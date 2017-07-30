2017 Hungarian Grand Prix tyre strategies and pit stops

The Hungarian Grand Prix offered little room to manoeuvre for F1’s strategists.

One-stop strategies were the preferred way to go for the teams. Making any further visits to the pits would have presented too little gain in terms of lap time for the huge disadvantage of giving track position away at a circuit where overtaking is famously tough.

The Red Bull drivers might have been in position to try something different. However Max Verstappen’s ten-second time penalty for knocking his team mate out at the start ruined that possibility.

Each of the team’s drivers went into the race with a fresh set of super-soft tyres. An early first stop could have allowed them to attack the front runners, knowing they could switch to the super-softs later on if needed.

However Verstappen’s penalty meant he was never in a position to make that early pit stop and come out in clear air. He, like everyone else, was locked into a single-stop strategy.

2017 Hungarian Grand Prix tyre strategies

The tyre strategies for each driver:

Stint 1 Stint 2 Stint 3 Sebastian Vettel Super soft (32) Soft (38) Kimi Raikkonen Super soft (33) Soft (37) Valtteri Bottas Super soft (30) Soft (40) Lewis Hamilton Super soft (31) Soft (39) Max Verstappen Super soft (42) Soft (28) Fernando Alonso Super soft (35) Soft (35) Carlos Sainz Jnr Super soft (35) Soft (34) Sergio Perez Super soft (34) Soft (35) Esteban Ocon Super soft (35) Soft (34) Stoffel Vandoorne Super soft (42) Soft (27) Kevin Magnussen Super soft (31) Soft (38) Daniil Kvyat Soft (40) Super soft (29) Jolyon Palmer Super soft (46) Soft (23) Lance Stroll Super soft (29) Soft (40) Pascal Wehrlein Super soft (3) Soft (25) Soft (40) Marcus Ericsson Super soft (1) Soft (62) Super soft (5) Nico Hulkenberg Super soft (45) Soft (22) Paul di Resta Soft (34) Super soft (26) Romain Grosjean Super soft (20) Soft (0) Daniel Ricciardo Super soft (1)

2017 Hungarian Grand Prix pit stop times

How long each driver’s pit stops took:

Driver Team Pit stop time Gap On lap 1 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 21.338 31 2 Lance Stroll Williams 21.804 0.466 29 3 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 21.919 0.581 33 4 Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso 22.273 0.935 40 5 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 22.317 0.979 32 6 Paul di Resta Williams 22.399 1.061 34 7 Fernando Alonso McLaren 22.399 1.061 35 8 Esteban Ocon Force India 22.441 1.103 35 9 Romain Grosjean Haas 22.638 1.300 20 10 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 22.681 1.343 30 11 Kevin Magnussen Haas 22.684 1.346 31 12 Jolyon Palmer Renault 22.684 1.346 46 13 Carlos Sainz Jnr Toro Rosso 22.745 1.407 35 14 Pascal Wehrlein Sauber 22.998 1.660 28 15 Sergio Perez Force India 24.017 2.679 34 16 Marcus Ericsson Sauber 24.097 2.759 63 17 Pascal Wehrlein Sauber 24.213 2.875 3 18 Marcus Ericsson Sauber 25.179 3.841 1 19 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren 28.616 7.278 42 20 Nico Hulkenberg Renault 31.860 10.522 45 21 Max Verstappen Red Bull 33.605 12.267 42

