Drivers’ championship
|Driver
|Total
|1
|Sebastian Vettel
|202
|2
|Lewis Hamilton
|188
|3
|Valtteri Bottas
|169
|4
|Daniel Ricciardo
|117
|5
|Kimi Raikkonen
|116
|6
|Max Verstappen
|67
|7
|Sergio Perez
|56
|8
|Esteban Ocon
|45
|9
|Carlos Sainz Jnr
|35
|10
|Nico Hulkenberg
|26
|11
|Felipe Massa
|23
|12
|Lance Stroll
|18
|12
|Romain Grosjean
|18
|14
|Kevin Magnussen
|11
|15
|Fernando Alonso
|10
|16
|Pascal Wehrlein
|5
|17
|Daniil Kvyat
|4
|18
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|1
|19
|Jolyon Palmer
|0
|19
|Marcus Ericsson
|0
|19
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|0
Constructors’ championship
|Team
|Total
|1
|Mercedes
|357
|2
|Ferrari
|318
|3
|Red Bull
|184
|4
|Force India
|101
|5
|Williams
|41
|6
|Toro Rosso
|39
|7
|Haas
|29
|8
|Renault
|26
|9
|McLaren
|11
|10
|Sauber
|5
2017 Hungarian Grand Prix
- Vote for your 2017 Hungarian Grand Prix Driver of the Weekend
- Vettel leads Ferrari one-two in tense Hungarian Grand Prix
- 2017 Hungarian Grand Prix championship points
- 2017 Hungarian Grand Prix race result
- Rate the race: 2017 Hungarian Grand Prix
10 comments on “2017 Hungarian Grand Prix championship points”
Phylyp (@phylyp)
30th July 2017, 14:34
I support Vettel over Hamilton, but I wouldn’t have faulted Hamilton if he kept the podium. Bottas didn’t keep him in range after the swap, and kept falling back, all the way near Verstappen’s clutches. Extremely decent of Hamilton to have done the swap back at the end, especially given Bottas is a title contender.
That one action of Hamilton – combined with Ferrari’s refusal to release Kimi ahead of Vettel – puts a different perspective on which teammate is a second driver.
Arrows98 (@arrows98)
30th July 2017, 14:42
I have a lot of respect for HAM and Merc for switching back, kudos to both! but I feel like it was also a smart move: 3 points might be a small price to pay to have a BOT willing to help later in the championship…
BasCB (@bascb)
30th July 2017, 14:42
It does show, doesn’t it @phylyp. It certainly makes one appreciate Hamilton for being a good sport and teamplayer. Although Kimi is really a teamplayer, pretty impressive how often he has been stomped in his face that he is the no2 driver in the team. This year Kimi has been racing really well, but the team really used him as the team pawn all year.
One also has to wonder, if a Verstappen would go to Ferrari, surely they would have quite different things in their contracts to avoid such a situation.
It is certainy a reason for me to respect Mercedes more and be more happy when they win (with either driver) than when Ferrari wins a race.
Marian Gri (@corrado-dub)
30th July 2017, 14:49
Raced really well?!?!? Are you sure you’re not (re)watching 2005??
Phylyp (@phylyp)
30th July 2017, 14:51
@bascb – quite true.
Also, in the past years’ rivalry with Rosberg, initial impressions were often that Rosberg was a victim, a card he played quite well. But some comments that have come to light since about Rosberg, combined with Hamilton’s behaviour today makes one go back and reassess those past clashes between the pair.
Talking about teammate rivalry, I’d like to see how things boil over at Red Bull. Ricciardo has the measure of and understands his teammate’s mentality, with his “sore loser” comment. Christian Horner doesn’t exactly seem the kind to manage battles between his drivers well. Max does seem to be the favoured child in Red Bull, so it’ll be interesting to see how this plays out.
OOliver
30th July 2017, 14:49
Vettel could not have won this race without Kimi.
Ferrari used him to frustrate Mercedes all race so it was still team orders at play.
Jason Miller (@flatdarkmars)
30th July 2017, 15:11
I don’t know about that. While VET may have been slowing RAI down, the end result is that both Ferraris were lapping at around the same pace for most of the race. Since neither Mercedes could get past RAI, I don’t think they would’ve had any more success getting past VET.
OOliver
30th July 2017, 14:56
With Mclaren able to score points now, it will only take retirements for Palmer to score points. Sauber are going to be last again.
Sven (@crammond)
30th July 2017, 14:58
From 3 points clear to 6 points behind, not a good race for Sauber, but still not impossible to win P9.
Ben Rowe (@thegianthogweed)
30th July 2017, 15:12
There does seem to be quite a lot more respect to Hamilton than Bottas. I think both were extremelly good team players. Hamilton first asked if he could get past Bottas. He had been stuck behind for 13 laps. I think that basing on the fact Kimi couldn’t get past Vettel, I think it will have been unlikly that Hamilton will have got past Bottas without team orders as the tyres will have just got older and older. Hamiltoon did indeed have more pace. It was the right decision. Hamilton dis pull away but once he caugut the leaders, the gap only changed dramatically between him and Bottas when Bottas had issues with traffic. It is hard for the back markers but he lost 4 seconds when he was trying to get past Hulkenberg. He also had a pit stop 1 second slower than Hamilton which was unlucky. Hamilton was quicker but he couldn’t get past the Ferrari’s. I really respect him for letting Bottas back through. But equally respect Bottas for the same earlier as it is quite likely Hamilton will have finished 4th anyway if it wasn’t for that.
These 2 get on so much better than Rosberg and Hamilton. I think they work togeather better than Hamilton paird with Alonso or Vettel too. It just seems really relaxed and their team play is very fair. Respect to the team and both drivers.