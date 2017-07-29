Di Resta returns to replace Massa at Williams for Hungarian Grand Prix

Paul di Resta will make his first F1 race start for four years as a substitute for Felipe Massa in the Hungarian Grand Prix.
The 31-year-old, who became Williams’ reserve driver at the beginning of last season, has been drafted in to take Massa’s place ahead of qualifying. He has not participated in any of the practice sessions so far and the upcoming qualifying session will be his first experience of the FW40 chassis.
Massa said he felt unwell after second practice yesterday but was cleared to take part in today’s running following a medical check. He then reported feeling unwell again during the third session, in which he completed 12 laps and set the 17th-fastest time.
In a statement, Williams said: “After feeling unwell during practice in Budapest on Friday and Saturday, Felipe Massa will not drive for the remainder of the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend.”
“Felipe visited the medical centre and the MH EK Honvedkorhaz hospital for precautionary tests on Friday, after feeling unwell and dizzy during FP2. He was cleared to take part in Saturday’s practice session by the FIA medical delegate, but he felt unwell again during FP3 and has made the decision to withdraw from the weekend.”
“Williams supports Felipe’s decision and the team will work with him to ensure he makes a full recovery, with a view to return to the race track for the Belgian Grand Prix.”
“Following this decision, the team’s reserve driver Paul di Resta will drive alongside Lance Stroll for the remainder of the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend.”
Di Resta started 58 Formula One races with Force India between 2011 and 2013. Prior to that he won the DTM championship, which he returned to after losing his F1 seat. He scored his only win of the season so far at the Hungaroring track in June.
Massa is the second driver to be substituted at short notice so far this year. Pascal Wehrlein stood down from his Sauber seat at the Australian Grand Prix after participating in Friday practice and was replaced by Antonio Giovinazzi.
21 comments on “Di Resta returns to replace Massa at Williams for Hungarian Grand Prix”
Sham (@sham)
29th July 2017, 11:20
At least Di Resta has the most important thing for him to feel comfortable, something he relied on throughout his racing career – he already has lots of excuses to call on.
Only difference this time around is that some of them might be valid.
Loen (@loen)
29th July 2017, 11:46
Hmmmmmmmmmmm……you clearly have a very positive attitude to events
and the people who make them happen for us enthusiasts. You remind me
of the circus clown who always ends up with a custard pie all over his face.
Sham (@sham)
29th July 2017, 12:03
It was a joke, geez.
Though Di Resta is as out of his depth in F1 as the likes of Stroll, Palmer, Ericsson and Kvyat are.
Jureo (@jureo)
29th July 2017, 11:54
Lol, i am happy for him. Good luck.
caci99 (@caci99)
29th July 2017, 11:22
Get well Felipe
Wonder what can Di Resta do jumping into the car like this. Tough job for him, of course he might be very exited but nonetheless it is tough.
Keith Collantine (@keithcollantine)
29th July 2017, 11:25
@caci99
Stroll will be desperate not to lose the qualifying battle. But realistically Williams are surely just going to treat Q1 as a practice session for Di Resta.
Henrik
29th July 2017, 12:00
Exactly! Anything other than sending him out for a stint on each compound with the SS last and hoping to get within 107% would be foolish.
RyanDixon (@ryandixon)
29th July 2017, 11:29
What I did notice in FP3 was that despite Massa feeling ill Stroll was still slower than him. If Di Resta can beat him this weekend then more questions will be asked about Stroll rather than him answering them. It is a huge ask for Di Resta to do it but there is some performance in that car (regardless of what the times say) and you have to think that running in the simulator as well as DTM at this track means he isn’t as ill prepared as many believe. Nothing ideal of course but still more than nothing.
ben (@djdapimp)
29th July 2017, 11:34
I think there’s something really wrong with f1 if a reserve driver hasn’t driven the current car before. Its like a soccer player never practice or trained with the team before..
Patrick (@paeschli)
29th July 2017, 11:42
Anyone who qualifies behind him today should be fired in the spot.
Gabriel (@rethla)
29th July 2017, 11:44
@djdapimp
In other words like national teams.
Akshat
29th July 2017, 11:42
I wonder what level of physical fitness and training Paul has undergone as of now.
Mashiat (@mashiat)
29th July 2017, 11:43
Should be interesting, but I really am not expecting much at all. I reckon he’ll be last. Being away from an F1 car for almost 5 years and then driving a car with a new engine and completely different era must be a tough ask. However, if by some miracle, he does manage to out-qualify Stroll, we might just be looking at Massa’s replacement for 2018.
Gabriel (@rethla)
29th July 2017, 11:51
Only if he got a boatload of money.
Miltiadis (@miltosgreekfan)
29th July 2017, 11:43
Get well as soon as possible Felipe, but the bad luck he has experienced in his visits in Hungary is unreal…From Ferrari not fuelling him in 2007 to this year…The guy cant get a break! Its a shame because in 2017 he has been really motivated, but nothing seems to go to his way :/ Lets see what Di Resta can do, although i have to admit that SkyF1 were really bad in trying to cover their happiness for Di Resta…
Ben Rowe (@thegianthogweed)
29th July 2017, 11:52
@miltosgreekfan
Indeed. I hate the way Sky seem so pleased for Di Resta. Then then eventually bring up that they are ofcourse are sorry for Massa but their main talking point is that one of their dear presenters will now do the drive. I feel they may well praise him too much.
Miltiadis (@miltosgreekfan)
29th July 2017, 11:56
@thegianthogweed Yeah exactly!Im sure they’ll be screaming in Q1 & if he outqualifies Stroll they’ll start thinking about a potential race seat for 2018…
Gabriel (@rethla)
29th July 2017, 11:47
Wonder whats up with Felipe, hope nothing serious.
On Paul, are you even allowed to go straight into qualifying without practice. I thought there where talks about this when Giovinazzi replaced Pascal but he actually got a practice session even if it was effectivly ruined.
Jureo (@jureo)
29th July 2017, 11:56
If he beats Stroll… Certainly that will be a shocker.
Miltiadis (@miltosgreekfan)
29th July 2017, 12:00
As it seems,Felipe has the same virus as Martin Brundle :/
Anele (@anele-mbethe)
29th July 2017, 12:16
Any news regarding a grid penalty for Danny Ric?