driver Car FP1 FP2 FP3 Fri/Sat diff Total laps
1 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1’19.563 1’18.638 1’17.017 -1.621 66
2 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1’18.720 1’18.755 1’17.492 -1.228 64
3 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1’19.248 1’18.656 1’17.914 -0.742 78
4 Max Verstappen Red Bull-TAG Heuer 1’19.162 1’18.951 1’18.194 -0.757 77
5 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1’18.858 1’18.779 1’18.434 -0.345 76
6 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull-TAG Heuer 1’18.486 1’18.455 1’18.714 +0.259 70
7 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren-Honda 1’20.005 1’19.909 1’18.638 -1.271 60
8 Nico Hulkenberg Renault 1’20.150 1’19.714 1’18.699 -1.015 78
9 Fernando Alonso McLaren-Honda 1’19.987 1’19.815 1’18.884 -0.931 66
10 Jolyon Palmer Renault 1’20.461 1’21.175 1’18.956 -1.505 58
11 Carlos Sainz Jnr Toro Rosso-Renault 1’20.917 1’19.834 1’19.300 -0.534 82
12 Esteban Ocon Force India-Mercedes 1’20.126 1’19.352 -0.774 56
13 Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso-Renault 1’20.780 1’20.577 1’19.455 -1.122 87
14 Sergio Perez Force India-Mercedes 1’20.574 1’20.266 1’19.609 -0.657 78
15 Romain Grosjean Haas-Ferrari 1’21.313 1’21.504 1’19.622 -1.691 66
16 Kevin Magnussen Haas-Ferrari 1’21.345 1’19.895 -1.45 30
17 Felipe Massa Williams-Mercedes 1’20.540 1’20.869 1’20.255 -0.285 62
18 Lance Stroll Williams-Mercedes 1’20.974 1’20.791 1’20.379 -0.412 84
19 Pascal Wehrlein Sauber-Ferrari 1’22.490 1’21.722 1’20.446 -1.276 69
20 Marcus Ericsson Sauber-Ferrari 1’21.785 1’21.559 1’20.748 -0.811 81
21 Alfonso Celis Force India-Mercedes 1’21.602 24
22 Antonio Giovinazzi Haas-Ferrari 1’22.251 8

12 comments on “Vettel smashes Hungaroring track record in final practice”

  1. Profile Photo

    Sviatoslav (@sviat)
    29th July 2017, 10:54

    This is really bad.

    Reply
    1. Profile Photo

      MacLeod (@macleod)
      29th July 2017, 10:57

      For Massa you mean, i hope he is alright.

      Reply
      1. Profile Photo

        Pennyroyal tea (@peartree)
        29th July 2017, 11:06

        On the other hand, I would love to see Di Resta back, it’s an exciting prospect. Di Resta had a top junior career and a competitive f1 career, he should still be an f1 driver. I want to see what he can deliver on such short notice, he’s quite tall and heavy but I hope that that does not hamper his performance too much and we are able to have a glimpse to how much a driver evolves throughout the season, how much slower will he be relative to what Massa would have been.

        Reply
        1. Profile Photo

          Keith Collantine (@keithcollantine)
          29th July 2017, 11:21

          Official: Di Resta replaces Massa for Hungarian Grand Prix

          Reply

    2. Anjin_San
      29th July 2017, 10:58

      No, this is great.
      Forza Ferrari

      Reply

    3. FreddyVictor
      29th July 2017, 11:02

      kinda depends on your viewpoint !
      I do wonder if the lack of pace for Merc is due to their longer wheelbase?

      anyway, could shape into a great race!

      Reply

  2. MadmanAttack
    29th July 2017, 11:01

    DI RESTA!!

    Reply

  3. Markp
    29th July 2017, 11:06

    If every quali and race reflects this fp3 for the rest of the deason it will be a brilliant dream. Sadly Merc will improve in quali and the race.

    Reply
    1. Profile Photo

      x303 (@x303)
      29th July 2017, 12:07

      One can dream, but based on the results in previous races, it seems more circuit dependent than a reflection of the current order.
      Ferrari cannot gain one full second on Mercedes in just two weeks. We’ll have a better view in Spa: long straights and high speed corners.

      Reply
    2. Profile Photo

      72defender (@72defender)
      29th July 2017, 12:12

      Silvers likely struggle here and wipe
      the floor with everyone at Spa! Same with Singapore and Monza.

      Reply
    3. Profile Photo

      Todfod (@todfod)
      29th July 2017, 12:13

      A dream for a Ferrari fan maybe.

      Reply
  4. Profile Photo

    caci99 (@caci99)
    29th July 2017, 11:27

    Is Ricciardo at risk of changing his gearbox?

    Reply

