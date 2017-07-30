2017 Hungarian Grand Prix interactive lap times and fastest laps

Fernando Alonso set the fastest lap of the Hungarian Grand Prix as Sebastian Vettel’s steering problems restricted the pace of the front-runners.

Vettel only managed five laps at race pace after the Safety Car came in before he hit trouble. “I developed a problem with the steering wheel,” he said afterwards. “I don’t know why yet.”

“It was quite annoying because it was a strange feeling. But then, at some point, I forgot about it and just tried to get used to it, which was tricky because it just kept changing and getting worse. However, in the end the pace was still there.”

The effect the steering problem had on Vettel’s lap times wasn’t that great at first. He lost around half a second per lap to begin with, but the one second per lap advantage Ferrari enjoyed to begin with swiftly disappeared as both cars were locked into driving at Vettel’s pace.

As Vettel’s handling deteriorated Fernando Alonso was eventually able to match his pace in the McLaren. Alonso, running in free air after getting past Carlos Sainz Jnr, was the quickest driver on the track more than once over the final ten laps.

2017 Hungarian Grand Prix lap times

All the lap times by the drivers (in seconds, very slow laps excluded). Scroll to zoom, drag to pan and toggle drivers using the control below:

2017 Hungarian Grand Prix fastest laps

Each driver’s fastest lap:

Rank Driver Car Fastest lap Gap On lap
1 Fernando Alonso McLaren-Honda 1’20.182 69
2 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1’20.461 0.279 70
3 Max Verstappen Red Bull-TAG Heuer 1’20.490 0.308 44
4 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1’20.807 0.625 69
5 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1’20.818 0.636 66
6 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1’21.214 1.032 68
7 Jolyon Palmer Renault 1’21.589 1.407 68
8 Nico Hulkenberg Renault 1’21.611 1.429 61
9 Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso-Renault 1’21.631 1.449 42
10 Marcus Ericsson Sauber-Ferrari 1’21.752 1.570 66
11 Carlos Sainz Jnr Toro Rosso-Renault 1’21.871 1.689 67
12 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren-Honda 1’21.960 1.778 44
13 Kevin Magnussen Haas-Ferrari 1’22.100 1.918 67
14 Sergio Perez Force India-Mercedes 1’22.105 1.923 68
15 Esteban Ocon Force India-Mercedes 1’22.431 2.249 60
16 Lance Stroll Williams-Mercedes 1’22.830 2.648 53
17 Paul di Resta Williams-Mercedes 1’23.242 3.060 49
18 Pascal Wehrlein Sauber-Ferrari 1’23.573 3.391 50
19 Romain Grosjean Haas-Ferrari 1’24.702 4.520 19

2 comments on “2017 Hungarian Grand Prix interactive lap times and fastest laps”

    Mike Dee (@mike-dee)
    31st July 2017, 9:15

    Well done, Fernando! It was quite a surprise to see fastest lap going to him at the end. Of course helped by the Ferrari, Mercedes and Red Bull going slowly, but still impressive.

    Cristian (@panzik)
    31st July 2017, 10:20

    Despite renaults were faster than the midpack they were stuck behind slower cars (and unsporting driver) and couldn’t pass them.

