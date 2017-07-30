What did you think of today’s race? Share your verdict on the Hungarian Grand Prix.
Since 2008, F1 Fanatic has held polls on every F1 race to find out which fans thought of each round of the season.
Join in the latest poll and give your verdict on the race: 10 being the highest and 1 the lowest. Please vote based on how entertaining and exciting you thought the race was, not on how your preferred driver or team performed.
What were the best and worst moments of the race? What was the main thing you’ll remember about it? Rate the race out of ten and leave a comment below:
Rate the 2017 Hungarian Grand Prix out of ten
- 1 (4%)
- 2 (2%)
- 3 (4%)
- 4 (7%)
- 5 (16%)
- 6 (19%)
- 7 (25%)
- 8 (19%)
- 9 (3%)
- 10 (3%)
Total Voters: 107
1 = ‘Terrible’, 10 = ‘Perfect’
73 comments on “Rate the race: 2017 Hungarian Grand Prix”
Phylyp (@phylyp)
30th July 2017, 14:30
8 – not much overtaking, but great tension due to Ferrari’s caution after the pit stops.
2 points off due to Max taking away what could have been a better race.
Props to Hamilton for returning the podium to Bottas – this was a gift, IMHO, as Bottas really didn’t keep Hamilton in range.
Simon (@weeniebeenie)
30th July 2017, 14:39
I didn’t feel much tension personally simply because you knew nobody could overtake.
Alex Bkk (@alex-bkk)
30th July 2017, 14:49
I liked a lot. It’s the unpredictable elements. They exist in every race, but they we so unpredictable here.
Simon (@weeniebeenie)
30th July 2017, 15:07
What was unpredictable?
Justin (@boombazookajd)
30th July 2017, 15:10
Whether Seb would even be able to finish…could Lewis overtake Kimi…would Max catch Bottas…. You can be the rain on the parade but Alex and I seem to have enjoyed the race.
Hugh (@hugh11)
30th July 2017, 14:42
I love tense races like this. Each driver having to drive flat out and make no mistakes.
Ajaxn
30th July 2017, 14:45
This Hamilton Vs Bottas situation points back to qualifying – If Hamilton’s car didn’t have those basic setup issues he would have been amongst the Ferraris. Hamilton clearly had the measure of this track.
Then Hamilton had radio issues in the race which meant he had to come in for his pit stop when ordered. When Hamiltion’s radio did eventually come back on, it was revealed he could have driven longer on his first set, which would have meant fresher tires at the end and even more preassure on the Ferraris.
Yeah, props for returning the position. This begs the question, what’s the point of a circuit where it’s imposible to over take. Did anyone manage this without blue flags?
Kwaw
30th July 2017, 15:02
You raise a good point about the fresher tyres and radio issues, however some days things just don’t go the way one plans.
In regards to the set up issues, this has been happening all season for Lewis. I have noticed he always seems to be flying in first practice but whilst other drivers cars evolve his car doesn’t seem to do so, it’s quite a peculiar situation.
In regards to giving up the place it is more remarkable, since he couldn’t have had a few more championship points, a podium and there was a chance if they didn’t get it right he could have even lost a further place to Verstappen.
Patrick (@paeschli)
30th July 2017, 14:30
7/10.
Vettel’s problems kept the race interesting, even though there weren’t many overtakes.
hahostolze (@hahostolze)
30th July 2017, 14:31
Intriguing team race. Hamilton the winner, letting Bottas back past. Kimi should have won, Ferrari letting Vettel win. And Red Bull… no excuses for Verstappen, but he was punished enough cause the penalty arguably cost him a chance at the win. Very interesting dynamics. Fun season this.
Patrick (@paeschli)
30th July 2017, 14:34
Even though Ferrai gave Vettel the win, you could argue they maximised the teams points today.
Letting Kimi through early would have allowed Hamilton to overtake Vettel. They absolutely nailed the strategy.
PorscheF1 (@xtwl)
30th July 2017, 14:34
@hahostolze I think Ferrari should’ve let Kimi past to guarantee the win. They didn’t, and Kimi didn’t take action hence Ferrari did not let Vettel win, Vettel won by being doing just enough to keep Kimi at bay.
Justin (@boombazookajd)
30th July 2017, 14:39
IF you watched live timing, there wasn’t a single point where Lewis was lapping considerably faster than Seb OR Kimi. Kimi also never had the pace to pass Seb. Flat out, Seb had control of the race; start to finish. Kimi played a team role, as he should have being the hardest car to pass. If Ferrari had let Kimi pass Seb, it likely would have been a 1-4 or 1-5 even for Ferrari.
Ferrari had it under control and clearly gambled a bit, but they should be commended for their tactical and strategical planning this time.
PorscheF1 (@xtwl)
30th July 2017, 14:58
@boombazookajd I agree, but we can only say that in hindsight with the fact Vettel now won the race. Back at lap 40 it didn’t look like Vettel would even finish the race in the top 5. Hence I said Ferrari should’ve let Kimi past then to guarantee the win instead of just waiting for Bottas and Hamilton to overtake both.
Looking at it now they gambled right and Vettel won, so it’s easy for you to say the above.
Manny Maurice (@riggerus)
30th July 2017, 15:06
@boombazookajd actually on the 51st lap Hamilton was two tenths of a second faster than Vettel, and only slightly less faster than Raikkonen.
The pace was there, just a case of a little too late.
Simon (@weeniebeenie)
30th July 2017, 14:43
This track basically guaranteed the win, they did the right thing.
Alex Bkk (@alex-bkk)
30th July 2017, 14:52
Ferrari want both crowns… The WDC and WCC.
Pennyroyal tea (@peartree)
30th July 2017, 14:37
@hahostolze Kimi tried to win, he almost got Vettel at the start but the track wouldn’t allow for much more. RB had no chance to win, they went for the normal strategy they had good pace but it was only because of Ferrari’s problems and traffic on Lewis.
Simon (@weeniebeenie)
30th July 2017, 14:40
Verstappen was not going to win that race, you can’t just deduct the 10 seconds and say he’d be first, he would’ve been stuck behind cars just as everyone else was.
JCost (@jcost)
30th July 2017, 14:31
Props to everybody at Mercedes. Lewis giving back the position was a nice touch.
Good race but people can’t overtake in Hungary…
bogaaaa (@nosehair)
30th July 2017, 14:47
There was NO tension because the best cars/drivers combination of the day “Kimi or Lewis” didnt win because of no overtaking..don’t understand all the tension comments!!!
Mashiat (@mashiat)
30th July 2017, 14:31
8/10 Quite an enjoyable race, although the track layout really robbed us of an amazing race with amazing battles. +1 for an Alonso fastest lap! Who would ever have guessed?! Not to mention finishing 6th as well.
Michelin
30th July 2017, 14:31
Great race !!! BEST Results.
Krichelle (@krichelle)
30th July 2017, 14:32
Hats off to Mercedes. Love this team. I just wonder whether Kimi was holding back there. Anyone surprised by how quick Lewis was today? I did not expect that pace from him from what happend during practice. 8/10
Mashiat (@mashiat)
30th July 2017, 14:32
Also, respect to Hamilton for letting Bottas through!
Justin (@boombazookajd)
30th July 2017, 14:36
I want to find out if he was ordered to do that or if that was of free will, if it was the latter I have to honestly give a huge amount of respect to Lewis.
GtisBetter (@passingisoverrated)
30th July 2017, 14:37
yeah, it was agreed. Bottas let Hamilton through to try and get Kimi, if he couldn’t he would give the place back.
MtlRacer (@mtlracer)
30th July 2017, 14:39
It’s both — he was ordered but how often have drivers ignored such an order.
I didn’t think he would and was very happy that he proved me wrong.
Kwaw
30th July 2017, 14:40
Clearly Justin you are at a loss for words because of your illogical hatred, even if it was team orders Lewis still could have disobeyed because he risked Losing a further place to Max if they didn’t get the swap right. But Lewis chose to do the right thing regardless. Please give credit were it’s due.
Phylyp (@phylyp)
30th July 2017, 14:43
I’d be surprised if it was an order. The gap between HAM-BOT was greater than BOT-VER, so a team boss is unlikely to give that order and risk losing WCC points.
Bear in mind that when Hamilton was given 5 laps to overtake Kimi around lap 52, Bottas dropped back something like 4 seconds. At the time they gave Hamilton another 5 laps to execute the overtake, Bottas hadn’t really closed down that gap.
George (@george)
30th July 2017, 15:02
Hamilton admitted he couldn’t overtake and asked if he could let Bottas past around ten laps from the end, so I think it’s fair to say he did it of his own volition rather than because he was ordered.
petebaldwin (@petebaldwin)
30th July 2017, 14:58
Surely just as much respect is due to Bottas for letting Hamilton through in the first place?
JK
30th July 2017, 15:10
How can you respect team orders? It’s sad.
Herberto (@herberto)
30th July 2017, 14:32
A very boring circuit.
The race had no history. Just like a train in a hot summer day.
magon4 (@magon4)
30th July 2017, 15:03
A curious view, I must say.
The race had a ton of history.
Eligio J Rosa (@idmjungle)
30th July 2017, 14:33
A potential great race destroyed by team orders. 1/10
Mashiat (@mashiat)
30th July 2017, 14:51
@idmjungle I don’t quite follow. Mercedes were the only team who did team orders, and it added more to the race if anything.
Broke84 (@broke84)
30th July 2017, 14:35
Gave it a 5. So much potential, quite fun but again the cars can’t follow. They really need to allow ground effects and reduce the complexity and angles of the wings.
Velocityboy (@velocityboy)
30th July 2017, 14:48
+1
budchekov (@budchekov)
30th July 2017, 14:53
Yeah, just like the last one I gave it a 5, nothing going on , a procession interrupted by nonsensical team orders, no overtaking at the front, how could it possibly be any near an 8??
Broke84 (@broke84)
30th July 2017, 15:02
I think the team orders were spot on, Bottas was clearly struggling and it was the right call to let Ham through, ultimately he gave the placer back so I think all was fair play. As for Ferrari, they judged it right, Vettel 1st and Ham 4th and a 1 2 couldn’t really have gone better for them.
Paul (@frankjaeger)
30th July 2017, 15:04
100% a race with great potential, but destroyed by the regs
Erik Kennedy (@erikkennedy)
30th July 2017, 14:36
4/10. Tense race, but the fact that the leading cars couldn’t even get within DRS range without suffering from turbulence more or less ruined it.
Kwaw
30th July 2017, 14:37
Very poor ‘race’ if one can call it that. What is the point of drivers closing the gap then being unable to overtake.
Looking forward to how some are going to react to Lewis giving back the place to Valterri Bottas (was the right thing to do), which is a little set back for Lewis’s title challenge.
I think Ferrari’s tactics show that they have a no.1 driver so much so they were prepared to let both cars get passed by the Mercedes just to increase the chance if Vettel winning.
Mashiat (@mashiat)
30th July 2017, 14:52
Hamilton was never going to overtake the Ferraris. They didn’t need to let Kimi past to guarantee the win as a 1-2 was already basically guaranteed given the track layout.
Justin (@boombazookajd)
30th July 2017, 14:55
exactly. If anyone watched the timing screens as the battle unfolded it was apparent Lewis didn’t have the pace advantage to mount a proper overtake.
Justin (@boombazookajd)
30th July 2017, 15:02
No. Sorry about your feelings but this is the FACT of what happened.
Ferrari was faced with a decision; put Kimi in the lead, guarantee (if you can even say that) a win, and leave Seb to the wolves. So lets evaluate this. Had Seb been left to fight Lewis, it’s quite likely that he would have been passed. It’s also likely that he would have been passed by Bottas as well, and Max at the end. With this decision, yea the Kimi fans would see a Kimi win finally (though orchestrated by team orders, not real pace). It’s also likely the Scuderia would have a 1-5 finish, the Mercs likely filling the podium and instead of 39 points down, they are even further behind.
By leaving Kimi behind Seb, they placed a buffer that Lewis could not pass and as the race went on, Lewis’s brakes overheated and he needed to back off. Seb controlled the pace, every once in a while he dipped into the 1:20’s, much like Lewis did. Kimi did his job holding place in 2nd.
All in all, the Scuderia did an amazing job making a well educated and level headed decision (yes, some guts too; in front of both bosses) to protect the 1-2 and the maximum amount of points before the summer break.
Mike Dee (@mike-dee)
30th July 2017, 14:37
I thought it was quite exciting. Very tough to overtake though. I think Räikönnen tried to overtake Vettel but despite his problems did not manage.
Kavin Kannan (@lolzerbob)
30th July 2017, 14:38
6/10 – Really boring first 30 laps, but a very exciting second half of the race!
Justin (@boombazookajd)
30th July 2017, 14:54
They pretty much are all like that…for a reason. Typically you see a scramble at the start for a few laps, the cars settle in and drivers put their heads down until the first stops. Typically that last third or half in this case is the exciting part. Really really rare we see an exciting race throughout the race.
Sonics (@sonicslv)
30th July 2017, 14:40
5/10 This is combination of the track and aero rules that makes it impossible to race it on the track. You know its impossible when a Mercedes can’t even get into DRS zone of a car that lap about as quick as the McLaren. Still kudos to Vettel, Raikkonen, Hamilton, and Alonso for doing the best racing they could in their position. Bottas and Verstappen is relatively underperforming though.
Ju88sy (@ju88sy)
30th July 2017, 14:41
Good race, these 2017 cars are annoying though. Well done Hamilton for giving the place back, he had and knows he had Bottas well beaten here on race pace, 8 secs ahead before giving the place back and duelling with Raikonnen, that team work should payback later in the season with the team shuffling Bottas when needed.
Great weekend for Vettel, awesome quali and managed the race very well. He was probably the cork in the bottle with Raikonnen and Hamilton faster but leant on the car when he needed to secure the win. Also good for Ferrari in the WCC clawing 16 points back vs Merc. Kimi has been excellent in the last two races showing his old pace.
Thumbs up for Alonso good race, that McLaren would be a great car with a decent PU.
Max…absolutely amateur collision with Ricciardo shades of Maldanado completely unnecessary.
anon
30th July 2017, 14:51
@ju88sy, I wouldn’t blame the 2017 cars in particular, because the circuit configuration means it has always been extremely difficult to overtake. Even the very first race there in 1986 saw very little overtaking, and Boutsen famously held Senna off in 1990 – even though Senna was much faster than him – having intentionally gone into that race weekend with the goal of scoring pole position and then relying on the difficulty that other drivers would have in trying to pass him as his way of securing the win.
Homerlovesbeer (@homerlovesbeer)
30th July 2017, 14:41
Amateur move by Verstappen ruins Redbulls best chance to maximise points for the season.
Ric rightfully upset over it.
Hat’s off to Hamilton for giving the place back to Bottas.
Rated it a five. Not a lot of excitement but not horrible either.
ILuvSoundtracks (@iluvsoundtracks)
30th July 2017, 14:42
7.
Simon (@weeniebeenie)
30th July 2017, 14:42
5/10, no real tension or excitement because you knew nobody could overtake, as has pretty much always been the case with Hungary.
Jere (@jerejj)
30th July 2017, 14:45
The first part of the race was straightforward and boring, but then it got alive from the pit stop phase onwards.
joe jopling (@jop452)
30th July 2017, 14:45
I gave it 8…..its a track that is easy to collide than overtake…as it was proved….tensions in Red Bull in the future could be interesting, and I am sure Max knew what he was doing clashing with his team mate….possibly costing the team a good chance of a win…..and though not the race…had to love the Alonso picture on the deckchair…
Justin (@boombazookajd)
30th July 2017, 14:51
The deckchair painting was a great sign in F1, seems like things are a bit more laid back and it was a comical moment in a typically boring and gray atmosphere. Loved it.
Leo B
30th July 2017, 14:46
Rate the what?
Can a group of cars circling a piece of tarmac like this be called a race? We saw Verstappen make a mistake on lap 1 and a Haas mechanic make a mistake in a pit stop. Nothing else happened. If a Ferrari 1.5s off the pace cannot be attacked by its closest challengers, if the important decisions are not taken behind the steering wheel but behind a desk in the pits, what’s the point anyway. Poorest showing so far in a poor season anyway.
Neil (@neilosjames)
30th July 2017, 14:47
Steady gaps throughout the field, no interesting strategies, one good overtake that I can remember (Alonso on Sainz)…
Even the ‘close race’ at the front in the final stint wasn’t exciting to me, because there was no real possibility of a change of position happening without one of them making a sizable mistake. That wasn’t at all likely, and without the chance of an overtake, watching three cars driving round between one and two seconds apart doesn’t push me anywhere near the edge of my seat.
For the most part it was a very boring procession, rather than a race. Don’t think it was the worst GP of the season so far, but it’s on the podium.
Ismaël (@izzmy)
30th July 2017, 14:48
8 for me… kimi winning the race would be a perfect 10…
Justin (@boombazookajd)
30th July 2017, 14:50
8/10. Not a ton of overtaking but there was plenty of suspense for 20+ laps. I wonder what Honey Badger could have done had the Flying Dutchman not punted him off.
Mad props to Lewis if he willingly gave that position back, I did not expect that and may have not have done it myself, given the 14 point gap now.
Also mad props to Ferrari for that gutsy call to maintain the 1-2. Live timing showed Lewis never had a significant performance advantage that genuinely put the 1-2 in doubt. Had Seb traded, he could have very well been caught by Lewis, Valterri, and Max. So for those who believe Kimi should have just been handed the win, recall the often repeated line “The leader (Seb) was in control and did what he needed to do” Just like Lewis has said on MANY an occasion (like Abu Dahbi 2016). Ferrari had the timing in front of them and if you followed along on the timing screens from F1.com, it was evident that Merc wasn’t able to mount a proper overtake from Lewis or Valterri. Great job to the Scuderia, who often makes very poor tactical and strategic calls.
This was a great race without the bumper car action before the summer break!
Steven Robertson (@emu55)
30th July 2017, 14:50
Tracks where it’s difficult to pass should have more than one pitstop, I just found this race frustrating.
juan fanger (@juan-fanger)
30th July 2017, 14:51
Well done Alonso :)
matt
30th July 2017, 14:51
with virtually no chance of any competitive overtaking this was a dull race, vettles steering was borked but RAI still could not ovetake and while faster than RAI, Ham could not get past him either, it was pointless watching the last half.
While I am pleased for PDR getting a drive, the praise from the SKYF1 commentators was sickening, he was last, lapped and slow and they were talking as if he had just hopped in the car and driven it to a podium.
Justin (@boombazookajd)
30th July 2017, 15:06
IIRC, he was in front of the Saubers when he retired. Di Resta had not been in a race in F1 in 3+ years and here he drove that car well, stayed out of the wall and did all he could until the car broke. It might as well have been a podium for him. I didn’t see the Sky broadcast but is it so wrong for them to praise him? Palmer had an entire year of experience in 2016 and is still sending cars into the barriers.
So yea, I think Di Resta did a damn good job.
MaddMe (@maddme)
30th July 2017, 14:52
8…
Hungary produces 2 types of race. Tension inducing edge of seat racing and terrible boring processions. This time it was a great race, tension from Vettels handling issues and Hamilton pushing hard on the back of Raikkonen for the final 20 laps.
Credit for Hamilton for returning the position back to Bottas on the final corner.
I did feel the stewards were harsh on Verstappen for the penalty, especially given that Grosjean got slammed hard on the first corner (hard enough to lift the car) and Alonso and Sainz on the restart, both of which were no worse than that of Verstappen.
Pratyush P (@pratyushp276)
30th July 2017, 14:52
9. Just for how well Alonso did :D
MXMXD (@mxmxd)
30th July 2017, 15:01
6. Tense, but the end result just doesn’t capture which car/driver combo was the best.
Justin (@boombazookajd)
30th July 2017, 15:08
can you elaborate? Are you suggesting that Ferrari, the team that put both cars on the front row was slower than Merc?
Spoiler alert, the leader needs to win the race as slow as possible. Lewis had said this over and over again, especially against Rosberg. Ferrari controlled the race, Merc tried to catch and pass. In the end, Merc only caught up and didn’t pass. Not even with DRS.
ksells (@ksells)
30th July 2017, 15:05
Not sure what to make of this race, there was a good deal of suspense throughout but ultimately very little on-track overtakes and positions only really gained through messed-up pitstops.
7/10 for me
Justin (@boombazookajd)
30th July 2017, 15:09
or a turn 2 shunt.