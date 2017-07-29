“It’s going to be a train”: Hamilton downbeat on race chances

Lewis Hamilton says he will be relying on strategy to attack the Ferraris in the Hungarian Grand Prix after qualifying fourth for the race.

Hamilton’s championship rival Sebastian Vettel will start from pole position. The Ferrari drivers locked out the front row of the grid after Hamilton, who was quickest in Q2, reported tyre balance problems in Q3.

“It’s not been the easiest, most straightforward weekend,” said Hamilton after qualifying. “But the car felt pretty good, we made some improvements since [practice] and the laps were relatively good except for Q3.”

Hamilton ran wide at turn four during his first flying lap in Q3. His final lap moved him up to fourth place. He will share the second row of the grid with team mate Valtteri Bottas.

Asked how much progress he expected to make from his qualifying position, Hamilton said: “Well you can’t overtake here so it’s going to be most likely a train unless we can do something on strategy.”

Having comfortably beaten Ferrari at Silverstone, Hamilton said Mercedes hadn’t been surprised by their performance around the slower Hungaroring. “Not really,” he said. “We knew that they were quick, they showed it earlier on today. So we were aware of their pace.”

“I don’t know if they’ve made an upgrade or whatever it is. I think we did quite well considering, but the race is on.”

Hamilton goes into tomorrow’s race, the last before the mid-season break, one point behind Vettel in the championship.

2017 Hungarian Grand Prix