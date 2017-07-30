|Position
|No.
|Driver
|Car
|1
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|2
|7
|Kimi Raikkonen
|Ferrari
|3
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|4
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|5
|33
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull-TAG Heuer
|6
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|McLaren-Honda
|7
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jnr
|Toro Rosso-Renault
|8
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Force India-Mercedes
|9
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Force India-Mercedes
|10
|2
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|McLaren-Honda
|11
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas-Ferrari
|12
|26
|Daniil Kvyat
|Toro Rosso-Renault
|13
|30
|Jolyon Palmer
|Renault
|14
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Williams-Mercedes
|15
|94
|Pascal Wehrlein
|Sauber-Ferrari
|16
|9
|Marcus Ericsson
|Sauber-Ferrari
|17
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Renault
Not classified: Daniel Ricciardo, Romain Grosjean, Paul Di Resta
2017 Hungarian Grand Prix
- Vettel leads Ferrari one-two in tense Hungarian Grand Prix
- 2017 Hungarian Grand Prix championship points
- 2017 Hungarian Grand Prix race result
- Rate the race: 2017 Hungarian Grand Prix
- 2017 Hungarian Grand Prix in pictures
16 comments on “2017 Hungarian Grand Prix race result”
Patrick (@paeschli)
30th July 2017, 14:31
Not sure Bottas deserves this podium.
PorscheF1 (@xtwl)
30th July 2017, 14:40
@paeschli Had he not let Hamilton passed he would’ve still been third. The pace was second to just the fact of being in front.
Pennyroyal tea (@peartree)
30th July 2017, 14:41
Not really but I’m sure Hamilton wouldn’t have been able to overtake Bottas. Honourable decision from Hamilton. Last lap last corner, perfect execution, don’t know how Lewis managed to do it. Not sure whether Mercedes knew or wanted him to do that in the last lap, if they did, Mercedes was incredibly brave, lets just see how thid pans out.
Diceman (@diceman)
30th July 2017, 14:33
Big kudos to Mercedes and especially Hamilton, as a Finn I really appreciate that. Ferrari, on the other hand, well… let’s just say that with better strategy Kimi would have won this.
Depailler
30th July 2017, 14:36
+1
Pennyroyal tea (@peartree)
30th July 2017, 14:43
@diceman Can’t blame Ferrari really, Kimi had a go at the start and then again with DRS, didn’t work out. Staying out on the first stint, like RB, would have been the preferred strategy but given that Lewis tried the undercut, he was quicker on new softs so Kimi had to stop.
HUHHII (@huhhii)
30th July 2017, 14:33
Kimi is the true winner today. Team sport, yes, I know why Ferrari played it this way, but Kimi clearly had more pace today.
Kudos to Hamilton for letting Bottas rightfully past as he promised. Fantastic sportsmanship.
Pennyroyal tea (@peartree)
30th July 2017, 14:46
@huhhii I agree that Kimi looked so great in this track, but Ferrari hasn’t resorted to team orders, and thankfully so hasn’t Mercedes, today that is. Merc have resorted to team orders many times, had Bottas signing a decent multi year contract, I would not let Hamilton past.
HUHHII (@huhhii)
30th July 2017, 14:56
@peartree Well Ferrari cut Kimi’s super fast 1st stint short in order to place him behind Vettel. Clear team order if you ask me.
JohnH (@johnrkh)
30th July 2017, 14:41
Not the best race but did get a bit exiting towards the end. Good sportsmanship shown by Hamilton, and Bottas. But oh dear Verstappen….trying to win the race on the first lap again. Maybe he should try Drag racing surely he could control himself for 1200 meters?
Homerlovesbeer (@homerlovesbeer)
30th July 2017, 14:48
Verstappen takes Ric out to close the points gap to his team mate.
Nice work by the new Maldonado. When is he going typo learn it’s not a 1 lap sprint.
Hugh (@hugh11)
30th July 2017, 14:52
I like how your typo was the word “typo”
Phylyp (@phylyp)
30th July 2017, 15:00
@homerlovesbeer – I don’t think there’s anything for him to learn, its an attitude change that’s needed.
Ricciardo summed it up brilliantly just seconds after his incident “sore loser” – Max’s great start and moves past Hamilton looked threatened by Ricciardo, and Max just went aggressive as a result of that.
Max really took away what could have been a great scrap for the top 6 spots.
Pennyroyal tea (@peartree)
30th July 2017, 15:04
@homerlovesbeer He really doesn’t allow anyone to get one up on him. Today he looked silly, that said I think the stewards penalizing Max today, for that incident is ironic, what about the other clashes, this only hurt RB.
Ricciardo read it perfectly, he made a good start, was quick down to turn 1 but got caught out by Raikkonen trying to overtake Seb, as Danny said, then a good start became a bad start and he just tried to compensate and cut down on his losses by trying to make sure he wouldn’t be overtaken by Ricciardo, as illustrated by the fact he didn’t take the inner most line on turn 3 and also by out-braking himself into Daniel.
Pennyroyal tea (@peartree)
30th July 2017, 14:53
Di Resta went really well on the first stint, clearly the ss were the better tyre and the one stop was the right strategy, Paul looked like he started to struggle physically, in the end Williams probably retired the car not in order to change the gearbox penalty free as they were far from scoring. Renault also retired Hulk, Magnussen should have gotten at least a drive through, it’s consistent behaviour from Kevin, the stewards are a wider topic but they keep making mistakes, they keep adding up to the inconsistencies, I don’t think you should penalize a driver according to their track record, it should be written on the regulation but it hurts to see some drivers making bad decisions and not getting penalized and also to see drivers drive dangerously and ruin someone elses penalty and only see a penalty that only hurts yourself.
Pennyroyal tea (@peartree)
30th July 2017, 14:58
Lazenby and Hill are tremendously bias, it’s hard to watch sky’s post race, particularly after bad results for Lewis. Davidson did a good job, I don’t agree with his assessment of the race incidents but I do respect his opinion. I was shouting at the TV when SKY missed Grosjean’s undone rear left wheel, they kept looking at the fronts, but apart from that they were on top of the race, they made it more exciting that it was but good job nonetheless. Alonso with the fastest lap and great overtakes is the driver of the day for me, I don’t think he would have achieved the fastest lap if Vettel wasn’t slowing down the top 3 but still he schooled Sainz jr and he drove like only Alonso does around this track.