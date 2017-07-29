In the round-up: Formula One CEO Chase Carey says he isn’t concerned about the rising popularity of Formula E with car manufacturers.

Social media

Notable posts from Twitter, Instagram and more:

In other ch-ch-changes news, the 'Bernie Avenue' street sign at the Hungaroring entrance is no more. Carey Close from now on? — Stuart Codling (@CoddersF1) July 28, 2017

Porsche designed a beast. The 919. What a team, what a weapon.

And she never apologised for winning so much.

😉✍🏻✅🏆. pic.twitter.com/ke0TBdWO6u — Mark Webber (@AussieGrit) July 28, 2017

No record seventh #F2 pole in a row for Charles Leclerc after all. A non-standard part was found on his car: https://t.co/WmQthivfwi — F1 Fanatic (@f1fanatic_co_uk) July 28, 2017

Ten drivers are now one change away from their first power unit penalties – none of them Mercedes users… #F1 #HungarianGP pic.twitter.com/bMEtozuF89 — F1 Fanatic (@f1fanatic_co_uk) July 28, 2017