Magnussen tells Hulkenberg “suck my balls” after penalty

An unimpressed Kevin Magnussen told Nico Hulkenberg to “suck my balls” after being penalised for forcing his rival off the track during the Hungarian Grand Prix.
Hulkenberg approached the Haas driver, who forced him off at turn two during the race, and called him “once again the most unsporting driver”.
The stewards sided with the Renault driver and gave Magnussen two penalty points on his licence for forcing Nico Hulkenberg off the track. The Haas driver now has a total of seven penalty points.
The stewards ruled Hulkenberg was entitled to be left room on the outside of turn two when Magnussen forced him wide.
“Hulkenberg was overtaking Magnussen around the outside of turn two on lap 62,” the stewards explained.
“Hulkenberg was fully alongside Magnussen in the manoeuvre, and in fact a little ahead, and thus had the right to the racing line at the exit. Instead, Magnussen continued to use the full width of the track and forced Hulkenberg off the track at the exit of turn two.”
The stewards’ decision left Magnussen confused. “I don’t really understand the penalty,” he said.
“He (Hulkenberg) didn’t get anything for what happened at turn one when he smashed into the side of Romain, which finished his race effectively.”
“I didn’t even touch him. He could have chosen to back out, as I had the corner. I was on the inside and we were side-by-side. If anything, I was a little bit in front. I just chose my line.”
“It’s not like I moved off the racing line. We braked late, so it’s natural you go wide and push on the entry. He put himself in danger on the outside.”
Hugh (@hugh11)
30th July 2017, 15:30
Deserved.
Hugh (@hugh11)
30th July 2017, 15:50
And childish from Magnussen to say “suck my balls” after he was clearly the driver in the wrong.
John Schmidt
30th July 2017, 16:53
Childish of Hulkenberg to go out of his way to interrupt an on air interview with Magnussen in order to insult him. A harsh reply was well deserved.
Pennyroyal tea (@peartree)
30th July 2017, 16:59
I know your thumbnail is Hulk’s helmet nevertheless you are totally right. Magnusses is wrong and lucky in my opinion not to have accumulated more penalty points this season. Magnussen is not going very far with his attitude, nor his speed. I know he’s signed for next season but some time soon, not only he’ll be disliked by his peers but also the fans, after that its game over.
DiegoD
30th July 2017, 15:33
Suck my BIIIIP
Phylyp (@phylyp)
30th July 2017, 15:43
At the start, wasn’t Magnussen complaining about Hulkenberg, when he ran into Grosjean? Something pretty ominous like “if Hulkenberg’s allowed to get away with that, it’ll be an ugly race”? I didn’t clearly hear the radio transmission.
I wonder if that earlier incident was at the back of Magnussen’s mind when he was battling with the Hulk.
Neil (@neilosjames)
30th July 2017, 15:44
Yeah, deserved. If you take a normal line it’s OK to push a rival wide at this corner (happens all the time), but Magnussen went wide too early at the exit (didn’t maintain a normal racing line), so I don’t think he can have any complaints.
Adam (@rocketpanda)
30th July 2017, 15:55
LOL. Like I’m just saying… but I’d watch.
Really Magnussen was a bit rude driving Hulkenberg off track, but other drivers have done that before anyway? Also Hulkenberg was lucky not to get punished for shoving Grosjean earlier. So… personally I’m on K-Mag’s side here…
Haarsh from the Haas.
Aaditya (@neutronstar)
30th July 2017, 15:57
@rocketpanda Hulkenberg understeered trying to avoid the Force India drivers at the first corner. Did you even read the article on why Hulk and Sainz were cleared of blame?
Hugh (@hugh11)
30th July 2017, 16:00
Um… 3 wide into turn 1 on lap 1 and being pushed into Grosjean by cars on his inside is in no way comparable to forcing a driver off the track while being well off the racing line yourself. Magnussen clearly intended to force Hulkenberg off the track, no question about it. How you can be on his side after that is beyond me, even as a slightly biased Hulk fan myself.
Pennyroyal tea (@peartree)
30th July 2017, 17:04
@rocketpanda Damon Hill the anti Ferrari sky walker, accused Vettel of using his car as a weapon, and that such behaviour is a crime in the real world, Vettel acted like a fool but he didn’t do any of the above Mag did, he forced a car off the road, that’s disrespectful and dangerous.
Thomas F
30th July 2017, 16:02
What is Hulkenberg doing interrupting an interview? That alone justifies the comment from Magnussen. Regarding the incident, well Hulkenberg just got the same treatment he gave GRO. But no contact. This is FUBA.
Patrick (@paeschli)
30th July 2017, 16:22
Penalties should not be given out depending on the resulting contact or absense thereof.
Hulkenberg suffered from understeer while avoiding the Force Indias while Magnussen shoved Hulkenberg off deliberately.
Aaditya (@neutronstar)
30th July 2017, 16:03
Suck my balls?
This depresses me. Even if Kevin thought that Hulkenberg was at fault at turn one of the first lap, at least Hulk didn’t do it out of malice…he understeered trying to avoid the Force Indias. What Magnussen did was pure evil. It was revenge for something that didn’t even affect him in the first place.
If drivers are more inclined to ruin other peoples’ races than driving their own, I am really really disappointed. I don’t think I’ll ever be able to like Kevin now.
Night08
30th July 2017, 16:31
Kevin is not evil, he just gave the Hulk a choice. Break or hit the grass. Kevin’s comment regarding the ball’s?? Well that could have been better. But the Hulk should have not have done as he did. In front of the media.
Aaditya (@neutronstar)
30th July 2017, 16:37
Why should Hulkenberg brake? He was side-by-side with Magnussen, and as the timing screen indicated, even slightly ahead temporarily. You are supposed to give space to the other driver in such circumstances.
Obviously, Magnussen must have been able to see where Hulk was, and still, he chose to force him off the track. I can’t see how it was not deliberate, especially considering that he was upset with Hulk in the beginning of the race.
Mads
30th July 2017, 16:04
Well, I thought the reply was funny and Hulk was a clown to interrupt an interview, but what I’m really interested in is how is Magnussen going wide any different from what Verstaffen did to Vettel at Silverstone?
Both Hulk and Seb tried to take the outside line and was denied by the oppenent going wide – but Max wasn’t punished afaik?
Hugh (@hugh11)
30th July 2017, 16:14
Well what Verstappen did was at least the racing line, even if Vettel was ahead and therefore should’ve been given the space. What Magnussen did was a mile off the racing line, with clearly no intentions other than forcing Hulk off the track.
Mads
30th July 2017, 16:27
OK, but Hulk could just have lifted? They were side-by-side into the corner as far as I could see – I would really like to see the situation from Magnussen’s onboard camera.
Besides, I thought any racer worth anything knew that if you try the “hero line” on the outside of a corner you will be put on the grass…
Anyway, the stewards gave the smallest possible penalty so at least they don’t se it as “pure evil” as someone else in this thread. 🙄
Aaditya (@neutronstar)
30th July 2017, 16:30
That’s exactly what happened to Alonso when he tried the overtake on Sainz, right? Your reasoning astounds me. It is clear that what Magnussen did was deliberate, since he was so far off the racing line.
Hugh (@hugh11)
30th July 2017, 16:38
He was ahead, so why should he have lifted? And Magnussen was nowhere near the racing line – if it was in last years cars, he’d have had to have lifted in turn 3 he was so wide in turn 2. You don’t expect a driver to do that in formula 1.
It wasn’t really a hero line either, he was expecting Magnussen to have the respect that Sainz had for Alonso, and stick to the racing line, or at least leave a cars width like the rules state.
The penalty should’ve been harsher, but the license points make up for it. Where did anyone say “pure evil” on this thread? I don’t see that.
Hugh (@hugh11)
30th July 2017, 16:47
Just seen the pure evil, but it wasn’t me who said it, like I thought you were implying, so it’s not really relevant
Patrick (@paeschli)
30th July 2017, 16:23
Forcing a driver off is also more dangerous when there’s grass outside the corner instead of asphalt.
Richard (@rikdi)
30th July 2017, 16:06
Another example of why F1’s fan base is declining.
The inconsistency and favoritism displayed so frequently by the sewards leave F1 with diminished credibility .We all have seen much,much worse go unaddressed . It is clear that in F1 it is not so much what is done as who does it so I understand why Magnussen was upset especially as he felt that Hulkenberg’s prior transgression was overlooked.
Rule however you like but ,do it the same each race and for each driver and team .
Patrick (@paeschli)
30th July 2017, 16:25
It is inconsistent but it’s not like it’s a first either. There have been plenty of punishments for similar moves.
John Schmidt
30th July 2017, 17:01
Great comment!
I could not have said it better my self. I clearly describes the feeling a lot of F1 fans have.
Mathis
30th July 2017, 16:06
People should actually watch the interaction between them before commenting.
Hulkenberg interupted Magnussen mid interview.
Magnussen replied instantly to the public insult.
@hugh11
Aaditya (@neutronstar)
30th July 2017, 16:10
So this justifies Kevin spitting out something 10 times more insulting, especially when he knows why Hulk interrupted the interview? He was more intent on ruining Hulk’s race than driving his own, even though he was running 11th and given McLaren’s reliability woes this season, would have score points if something happened to Vandoorne.
Speaks clearly about his mentality.
John Schmidt
30th July 2017, 16:49
Kevin was doing an interview when Hulkenberg interrupted it and insulted Magnussen on air. Magnussen was caught off guard and made a harsh reply.
Hulkenberg was the initiator.
If you find replying to an uncalled for insult 10 times worse, it speaks about your mentality.
Aaditya (@neutronstar)
30th July 2017, 16:56
Uncalled for? Um, what? Have you even considered why Hulkenberg approached Magnussen? Even before Magnussed deliberately pushed Hulk wide, the latter was complaining of him driving dangerously. Magnussen is definitely not a saint here, so please don’t treat him like one.
Hugh (@hugh11)
30th July 2017, 16:59
It’s also not the first time Magnussen’s done it. Thinking back to Canada, when he cut across Hulkenberg when he was making an overtake, causing Hulkenberg to have to brake on the pit straight to avoid a hefty collision.
Keith Collantine (@keithcollantine)
30th July 2017, 16:14
It was pretty obvious Magnussen was going to get a penalty for that. I don’t know if he hasn’t looked at the video yet or something but it seemed clear cut to me.
If you compare it to Sainz/Alonso, there it was clear Alonso wasn’t ahead so Sainz didn’t get a penalty. But Hulkenberg was, so Magnussen did.
Sundar Srinivas Harish
30th July 2017, 16:25
This just in: Magnussen replaces Roiland on “Rick and Morty” cast.
AD (@donnington)
30th July 2017, 16:32
Watching this was cringeworthy. Kevin regretted it as soon as his brain caught up with his mouth. I like both guys. Just a bit of frustration from both of them. At least their is passion there, somewhat missing from some drivers out front.
Roth Man (@rdotquestionmark)
30th July 2017, 16:34
I don’t like this new unofficial rule where running a car on the outside of you off the track is perfectly legitimate. Obviously K Mag went a step too far today but we see it so often nowadays. It was brought into the mainstream by Lewis bullying Nico on a couple of occasions (Austin and Canada) spring to mind and since then it’s turned into a driver on the insides ‘right.’ I know it’s always happened (Schumacher and Montoya spring to mind) but it’s almost every time someone tries a move on the outside these days. Although when it happens at a street circuit we deem the driver on the inside to be at fault (Ocon on Perez at Baku), so the same rules should apply whether there’s run off or not.
George (@george)
30th July 2017, 16:52
@rdotquestionmark
There is also T4 at Bahrain, a favourite ‘easing wide’ corner. Still, there’s a difference between following the racing line and deliberately driving wide, which is essentially blocking in my book (see Rosberg on Verstappen at Hockenheim https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VklnN5Hk7xE and Hamilton at the Red Bull Ring https://youtu.be/HjFu90uhWqI?t=13 ).
Thomas
30th July 2017, 16:42
Dear F1,
I’ve loved you since childhood, but lately you’ve become such a wuss always calling Charlie for help to settle arguments, instead of settling it like the man I fell in love with. You’re become so concerned with safety and following the rules that I’ve lost my attraction to you. I want a real man, a bit dangerous, a bit angry, and none of this whining where in spite of having the benefit of two DRS drags that you didn’t in the past, you still whine when you’re shut out from going around the outside. You had to brake and wait for a better opportunity? Well, yes that’s why its called racing for position.
Now you’re telling me you’ll wear a safety helmet whenever we are together next year, just in case a freak accident might happen? Sorry but I used to like your rugged looks, but I didn’t marry a safety helmet… F1, you’ve changed and I don’t love you anymore. I hope KMag goes to Indy someday and I’d marry that hubba-hubba combination instead. Goodbye,
CashNotClass (@cashnotclass)
30th July 2017, 17:03
Is the FIA going to stick to its word about bringing people to its tribunal who are being offensive to other drivers and officials? There was such drama last year after the race in Mexico. Or maybe they only care about themselves being on the receiving end.