2017 Hungarian Grand Prix interactive lap times and fastest laps

Fernando Alonso set the fastest lap of the Hungarian Grand Prix as Sebastian Vettel’s steering problems restricted the pace of the front-runners.
Vettel only managed five laps at race pace after the Safety Car came in before he hit trouble. “I developed a problem with the steering wheel,” he said afterwards. “I don’t know why yet.”
“It was quite annoying because it was a strange feeling. But then, at some point, I forgot about it and just tried to get used to it, which was tricky because it just kept changing and getting worse. However, in the end the pace was still there.”
The effect the steering problem had on Vettel’s lap times wasn’t that great at first. He lost around half a second per lap to begin with, but the one second per lap advantage Ferrari enjoyed to begin with swiftly disappeared as both cars were locked into driving at Vettel’s pace.
As Vettel’s handling deteriorated Fernando Alonso was eventually able to match his pace in the McLaren. Alonso, running in free air after getting past Carlos Sainz Jnr, was the quickest driver on the track more than once over the final ten laps.
2017 Hungarian Grand Prix lap times
All the lap times by the drivers (in seconds, very slow laps excluded). Scroll to zoom, drag to pan and toggle drivers using the control below:
2017 Hungarian Grand Prix fastest laps
Each driver’s fastest lap:
|Rank
|Driver
|Car
|Fastest lap
|Gap
|On lap
|1
|Fernando Alonso
|McLaren-Honda
|1’20.182
|69
|2
|Kimi Raikkonen
|Ferrari
|1’20.461
|0.279
|70
|3
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull-TAG Heuer
|1’20.490
|0.308
|44
|4
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|1’20.807
|0.625
|69
|5
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1’20.818
|0.636
|66
|6
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|1’21.214
|1.032
|68
|7
|Jolyon Palmer
|Renault
|1’21.589
|1.407
|68
|8
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Renault
|1’21.611
|1.429
|61
|9
|Daniil Kvyat
|Toro Rosso-Renault
|1’21.631
|1.449
|42
|10
|Marcus Ericsson
|Sauber-Ferrari
|1’21.752
|1.570
|66
|11
|Carlos Sainz Jnr
|Toro Rosso-Renault
|1’21.871
|1.689
|67
|12
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|McLaren-Honda
|1’21.960
|1.778
|44
|13
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas-Ferrari
|1’22.100
|1.918
|67
|14
|Sergio Perez
|Force India-Mercedes
|1’22.105
|1.923
|68
|15
|Esteban Ocon
|Force India-Mercedes
|1’22.431
|2.249
|60
|16
|Lance Stroll
|Williams-Mercedes
|1’22.830
|2.648
|53
|17
|Paul di Resta
|Williams-Mercedes
|1’23.242
|3.060
|49
|18
|Pascal Wehrlein
|Sauber-Ferrari
|1’23.573
|3.391
|50
|19
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas-Ferrari
|1’24.702
|4.520
|19
2 comments on “2017 Hungarian Grand Prix interactive lap times and fastest laps”
Mike Dee (@mike-dee)
31st July 2017, 9:15
Well done, Fernando! It was quite a surprise to see fastest lap going to him at the end. Of course helped by the Ferrari, Mercedes and Red Bull going slowly, but still impressive.
Cristian (@panzik)
31st July 2017, 10:20
Despite renaults were faster than the midpack they were stuck behind slower cars (and unsporting driver) and couldn’t pass them.