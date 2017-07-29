Kvyat reaches ten penalty points and gets grid drop

Daniil Kvyat has been given a three-place grid drop for the Hungarian Grand Prix for holding up Lance Stroll during qualifying.
The Toro Rosso driver was also given another penalty point on his licence, making him the first driver to reach a total of ten.
Any driver who reaches 12 points receives an automatic one-race ban. Kvyat will have ten points on his licence until at least the Unites States Grand Prix in October.
According to the stewards Kvyat was driving more slowly than usual due to tyre damage, but they ruled this did not excuse him from holding Stroll up.
“The stewards determined that Kvyat was on an exceptionally slow lap having spun earlier and damaged his tyres,” they said in a statement.
“The stewards acknowledged that he was warned by the team very late of the approach of Stroll who was on a fast lap. Further, Kyvat pulled as far to the right as he could as soon as he saw Stroll.”
“However, the stewards considered that these were not mitigating factors. Kyvat was driving exceptionally slowly and taking the racing line at the end of Q1 when other drivers were attempting to set fast laps and this led to the unnecessary impeding.”
Kvyat’s grid penalty means he will start the race from 16th on the grid instead of 13th.
His total of ten penalty points were collected in six separate incidents over the past 12 months. Kvyat caused a collision during last year’s United States Grand Prix, picking up two points, and took another penalty point for overtaking Romain Grosjean off the track in Mexico.
He was given two penalty points on his licence on three occasions this year for further incidents. In Canada he was not in the correct starting position at the end of the formation lap and in Austria and Britain he caused first-lap crashes.
MXMXD (@mxmxd)
29th July 2017, 15:19
So, Stroll got holded up, and the result of this is Kyvat will start right ahead of him instead of a few spots ahead.
Seems no penalty might have been more fair… for Stroll, actually.
Ian P.
29th July 2017, 15:38
Looking like a possible opportunity for Robert K. to fill-in (in a Renault powered car) when Kyvat picks up a couple more points on Sunday. Yes, a punting opportunity.
David Not Coulthard (@davidnotcoulthard)
29th July 2017, 16:02
In a way-too-serious note, pretty sure there’s Gasly in the way
Imre (@f1mre)
29th July 2017, 15:43
What happens to the penalty points after the race ban? Are they reset to 0?
Bleu (@bleu)
29th July 2017, 15:57
That would make sense. Otherwise driver could be suspended several times in a year for basically same incidents.
Tifoso1989 (@tifoso1989)
29th July 2017, 15:56
What a great waste of an F1 seat. I still cannot believe how he’s still racing in F1 taking into account that the RBR junior drivers program has been ruthless, they even dropped drivers with good performances (Algersuari in 2011). Probably the russian market is very important to RBR for their energy drinks otherwise I don’t see the point from keeping him.
David Not Coulthard (@davidnotcoulthard)
29th July 2017, 16:03
@tifoso1989 I think VER (the other one) would be a better example – acording to my memory, anyway
Keith Collantine (@keithcollantine)
29th July 2017, 16:16
@tifoso1989 I thought it was curious how Tost felt the need to state Sainz was equally to blame for the collision at Silverstone. I really don’t think that’s far on Sainz at all.
I was already surprised Kvyat was considered good enough for another year this season after last year. And now it seems they may pass Gasly over again to keep Kvyat for another season after his Red Bull demotion. I’m not convinced that decision is being made purely on Kvyat’s driving merit.
Sumedh
29th July 2017, 16:32
You think Kvyat brings money?
Tifoso1989 (@tifoso1989)
29th July 2017, 16:54
@davidnotcoulthard
I just picked up randomly Algersuari, JEV is indeed a very good example.
George (@george)
29th July 2017, 16:20
@tifoso1989
Their junior program is a bit barebones right now. Gasly is the only driver on their books ready for F1, and he’s not all that great.
Peppe
29th July 2017, 16:36
He impeded Perez as well in Q2