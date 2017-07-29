Di Resta returns to replace Massa at Williams for Hungarian Grand Prix

Paul di Resta will make his first F1 race start for four years as a substitute for Felipe Massa in the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The 31-year-old, who became Williams’ reserve driver at the beginning of last season, has been drafted in to take Massa’s place ahead of qualifying. He has not participated in any of the practice sessions so far and the upcoming qualifying session will be his first experience of the FW40 chassis.

Massa said he felt unwell after second practice yesterday but was cleared to take part in today’s running following a medical check. He then reported feeling unwell again during the third session, in which he completed 12 laps and set the 17th-fastest time.

In a statement, Williams said: “After feeling unwell during practice in Budapest on Friday and Saturday, Felipe Massa will not drive for the remainder of the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend.”

“Felipe visited the medical centre and the MH EK Honvedkorhaz hospital for precautionary tests on Friday, after feeling unwell and dizzy during FP2. He was cleared to take part in Saturday’s practice session by the FIA medical delegate, but he felt unwell again during FP3 and has made the decision to withdraw from the weekend.”

“Williams supports Felipe’s decision and the team will work with him to ensure he makes a full recovery, with a view to return to the race track for the Belgian Grand Prix.”

“Following this decision, the team’s reserve driver Paul di Resta will drive alongside Lance Stroll for the remainder of the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend.”

Di Resta started 58 Formula One races with Force India between 2011 and 2013. Prior to that he won the DTM championship, which he returned to after losing his F1 seat. He scored his only win of the season so far at the Hungaroring track in June.

Massa is the second driver to be substituted at short notice so far this year. Pascal Wehrlein stood down from his Sauber seat at the Australian Grand Prix after participating in Friday practice and was replaced by Antonio Giovinazzi.

2017 Hungarian Grand Prix