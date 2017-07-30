Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Silverstone, 2017

Vettel in no position to criticise rivals after Baku – Verstappen

In the round-up: Max Verstappen says he doesn’t pay attention to Sebastian Vettel’s criticism after his rival’s behaviour in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Comment of the day

Here’s Pinak’s take on qualifying:

Bottas is doing really well at Mercedes. Usually Hamilton is very strong on Saturdays. But not today. Lets see what happens tomorrow if after turn one Bottas is still ahead.

The characteristics of Hungary track has suited Ferrari and more crucially both drivers have delivered. Expected at least one Red Bull to be in the second row. But that is not the case.

McLaren are not bluffing when they claim that they have a decent chassis. Both in the top ten.

Perez out qualified and Palmer delivers another 11th place. There is no gain any more in keeping Kyvat and Palmer. Brownies for Di Resta, at least he is not dead last.
@Pinakghosh

On this day in F1

  • Jacky Ickx mastered the Nurburgring again for his final F1 win on this day in 1972, leading a Ferrari one-two

    racerdude7730 (@racerdude7730)
    30th July 2017, 0:19

    Keith why are my picks not listen for this week?!?!?!?! I entered them yesterday and then last night updated them? It’s really not cool or fair if they arnt there before it said my picks were excepted!

      racerdude7730 (@racerdude7730)
      30th July 2017, 0:22

      Nvm it showed up when I looked on my pc. Idk why it wasn’t on my phone. The list was really short on the phone

        OmarRoncal - Go Seb!!! (@omarr-pepper)
        30th July 2017, 1:30

        @racerdude7730 afraid I can catch you eh? ☺

    Jason Miller (@flatdarkmars)
    30th July 2017, 1:07

    They won’t race Formula E cars on a real race track because it would illustrate just how slow the cars are.

      Robbie (@robbie)
      30th July 2017, 1:29

      And the grandstands would not be very full either.

