In the round-up: Max Verstappen says he doesn’t pay attention to Sebastian Vettel’s criticism after his rival’s behaviour in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
Links
Your daily digest of F1 news, views, features and more from hundreds of sites across the web:
Verstappen seeks F1 finishing touch after run of retirements (The Guardian)
"He apologised but I think it is better to not say someone else is jumpy when you have completely lost your head behind the safety car."
The FIA refused a race at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve (The Sherbrooke Times)
Jean todt: "The FIA would have refused to put in the calendar of the FE race at the circuit Gilles Villeneuve."
Di Resta's performance 'unbelievable' - Wolff (Autosport)
"He's been catapulted into an F1 car, and is within seven-tenths of his team-mate, and doesn't look ridiculous at all, is a major achievement."
Hamilton sees 'easy breeze' for Ferrari in Hungary (Reuters)
Toto Wolff: "I don't think there was any moment that we had a shot of pole. We couldn't match the Ferrari's time today."
Hamilton rules out Hungarian Grand Prix victory (BBC)
Toto Wolff: "We are starting to see a little bit of a pattern that the DNA of our car just seems to be more suited to the faster circuits and Ferrari is doing very well on these twisty, slow circuits."
Red Bull won't take any prisoners on Sunday - Ricciardo Q&A (F1)
"To be frank: P6 is ****! We can do better! You can't overtake these guys easily so I will have to make some nice moves and force my way through."
Got a tip for a link to feature in the next F1 Fanatic round-up? Send it in here:
Social media
Notable posts from Twitter, Instagram and more:
.@MassaFelipe19 explains his withdrawal from the #HungarianGP pic.twitter.com/aG7G2ftWF4
— WILLIAMS RACING (@WilliamsRacing) July 29, 2017
Williams states any reports of Massa suffering labyrithitis are incorrect.
— Will Buxton (@thebuxtonblog) July 29, 2017
Start 6th tomorrow. Won't finish there pic.twitter.com/fhHfyV8Un5
— Daniel Ricciardo (@danielricciardo) July 29, 2017
#F2 ends behind the Safety Car after @ArtemMarkelov6 crashes trying to pass @oliverrowland1 for the win. pic.twitter.com/Ijv3MmT9Vq
— RaceVideoIndex (@RaceVideoIndex) July 29, 2017
#UltimOra, @ScuderiaFerrari, fonte Sky: Confermati i piloti per il 2018. L'annuncio ufficiale al GP di Monza #SkyMotori pic.twitter.com/xlqIH3fg4e
— Sky Sport F1® HD (@SkySportF1HD) July 29, 2017
- Find more official F1 accounts to follow in the F1 Twitter Directory
Comment of the day
Here’s Pinak’s take on qualifying:
Bottas is doing really well at Mercedes. Usually Hamilton is very strong on Saturdays. But not today. Lets see what happens tomorrow if after turn one Bottas is still ahead.
The characteristics of Hungary track has suited Ferrari and more crucially both drivers have delivered. Expected at least one Red Bull to be in the second row. But that is not the case.
McLaren are not bluffing when they claim that they have a decent chassis. Both in the top ten.
Perez out qualified and Palmer delivers another 11th place. There is no gain any more in keeping Kyvat and Palmer. Brownies for Di Resta, at least he is not dead last.
@Pinakghosh
Happy birthday!
Happy birthday to Nick Kyriakakos, Cyanide and George Tunnicliffe!
If you want a birthday shout-out tell us when yours is via the contact form or adding to the list here.
5 comments on “Vettel in no position to criticise rivals after Baku – Verstappen”
racerdude7730 (@racerdude7730)
30th July 2017, 0:19
Keith why are my picks not listen for this week?!?!?!?! I entered them yesterday and then last night updated them? It’s really not cool or fair if they arnt there before it said my picks were excepted!
racerdude7730 (@racerdude7730)
30th July 2017, 0:22
Nvm it showed up when I looked on my pc. Idk why it wasn’t on my phone. The list was really short on the phone
OmarRoncal - Go Seb!!! (@omarr-pepper)
30th July 2017, 1:30
@racerdude7730 afraid I can catch you eh? ☺
Jason Miller (@flatdarkmars)
30th July 2017, 1:07
They won’t race Formula E cars on a real race track because it would illustrate just how slow the cars are.
Robbie (@robbie)
30th July 2017, 1:29
And the grandstands would not be very full either.