Vettel smashes Hungaroring track record in final practice

Ferrari were comfortably quickest in final practice as Sebastian Vettel lapped almost nine-tenths of a second quicker than any of their rivals.
In hot conditions at the Hungaroring, with track temperatures exceeding 50C, the world championship leader beat Rubens Barrichello’s 13-year-old Hungaroring track record by 1.4 seconds to head the final hour of practice.
Aside from his team mate in second, only the Mercedes of Valtteri Bottas managed to get within a second of Vettel’s time. Lewis Hamilton had to settle for fifth place behind Max Verstappen, the quickest of the two Red Bull drivers.
Yesterday’s pace-setter Daniel Ricciardo did just seven laps before being halted by a gearbox fault which left him stuck in fifth gear. He fell to eighth in the final order behind Stoffel Vandoorne, a strong sixth for McLaren, and Nico Hulkenberg, who will take a grid penalty after qualifying.
Fernando Alonso and Jolyon Palmer completed the top ten which, for once, contained none of the Mercedes customer teams.
Esteban Ocon was the quicker of the two Force Indias in 12th place, a few hundredths slower than Carlos Sainz Jnr’s Toro Rosso. But Williams suffered a setback.
Both FW40s ended up near the bottom of the times sheets with only the Sauber pair behind them. And Felipe Massa’s participation in the rest of the weekend is now in doubty.
Massa reported he was unwell yesterday after second practice but returned to participate today. However he felt ill again during final practice and Williams may now draft in reserve driver Paul di Resta to take over.
Third practice visual gaps
Sebastian Vettel – 1’17.017
+0.475 Kimi Raikkonen – 1’17.492
+0.897 Valtteri Bottas – 1’17.914
+1.177 Max Verstappen – 1’18.194
+1.417 Lewis Hamilton – 1’18.434
+1.621 Stoffel Vandoorne – 1’18.638
+1.682 Nico Hulkenberg – 1’18.699
+1.697 Daniel Ricciardo – 1’18.714
+1.867 Fernando Alonso – 1’18.884
+1.939 Jolyon Palmer – 1’18.956
+2.283 Carlos Sainz Jnr – 1’19.300
+2.335 Esteban Ocon – 1’19.352
+2.438 Daniil Kvyat – 1’19.455
+2.592 Sergio Perez – 1’19.609
+2.605 Romain Grosjean – 1’19.622
+2.878 Kevin Magnussen – 1’19.895
+3.238 Felipe Massa – 1’20.255
+3.362 Lance Stroll – 1’20.379
+3.429 Pascal Wehrlein – 1’20.446
+3.731 Marcus Ericsson – 1’20.748
Drivers more then ten seconds off the pace omitted.
Combined practice times
|Pos
|Driver
|Car
|FP1
|FP2
|FP3
|Fri/Sat diff
|Total laps
|1
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|1’19.563
|1’18.638
|1’17.017
|-1.621
|66
|2
|Kimi Raikkonen
|Ferrari
|1’18.720
|1’18.755
|1’17.492
|-1.228
|64
|3
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|1’19.248
|1’18.656
|1’17.914
|-0.742
|78
|4
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull-TAG Heuer
|1’19.162
|1’18.951
|1’18.194
|-0.757
|77
|5
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1’18.858
|1’18.779
|1’18.434
|-0.345
|76
|6
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull-TAG Heuer
|1’18.486
|1’18.455
|1’18.714
|+0.259
|70
|7
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|McLaren-Honda
|1’20.005
|1’19.909
|1’18.638
|-1.271
|60
|8
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Renault
|1’20.150
|1’19.714
|1’18.699
|-1.015
|78
|9
|Fernando Alonso
|McLaren-Honda
|1’19.987
|1’19.815
|1’18.884
|-0.931
|66
|10
|Jolyon Palmer
|Renault
|1’20.461
|1’21.175
|1’18.956
|-1.505
|58
|11
|Carlos Sainz Jnr
|Toro Rosso-Renault
|1’20.917
|1’19.834
|1’19.300
|-0.534
|82
|12
|Esteban Ocon
|Force India-Mercedes
|1’20.126
|1’19.352
|-0.774
|56
|13
|Daniil Kvyat
|Toro Rosso-Renault
|1’20.780
|1’20.577
|1’19.455
|-1.122
|87
|14
|Sergio Perez
|Force India-Mercedes
|1’20.574
|1’20.266
|1’19.609
|-0.657
|78
|15
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas-Ferrari
|1’21.313
|1’21.504
|1’19.622
|-1.691
|66
|16
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas-Ferrari
|1’21.345
|1’19.895
|-1.45
|30
|17
|Felipe Massa
|Williams-Mercedes
|1’20.540
|1’20.869
|1’20.255
|-0.285
|62
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Williams-Mercedes
|1’20.974
|1’20.791
|1’20.379
|-0.412
|84
|19
|Pascal Wehrlein
|Sauber-Ferrari
|1’22.490
|1’21.722
|1’20.446
|-1.276
|69
|20
|Marcus Ericsson
|Sauber-Ferrari
|1’21.785
|1’21.559
|1’20.748
|-0.811
|81
|21
|Alfonso Celis
|Force India-Mercedes
|1’21.602
|24
|22
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|Haas-Ferrari
|1’22.251
|8
12 comments on “Vettel smashes Hungaroring track record in final practice”
Sviatoslav (@sviat)
29th July 2017, 10:54
This is really bad.
MacLeod (@macleod)
29th July 2017, 10:57
For Massa you mean, i hope he is alright.
Pennyroyal tea (@peartree)
29th July 2017, 11:06
On the other hand, I would love to see Di Resta back, it’s an exciting prospect. Di Resta had a top junior career and a competitive f1 career, he should still be an f1 driver. I want to see what he can deliver on such short notice, he’s quite tall and heavy but I hope that that does not hamper his performance too much and we are able to have a glimpse to how much a driver evolves throughout the season, how much slower will he be relative to what Massa would have been.
Keith Collantine (@keithcollantine)
29th July 2017, 11:21
Official: Di Resta replaces Massa for Hungarian Grand Prix
Anjin_San
29th July 2017, 10:58
No, this is great.
Forza Ferrari
FreddyVictor
29th July 2017, 11:02
kinda depends on your viewpoint !
I do wonder if the lack of pace for Merc is due to their longer wheelbase?
anyway, could shape into a great race!
MadmanAttack
29th July 2017, 11:01
DI RESTA!!
Markp
29th July 2017, 11:06
If every quali and race reflects this fp3 for the rest of the deason it will be a brilliant dream. Sadly Merc will improve in quali and the race.
x303 (@x303)
29th July 2017, 12:07
One can dream, but based on the results in previous races, it seems more circuit dependent than a reflection of the current order.
Ferrari cannot gain one full second on Mercedes in just two weeks. We’ll have a better view in Spa: long straights and high speed corners.
72defender (@72defender)
29th July 2017, 12:12
Silvers likely struggle here and wipe
the floor with everyone at Spa! Same with Singapore and Monza.
Todfod (@todfod)
29th July 2017, 12:13
A dream for a Ferrari fan maybe.
caci99 (@caci99)
29th July 2017, 11:27
Is Ricciardo at risk of changing his gearbox?