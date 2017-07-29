Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, Hungaroring, 2017

Vettel has chance to extend points lead as Ferrari thrive in Hungarian heat

2017 Hungarian Grand Prix pre-race analysisPosted on Author Keith Collantine

Sebastian Vettel’s pole position is only the third Ferrari have had this season. But every time they’ve taken pole they’ve also locked out the front row the grid.

Vettel’s rivals can draw some encouragement from the surprising fact that only two of the last nine Hungarian Grands Prix have been won from pole position. The SF70-H should be at least an equally competitive prospect in the race, however.

As was the case in Monaco Ferrari’s strong chassis is serving them well on a low power-sensitivity circuit with plenty of corners. But this isn’t the only factor driving their performance advantage this weekend.

Searing heat at the Hungaroring has swung the balance of power towards Ferrari – perhaps decisively. Red Bull led the way on Friday as track temperatures headed towards the mid-30s. But by final practice temperatures exceeded 50C and it was clear Ferrari were thriving in the hotter conditions. Their quickest rival was eight-tenths of a second behind them.

Paul di Resta, Williams, Hungaroring, 2017
Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying in pictures
Mercedes made some progress with their set-up before qualifying and Lewis Hamilton set the quickest time in Q2. But as the pole position shoot-out began the asphalt was registering 56C.

Hamilton slipped off the track at turn four on his first run, resigning himself to a damage-limiting final lap to salvage fourth. Meanwhile Valtteri Bottas lost his grip on the front row.

The hike in temperatures is expected to last into tomorrow (and throughout next week’s two days of testing). The race stint simulations the drivers did on Friday were conducted on a significantly cooler track.

At present Pirelli believes a one-stop strategy is the best realistic option. Two stops are theoretically fractionally quicker, but the high risk of falling into traffic at a circuit where passing is difficult may put teams off it.

While the teams don’t know exactly what they’ll find in tomorrow’s hotter conditions, but Bottas has some expectations.

“For sure it’s going to be more tricky tomorrow than the long runs we did yesterday,” he said after qualifying. “But that’s going to be the same for everyone.”

“I think us, as a team, we have improved since some of the struggles we’ve had in hotter temperatures, it’s gone in a bit better direction.”

Bottas is the strongest-placed Mercedes on the grid, one place ahead of Hamilton and on the clean side of the track. In Russia he used the exceptionally long run to the first braking zone plus a headwind to get ahead of both Ferraris.

Go ad-free for just £1 per month

>> Find out more and sign up

The Hungaroring also has a long dash to turn one, though at 617 metres it’s significantly shorter than in Sochi. And Ferrari will no doubt be planning how to box him and Hamilton in around the slow corners at the start of the lap.

Red Bull and McLaren continue the neat rows of team mates on rows three and four respectively. The upgraded Red Bulls could give the Mercedes a headache, especially if they’re close enough to use the ‘undercut’ to attack.

Given how quickly the rest of the cars tend to drop back, watch out for Red Bull gambling on an aggressively early first stop to attack the Mercedes, knowing a second pit stop could be viable for them. That may explain why they’ve saved a fresh set of super-soft tyres.

Realistically, McLaren’s best hope is to hold on to those positions and profit from any retirements ahead, while resisting the rapid Renaults behind them: Nico Hulkenberg would have started ahead of the Honda-powered cars had it not been for his gearbox change penalty.

Qualifying times in full

Driver Car Q1

Q2 (vs Q1)

Q3 (vs Q2)
1 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1’16.802 1’16.276 (-0.526) 1’16.278 (+0.002)
2 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1’17.207 1’16.878 (-0.329) 1’16.444 (-0.434)
3 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1’17.362 1’16.631 (-0.731) 1’16.530 (-0.101)
4 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1’17.194 1’16.693 (-0.501) 1’16.707 (+0.014)
5 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1’17.266 1’17.028 (-0.238) 1’16.797 (-0.231)
6 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull 1’17.698 1’16.876 (-0.822) 1’16.818 (-0.058)
7 Nico Hulkenberg Renault 1’18.137 1’17.468 (-0.669) 1’17.626 (+0.158)
8 Fernando Alonso McLaren 1’18.395 1’17.595 (-0.800) 1’17.549 (-0.046)
9 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren 1’18.479 1’17.946 (-0.533) 1’17.894 (-0.052)
10 Carlos Sainz Jnr Toro Rosso 1’18.948 1’18.311 (-0.637) 1’18.912 (+0.601)
11 Jolyon Palmer Renault 1’18.699 1’18.415 (-0.284)
12 Esteban Ocon Force India 1’18.617 1’18.495 (-0.122)
13 Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso 1’18.702 1’18.538 (-0.164)
14 Sergio Perez Force India 1’19.095 1’18.639 (-0.456)
15 Romain Grosjean Haas 1’19.085 1’18.771 (-0.314)
16 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1’19.095
17 Lance Stroll Williams 1’19.102
18 Pascal Wehrlein Sauber 1’19.839
19 Paul di Resta Williams 1’19.868
20 Marcus Ericsson Sauber 1’19.972

Sector times

Driver Sector 1 Sector 2 Sector 3
Sebastian Vettel 27.499 (2) 27.126 (1) 21.479 (1)
Kimi Raikkonen 27.397 (1) 27.307 (4) 21.638 (3)
Valtteri Bottas 27.629 (3) 27.230 (3) 21.558 (2)
Lewis Hamilton 27.630 (4) 27.217 (2) 21.664 (6)
Max Verstappen 27.648 (5) 27.366 (5) 21.639 (4)
Daniel Ricciardo 27.688 (6) 27.419 (6) 21.658 (5)
Nico Hulkenberg 28.111 (11) 27.489 (7) 21.793 (7)
Fernando Alonso 28.031 (8) 27.568 (8) 21.797 (8)
Stoffel Vandoorne 28.113 (12) 27.741 (9) 21.973 (9)
Carlos Sainz Jnr 28.126 (14) 28.069 (11) 22.116 (11)
Jolyon Palmer 28.302 (17) 28.028 (10) 21.984 (10)
Esteban Ocon 27.999 (7) 28.182 (12) 22.228 (13)
Daniil Kvyat 28.068 (9) 28.250 (15) 22.202 (12)
Sergio Perez 28.098 (10) 28.312 (16) 22.229 (14)
Romain Grosjean 28.274 (16) 28.208 (13) 22.278 (15)
Kevin Magnussen 28.224 (15) 28.237 (14) 22.398 (16)
Lance Stroll 28.117 (13) 28.472 (17) 22.465 (18)
Pascal Wehrlein 28.579 (19) 28.783 (19) 22.448 (17)
Paul di Resta 28.521 (18) 28.794 (20) 22.553 (19)
Marcus Ericsson 28.780 (20) 28.635 (18) 22.557 (20)

Speed trap

Pos Driver Car Engine Speed (kph/mph) Gap
1 Sergio Perez Force India Mercedes 313.0 (194.5)
2 Paul di Resta Williams Mercedes 311.7 (193.7) -1.3
3 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari Ferrari 311.6 (193.6) -1.4
4 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes Mercedes 311.5 (193.6) -1.5
5 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Mercedes 311.0 (193.2) -2.0
6 Lance Stroll Williams Mercedes 310.5 (192.9) -2.5
7 Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso Renault 309.7 (192.4) -3.3
8 Max Verstappen Red Bull TAG Heuer 308.8 (191.9) -4.2
9 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari Ferrari 308.3 (191.6) -4.7
10 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull TAG Heuer 307.9 (191.3) -5.1
11 Esteban Ocon Force India Mercedes 307.7 (191.2) -5.3
12 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari 307.2 (190.9) -5.8
13 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 307.0 (190.8) -6.0
14 Carlos Sainz Jnr Toro Rosso Renault 306.1 (190.2) -6.9
15 Marcus Ericsson Sauber Ferrari 303.5 (188.6) -9.5
16 Jolyon Palmer Renault Renault 303.2 (188.4) -9.8
17 Pascal Wehrlein Sauber Ferrari 302.9 (188.2) -10.1
18 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren Honda 302.2 (187.8) -10.8
19 Fernando Alonso McLaren Honda 301.8 (187.5) -11.2
20 Nico Hulkenberg Renault Renault 300.2 (186.5) -12.8

Drivers’ remaining tyres

Driver Team Medium Soft Super-soft
New Used New Used New Used
Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 0 1 1 0 0 4
Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 0 1 1 0 0 4
Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull 0 1 1 0 1 3
Max Verstappen Red Bull 0 1 1 0 1 3
Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 0 1 2 0 0 3
Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 0 1 2 0 0 3
Sergio Perez Force India 1 0 1 0 1 4
Esteban Ocon Force India 1 0 1 0 1 4
Felipe Massa Williams 0 1 1 0 3 2
Lance Stroll Williams 0 1 1 0 3 2
Fernando Alonso McLaren 0 1 1 0 0 4
Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren 0 1 1 0 0 4
Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso 0 1 1 0 0 4
Carlos Sainz Jnr Toro Rosso 0 1 1 0 1 4
Romain Grosjean Haas 0 1 1 0 1 4
Kevin Magnussen Haas 0 1 1 0 3 2
Nico Hulkenberg Renault 0 1 1 0 1 3
Jolyon Palmer Renault 0 1 1 0 1 4
Marcus Ericsson Sauber 0 1 2 0 1 3
Pascal Wehrlein Sauber 0 1 2 0 1 3

Over to you

Will Vettel extend his points lead ahead of the summer break? Or will this be another Hungarian Grand Prix where the pole sitter loses his advantage?

Share your views on the race in the comments.

2017 Hungarian Grand Prix

Browse all 2017 Hungarian Grand Prix articles

2 comments on “Vettel has chance to extend points lead as Ferrari thrive in Hungarian heat”

  1. Profile Photo

    Krichelle (@krichelle)
    29th July 2017, 23:29

    What are mercedes thinking? They only have 1 new set of soft tyres for the race and no more Ss. This completely reduces their flexibility even though it is likely to be another 1 stop race.

    Reply
  2. Profile Photo

    Stefanauss (@stefanauss)
    29th July 2017, 23:55

    Q2 laptime for Vettel is wrong, that’s pole time. 1’16.278 was his second best effort in Q3.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

All comments are moderated. See the Comment Policy and FAQ for more.
If the person you're replying to is a registered user you can notify them of your reply using '@username'.