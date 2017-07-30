2017 Hungarian Grand Prix tyre strategies and pit stops

The Hungarian Grand Prix offered little room to manoeuvre for F1’s strategists.
One-stop strategies were the preferred way to go for the teams. Making any further visits to the pits would have presented too little gain in terms of lap time for the huge disadvantage of giving track position away at a circuit where overtaking is famously tough.
The Red Bull drivers might have been in position to try something different. However Max Verstappen’s ten-second time penalty for knocking his team mate out at the start ruined that possibility.
Each of the team’s drivers went into the race with a fresh set of super-soft tyres. An early first stop could have allowed them to attack the front runners, knowing they could switch to the super-softs later on if needed.
However Verstappen’s penalty meant he was never in a position to make that early pit stop and come out in clear air. He, like everyone else, was locked into a single-stop strategy.
2017 Hungarian Grand Prix tyre strategies
The tyre strategies for each driver:
|Stint 1
|Stint 2
|Stint 3
|Sebastian Vettel
|Super soft (32)
|Soft (38)
|Kimi Raikkonen
|Super soft (33)
|Soft (37)
|Valtteri Bottas
|Super soft (30)
|Soft (40)
|Lewis Hamilton
|Super soft (31)
|Soft (39)
|Max Verstappen
|Super soft (42)
|Soft (28)
|Fernando Alonso
|Super soft (35)
|Soft (35)
|Carlos Sainz Jnr
|Super soft (35)
|Soft (34)
|Sergio Perez
|Super soft (34)
|Soft (35)
|Esteban Ocon
|Super soft (35)
|Soft (34)
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|Super soft (42)
|Soft (27)
|Kevin Magnussen
|Super soft (31)
|Soft (38)
|Daniil Kvyat
|Soft (40)
|Super soft (29)
|Jolyon Palmer
|Super soft (46)
|Soft (23)
|Lance Stroll
|Super soft (29)
|Soft (40)
|Pascal Wehrlein
|Super soft (3)
|Soft (25)
|Soft (40)
|Marcus Ericsson
|Super soft (1)
|Soft (62)
|Super soft (5)
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Super soft (45)
|Soft (22)
|Paul di Resta
|Soft (34)
|Super soft (26)
|Romain Grosjean
|Super soft (20)
|Soft (0)
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Super soft (1)
>> Find out more and sign up
Go ad-free for just £1 per month
>> Find out more and sign up
2017 Hungarian Grand Prix pit stop times
How long each driver’s pit stops took:
|Driver
|Team
|Pit stop time
|Gap
|On lap
|1
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|21.338
|31
|2
|Lance Stroll
|Williams
|21.804
|0.466
|29
|3
|Kimi Raikkonen
|Ferrari
|21.919
|0.581
|33
|4
|Daniil Kvyat
|Toro Rosso
|22.273
|0.935
|40
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|22.317
|0.979
|32
|6
|Paul di Resta
|Williams
|22.399
|1.061
|34
|7
|Fernando Alonso
|McLaren
|22.399
|1.061
|35
|8
|Esteban Ocon
|Force India
|22.441
|1.103
|35
|9
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas
|22.638
|1.300
|20
|10
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|22.681
|1.343
|30
|11
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|22.684
|1.346
|31
|12
|Jolyon Palmer
|Renault
|22.684
|1.346
|46
|13
|Carlos Sainz Jnr
|Toro Rosso
|22.745
|1.407
|35
|14
|Pascal Wehrlein
|Sauber
|22.998
|1.660
|28
|15
|Sergio Perez
|Force India
|24.017
|2.679
|34
|16
|Marcus Ericsson
|Sauber
|24.097
|2.759
|63
|17
|Pascal Wehrlein
|Sauber
|24.213
|2.875
|3
|18
|Marcus Ericsson
|Sauber
|25.179
|3.841
|1
|19
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|McLaren
|28.616
|7.278
|42
|20
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Renault
|31.860
|10.522
|45
|21
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|33.605
|12.267
|42
2017 Hungarian Grand Prix
- Ferrari discovered Vettel’s steering problem before the race began
- 2017 Hungarian Grand Prix tyre strategies and pit stops
- 2017 Hungarian Grand Prix interactive lap charts
- 2017 Hungarian Grand Prix interactive lap times and fastest laps
- “Kamikaze move” necessary to pass Sainz – Alonso