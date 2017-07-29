Vettel smashes Hungaroring track record in final practice

Ferrari were comfortably quickest in final practice as Sebastian Vettel lapped almost nine-tenths of a second quicker than any of their rivals.

In hot conditions at the Hungaroring, with track temperatures exceeding 50C, the world championship leader beat Rubens Barrichello’s 13-year-old Hungaroring track record by 1.4 seconds to head the final hour of practice.

Aside from his team mate in second, only the Mercedes of Valtteri Bottas managed to get within a second of Vettel’s time. Lewis Hamilton had to settle for fifth place behind Max Verstappen, the quickest of the two Red Bull drivers.

Yesterday’s pace-setter Daniel Ricciardo did just seven laps before being halted by a gearbox fault which left him stuck in fifth gear. He fell to eighth in the final order behind Stoffel Vandoorne, a strong sixth for McLaren, and Nico Hulkenberg, who will take a grid penalty after qualifying.

Fernando Alonso and Jolyon Palmer completed the top ten which, for once, contained none of the Mercedes customer teams.

Esteban Ocon was the quicker of the two Force Indias in 12th place, a few hundredths slower than Carlos Sainz Jnr’s Toro Rosso. But Williams suffered a setback.

Both FW40s ended up near the bottom of the times sheets with only the Sauber pair behind them. And Felipe Massa’s participation in the rest of the weekend is now in doubty.

Massa reported he was unwell yesterday after second practice but returned to participate today. However he felt ill again during final practice and Williams may now draft in reserve driver Paul di Resta to take over.

Third practice visual gaps

Sebastian Vettel – 1’17.017 +0.475 Kimi Raikkonen – 1’17.492 +0.897 Valtteri Bottas – 1’17.914 +1.177 Max Verstappen – 1’18.194 +1.417 Lewis Hamilton – 1’18.434 +1.621 Stoffel Vandoorne – 1’18.638 +1.682 Nico Hulkenberg – 1’18.699 +1.697 Daniel Ricciardo – 1’18.714 +1.867 Fernando Alonso – 1’18.884 +1.939 Jolyon Palmer – 1’18.956 +2.283 Carlos Sainz Jnr – 1’19.300 +2.335 Esteban Ocon – 1’19.352 +2.438 Daniil Kvyat – 1’19.455 +2.592 Sergio Perez – 1’19.609 +2.605 Romain Grosjean – 1’19.622 +2.878 Kevin Magnussen – 1’19.895 +3.238 Felipe Massa – 1’20.255 +3.362 Lance Stroll – 1’20.379 +3.429 Pascal Wehrlein – 1’20.446 +3.731 Marcus Ericsson – 1’20.748

Drivers more then ten seconds off the pace omitted.

Combined practice times

