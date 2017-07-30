Lewis Hamilton admitted it was difficult to sacrifice three points in the world championship by letting his team mate past in the Hungarian Grand Prix.
The Mercedes driver handed third place to Valtteri Bottas on the final lap of the Hungarian Grand Prix after Bottas had let him by earlier on when Hamilton was capable of lapping quicker.
“It’s tough in the championship but I’m a man of my word,” said Hamilton. “I said have him let me by and if I can’t overtake him then, you know. Slowing down seven seconds was tough and I was nervous about losing the place to Verstappen but fortunately I didn’t.”
Problems with the Mercedes radio made it difficult for Hamilton to communicate with his team earlier in the race. “It wasn’t perfect but it came back at the end,” he admitted. “I think we managed it the best way we could.”
Hamilton ran behind Bottas in the first half of the race but was the quicker of the two after the pit stops. His radio problems made it difficult to arrange the original exchange of positions as the pair closed on the leading Ferraris.
“I was thinking maybe [Ferrari] were worried about the tyres not going the distance so maybe they were going slow and then speed up later,” he explained. “But it wasn’t the case.”
“And I was pushing and I had all this pace and I was stuck behind Valtteri and I couldn’t tell the team that I had all this pace and to let me go and catch them up. So I wasted, I don’t know how many laps I was behind, but my tyres took a real beating behind him.”
Hamilton was unsuccessful in his attempt to pass either of the Ferraris, which was why he ended up letting Bottas through again. “Once I did get by I gave it everything,” he said.
“Until I got stuck behind a backmarker and went on some rubber on the outside of the track and then the tyres started to drop after that.”
2017 Hungarian Grand Prix
- Letting Bottas past was ‘tough’ but ‘I’m a man of my word’ – Hamilton
- Sainz and Hulkenberg cleared over turn one incidents
- Magnussen tells Hulkenberg “suck my balls” after penalty
- Verstappen apologises for Ricciardo clash but collects penalty points
- Vote for your 2017 Hungarian Grand Prix Driver of the Weekend
17 comments on “Letting Bottas past was ‘tough’ but ‘I’m a man of my word’ – Hamilton”
Joe (@theessence)
30th July 2017, 16:06
Fair play, he went up in my estimation with this.
uan (@uan)
30th July 2017, 16:12
Kudos to Lewis, absolutely a mensch move on his part. And fair play to Bottas as well, for trusting the team and Lewis
I hope other drivers can learn from this (Verstappen comes to mind, but there are others). So many drivers/teams seem to make a big drama out of this. If a world champion in a razor thin fight for the championship, watching his main rival heading for a big haul of points, can do this. Any other driver on the grid can.
Ben Rowe (@thegianthogweed)
30th July 2017, 16:18
It just feels that Hamilton likes and respects Bottas quite a bit more than Rosberg. I think they are a great team. Both let each other past with no fuss.
trublu (@trublu)
30th July 2017, 16:24
probably because he trusts Bottas to not park his car and bring out the safety car if he’s ahead in Q3.
spoutnik (@spoutnik)
30th July 2017, 16:36
Here we go again.
Dewald Nel (@ho3n3r)
30th July 2017, 17:03
Guess you don’t remember Rosberg letting Hamilton past during the 2016 race as soon as he was asked, then.
Selective memory.
Krichelle (@krichelle)
30th July 2017, 16:41
Lewis loves fair racing with no “cheats” or cheeky tactics. Rosberg used illegal engine mode in Bahrain 2014. Although Lewis did payback to him in Spain 2014. Then he does a mistake at monaco ruining others’ laps. Even though I believe it was fine and ok. Then, Nico forgets to turn the steering wheel and Spa 2014… I mean… Lewis accepts beaten fair and square when everything is equal but not when there are cheeky and “cheats”.
socksolid (@socksolid)
30th July 2017, 16:52
Exactly. Lewis is the best racing driver ever, truly blessed amazing human being who never brake checks or drives unfair while rosberg is a pathetic loser (sarcasm)
Tom
30th July 2017, 16:23
It was actually nice to see the teamwork today. Overtaking was clearly very tricky and I think Bottas knew he didn’t have enough pace to challenge Kimi. I always dislike the ” let me past” calls from drivers but it seems Hamilton really did have some amazing pace in that car. A good call from the team because realistically Hamilton wouldn’t have been able to get past Bottas and it would have been pointless to just drive around as they were for the final 20 laps, especially with Max being very quick in the end.
Tom
30th July 2017, 16:23
It was actually nice to see the teamwork today. Overtaking was clearly very tricky and I think Bottas knew he didn’t have enough pace to challenge Kimi. I always dislike the ” let me past” calls from drivers but it seems Hamilton really did have some amazing pace in that car. A good call from the team because realistically Hamilton wouldn’t have been able to get past Bottas and it would have been pointless to just drive around as they were for the final 20 laps, especially with Max being very quick in the end.
JohnNik (@johnnik)
30th July 2017, 16:26
You could say I’m not a Lewis fan, but respect where it is due.
Seb wouldn’t have done this, no way.
Bosco
30th July 2017, 16:42
Possibly, but I doubt anyone expected Lewis to do it today, he would not have done it last year.
PorscheF1 (@xtwl)
30th July 2017, 17:03
@johnnik I respect Lewis for doing so, as a human being. I expected him to hold the place as a killer F1 racer though, which he also is.
Jason Miller (@flatdarkmars)
30th July 2017, 16:27
HAM has certainly earned himself the moral victory this weekend with his good sportsmanship, which contrasts markedly with VET’s Baku temper tantrum.
That being said, you know how many world championship points a moral victory is worth.
HAM probably made the right call, though, as he may need BOT’s help later in the season, so it would’ve been unwise to poison the relationship over 3 points right now.
spoutnik (@spoutnik)
30th July 2017, 16:41
Kudos to him! It was not the greatest move championship-wise but he fairest move I’ve seen in a long time. Maybe someone know of other examples of fairness like that in f1 history? It doesn’t happen often if it’s that risky, he really could have lost the place to Verstappen.
spoutnik (@spoutnik)
30th July 2017, 16:47
On the other side he never let Rosberg go past at the same venue back in 2014 because “he would have lost points to Nico”. Guess he doesn’t consider Bottas as a threat this year.
icemangrins (@icemangrins)
30th July 2017, 16:49
Not a Lewis fan .. but, total respect that he kept his word. It shows the amount of respect that VB and LH have towards each other. This wouldn’t have happened last year with the tension between NR and LH in spite of LH getting the advantage in Monaco when Nico let him pass.