In the round-up: Formula One CEO Chase Carey says he isn’t concerned about the rising popularity of Formula E with car manufacturers.
Formula One boss relaxed about carmakers' electric focus (Reuters)
"I think Formula E at this point is in many ways a combination of a street party for fans and sponsors and auto companies."
Hamilton 'always in the way,' says Magnussen (Motorsport)
"There's not anything illegal in what he does, it's only a bit disrespectful."
Fernando Alonso fed up of 'copy and paste' stories about future (ESPN)
"If I was a reader, and every week I'd read Alonso will wait until September to decide his future, I'd think that was too much,
Upgraded Red Bull felt 'like a B-spec' car (Autosport)
"Today it certainly behaved more like a B(-spec). Obviously, this morning looked strong out of the box."
Hamilton longing for Budapest F1 love affair to continue (The Guardian)
"There is no other team, apart from Ferrari, that would be interesting but right now, I love being here and the people I work for and work with."
Red Bull making Hungary a three-horse race - Vettel Q&A (F1)
"I had a small amount of damage so we had to go back to the old floor – but that was fine. We saw several cars going off the track – the exits of turns four and 11 especially are a bit harsh and I went a bit wide and aggressive in the morning."
David Coulthard's Inside Track: Lewis Hamilton has competed with team mates for his pole tally (The Telegraph)
"The halo is a solution which is the lesser of all evils."
In other ch-ch-changes news, the 'Bernie Avenue' street sign at the Hungaroring entrance is no more. Carey Close from now on?
— Stuart Codling (@CoddersF1) July 28, 2017
Porsche designed a beast. The 919. What a team, what a weapon.
And she never apologised for winning so much.
😉✍🏻✅🏆. pic.twitter.com/ke0TBdWO6u
— Mark Webber (@AussieGrit) July 28, 2017
No record seventh #F2 pole in a row for Charles Leclerc after all. A non-standard part was found on his car: https://t.co/WmQthivfwi
— F1 Fanatic (@f1fanatic_co_uk) July 28, 2017
Ten drivers are now one change away from their first power unit penalties – none of them Mercedes users… #F1 #HungarianGP pic.twitter.com/bMEtozuF89
— F1 Fanatic (@f1fanatic_co_uk) July 28, 2017
Comment of the day
A theory on Sauber’s decision to switch back to Ferrari for 2018:
I wonder if the discussions on potential new engine regulations may have given Sauber some extra bargaining or leverage to get a better deal out of Ferrari.
With three Mercedes powered teams, three Renault, three Ferrari and one Honda it would give Ferrari an equal say to Mercedes and Renault on the definition of the new engine specification (any historical contractual clauses aside). Where as with three Mercedes, three Renault, two Ferrari and two Honda they could be at a disadvantage and leaving Mercedes and Renault to lead the way.
@Rob-b
Yosi (@yoshif8tures)
29th July 2017, 0:36
Not a surprise that FOM is editing it. They did so last Race as well when that journalist asked Lewis a stupid question and Lewis responded in kind. The YouTube version cleverly edits that out.