Ferrari team principal Maurizio Arrivabene said Kimi Raikkonen demonstrated the qualities of a champion with his drive in the Hungarian Grand Prix.
Raikkonen spent more than half of the race stuck behind Sebastian Vettel who was slowed by a problem with his car’s steering.
“Seb drove a magnificent race, managing to keep the lead despite the problem with the steering wheel,” said Arrivabene.
“He was helped by a great performance from Kimi who demonstrated not only that he is a champion but also that he is a true team player.”
Arrivabene said the team’s one-two finish was “a result obtained in far from easy circumstances – once again it demonstrated the strength of character at Ferrari.”
Raikkonen caught Vettel before the pair made their pit stops. After his stop Raikkonen complained on the radio he could have gone quicker, and potentially got ahead of Vettel, had he stayed out.
“When they called me for the pit stop I wanted to stay on track a bit longer because I felt I had the speed,” said Raikkonen, “but the team has the big picture and I trust them.”
“I ended up following Seb through the whole race and I was never able to use my full speed. Today I knew I had all the tools to finish in a better position, but I should have done a better qualifying.”
“In places like this it’s tricky to try and overtake and I did not want to force things too much with my team mate,” he added. “When you end up between two cars is not the easiest situation.”
8 comments on “Raikkonen’s drive ‘showed he’s a champion’ – Arrivabene”
chris (@9chris9)
30th July 2017, 18:49
Kimi was the only one that actually deserved to be on that podium.
Fireblade
30th July 2017, 19:05
Really, the guy who took pole and then won the race with a damaged car did not even deserve to be on the podium? The level of bigotry on this site is astounding.
elpatron
30th July 2017, 20:08
without Kimi Seb would have been 4th.
Ivan Vinitskyy (@ivan-vinitskyy)
30th July 2017, 18:50
Well, this definitely sounds like Kimi was asked to come second. What a shame for Ferrari… once again
Krichelle (@krichelle)
30th July 2017, 19:02
I think this is the need for Ferrari to close up to Mercedes in the constructors championship because they know that the following tracks bar Singapore might not suit their car and that they could lose more points to them.
Rick Lopez (@viscountviktor)
30th July 2017, 19:17
Super drive from Kimi today, once again Seb massively prioritised by Ferrari.
Dynamite Clock (@dinaveer)
30th July 2017, 20:01
yeah, Kimi has shown in the last couple of races that he can still drive, but *sigh* why Seb is being prioritised over him, just look at the points: Vettel is fighting from the WDC, Kimi on the other hand isn’t, which is completely understandable and I don’t resent Ferrari at all. And this comes from a longtime Kimi -fan.
Sam
30th July 2017, 19:48
Seems like Arrivabene wish too thanks Kimi big way now, so he dont have to put this on the “I owe you” list, when they decide next season driver lineup.