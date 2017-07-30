2017 Hungarian Grand Prix interactive lap times and fastest laps

Fernando Alonso set the fastest lap of the Hungarian Grand Prix as Sebastian Vettel’s steering problems restricted the pace of the front-runners.

Vettel only managed five laps at race pace after the Safety Car came in before he hit trouble. “I developed a problem with the steering wheel,” he said afterwards. “I don’t know why yet.”

“It was quite annoying because it was a strange feeling. But then, at some point, I forgot about it and just tried to get used to it, which was tricky because it just kept changing and getting worse. However, in the end the pace was still there.”

The effect the steering problem had on Vettel’s lap times wasn’t that great at first. He lost around half a second per lap to begin with, but the one second per lap advantage Ferrari enjoyed to begin with swiftly disappeared as both cars were locked into driving at Vettel’s pace.

As Vettel’s handling deteriorated Fernando Alonso was eventually able to match his pace in the McLaren. Alonso, running in free air after getting past Carlos Sainz Jnr, was the quickest driver on the track more than once over the final ten laps.

2017 Hungarian Grand Prix