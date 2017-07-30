In the round-up: Max Verstappen says he doesn’t pay attention to Sebastian Vettel’s criticism after his rival’s behaviour in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

From the forum Can you take a bicycle to Silverstone for the British Grand Prix?

Happy birthday! Happy birthday to Nick Kyriakakos, Cyanide and George Tunnicliffe! If you want a birthday shout-out tell us when yours is via the contact form or adding to the list here.