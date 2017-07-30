Max Verstappen has apologised after taking his team mate out on the first lap of the Hungarian Grand Prix.
Verstappen was given two penalty points on his licence and received a ten-second time penalty after hitting Daniel Ricciardo at turn two. He now has three penalty points on his licence.
Verstappen accepted blame for the collision, saying “of course it’s not what you want.”
“I think everything started in turn one. The start was actually quite good but then I got a bit squeezed wide with Bottas, I lost quite a bit of speed.”
“Then we were both fighting for position in turn two so we braked quite deep into the corner but then I had a car in front of me so I locked the front and from there on I was just a passenger.”
“I was trying to avoid Daniel of course but unfortunately that was not possible. Of course’ it’s never my intention to hit anyone but especially not your team mate, and especially with the relationship I have with Daniel it’s always very good, we can always have a laugh. This is not nice.”
“So I apologise to Daniel for that and also to the team because we could have scored some good points here. But I will speak to Daniel in private and we’ll sort it out.”
The stewards said they “reviewed multiple angles of video and determined that Verstappen carried too much speed into the entry of turn two, locked up the left front tyre and understeered on full lock and consequently hit Riccardo.”
“The stewards considered that Verstappen was wholly to blame for the collision. The stewards compared this incident with other first lap incidents this season and applied a ten second time penalty.”
Ricciardo was unimpressed with his team mate’s driving. “It’s not like he was trying to pass, there was no room, Valtteri was in front, I was on the outside, so there’s no room.”
“I don’t think he likes, obviously, when his team mate gets in front of him.”
2017 Hungarian Grand Prix
- Letting Bottas past was ‘tough’ but ‘I’m a man of my word’ – Hamilton
- Sainz and Hulkenberg cleared over turn one incidents
- Magnussen tells Hulkenberg “suck my balls” after penalty
- Verstappen apologises for Ricciardo clash but collects penalty points
- Vote for your 2017 Hungarian Grand Prix Driver of the Weekend
35 comments on “Verstappen apologises for Ricciardo clash but collects penalty points”
Sumedh
30th July 2017, 15:42
Surprisingly tough stance from stewards considering their leniency towards Bottas in Spanish GP
A motorsports fan
30th July 2017, 16:45
exactly. I can’t remember Max psychoanalysing nor fulminating at Bottas either – who isn’t even his teammate.
Max made a bad mistake and took Ricciardo out. Ricciardo reacted like an amateur – filling in what Max must have been thinking, gave him the finger whilst walking down the track. Childish behavior from Ricciardo.
Pennyroyal tea (@peartree)
30th July 2017, 16:53
Surprisingly tough stance. I was starting to wonder what he had to do to get a penalty. Answer, to be in front of Lewis, I’m sure RB didn’t want a penalty at all. At least he put up a nice apology, nice stance from Max.
@addvariety @paeschli @rocketpanda Amateur is the right word, it was a f2 type move. Had it been Kvyat or any below par driver they would have got called worse names and get more of a penalty.
Ben (@chookie6018)
30th July 2017, 15:48
As harsh as Ricciardo was with the term “amateur”, He’s just speaking the truth. A very poor mistake from Max has cost Red Bull severely today. I hate to imagine what people would have said had this been someone like Palmer creating the incident.
Rick (@addvariety)
30th July 2017, 15:56
@chookie6018 As a Verstappen fan I fully agree. Amateur is not the right word, but “awfully misjudged” and “completely unnecessary” are.
Patrick (@paeschli)
30th July 2017, 16:18
I’m sure Ricciardo never made a mistake on the first lap…
Oxnard (@montalvo)
30th July 2017, 17:01
Probably just the adrenaline, but not exactly classy. I’ve Hamilton more politely when Rosberg deliberately tried to crash Ham out of the race. Ricciardo saw the replay, both breaked at the same time, Verstappen breaked to hard trying not to crash, at that about sums it up. Stupid mistake, penalty worthy, but it’s also racing.
It’s a shame that similar offences today and in the past haven’t been penalised though.
blabla
30th July 2017, 15:56
Ricciardo acted also as an amateur.
Jorge Lardone (@jorge-lardone)
30th July 2017, 15:58
Another stupid mistake by a overrated driver. The new Alonso. Shame.
Arnoud van Houwelingen (@arnoudvanhouwelingen)
30th July 2017, 16:47
Alonso is 2 times WDC and arguably one of the best drivers in the world .. first u say he is overrated and then you compare him to Alonso .. it doesn’t make any sense at all! To be clear Max is not overrated. Everyone is bashing Max and say he makes mistakes all the time but if i am not mistaken this was his first mistake in 2017 .. crash in Spain was Bottas his fault and crash in Austria was Kvyat his mistake. Yes he made mistakes in Monaco 2015 and 2016 .. other then that can you point out all the mistakes he made because there are none. Also other drivers never makes mistakes????
Arnoud van Houwelingen (@arnoudvanhouwelingen)
30th July 2017, 16:50
are u also pointing out the mistakes other drivers make?? like Sainz in Bahrain and Canada or Kvyat in Austria and Silverstone or Bottas in Spain and Baku or Ocon in Baku or Vettel in Baku etc etc etc etc ….
Johnny H.
30th July 2017, 16:51
Don’t react on Jorge, he tries to find a way to downgrade Max already for three years! It seems finally he had a point but screwed up big time with the sentence he wrote down here.
Adam (@rocketpanda)
30th July 2017, 16:00
Yeah kinda think it was a harsh penalty. Like it was Verstappen’s fault sure but it wasn’t like he did it on purpose.
Frank
30th July 2017, 16:00
I think the 10 sec penalty (and the 2 points on his license too) is excessive. Not only that, but the stewards took out all the exitement out of the race. It was an error of Max though. It’s not that the other drivers don’t make any mistakes. Too bad for Dan though.
Nigel
30th July 2017, 16:06
Max got away with plenty of on track assaults before good to see him finally get penalized. About time. Let that be someone like Perez and the fans would want his head.
Aapje (@aapje)
30th July 2017, 16:48
These penalties are not supposed to be for earlier incidents. It’s pretty silly to see a lot of people claim that he deserves the penalty for things in earlier races.
Sundar Srinivas Harish
30th July 2017, 16:27
You could argue that Max took out a fair bit of excitement from the race by colliding with Daniel. 10 seconds for ending the race of another driver is perfectly fair, if not lenient, as are the penalty points.
Arrows98 (@arrows98)
30th July 2017, 16:00
“So I apologise to Daniel for that and also to the team because we could have scored some good points here. But I will speak to Daniel in private and we’ll sort it out.
Sincerely, Marko… I mean, Max!!” =D
Nigel
30th July 2017, 16:02
VER reminds me a lot of Maldonado with the right car both could be very fast but just as reckless.
Arnoud van Houwelingen (@arnoudvanhouwelingen)
30th July 2017, 16:42
that is so awful to say .. Max is so much superior to Maldonado .. the crashes in Austria and Spain were obviously also the mistake of Max right .. not from Kvyat (austria)? or Bottas (Spain)? i am curious to know why Bottas doesn’t remind you of Maldonado .. See the crashes he made in Spain and Baku and did you forget his crash with Kimi in Russia 2015? So please explain which crashes Max had with other drivers and that was his fault apart from this race and Monaco 2015????
Philip (@philipgb)
30th July 2017, 16:03
I think to us this looked more innocent than it actually was. Most of the pundits seem of the opinion it was carelessly aggressive. I think the in race penalty was harsh though, he got the same as Vettel got for outright deliberate dangerous driving for a first lap incident. And I don’t really understand the need for the points either. Again are they saying what Vettel did in Baku was only worth 1 more penalty point than an honest error?
Kim Philby (@philby)
30th July 2017, 16:16
@Philip How can you be so ignorant? 10 seconds added timed is not the equal of 10 seconds stop and go.
Luis Ribeirinho Soares (@luisrib)
30th July 2017, 16:42
Vettel got a drive through 10 sec penalty (more than 30s), and Ver got a 10 sec penalty, only the title is similar.
Arnoud van Houwelingen (@arnoudvanhouwelingen)
30th July 2017, 16:52
u can’t compare those incidents .. Vettel purposely drove into Lewis while Max locked up due to loss of downforce because of the Merc in front of him! u saw his steering wheel full lock to the left .. it was never his intention to drive into Daniel’s car
Richard (@rikdi)
30th July 2017, 16:19
I must agree with some of what has been said in that both of the Red Bull drivers acted improperly.
Verstappen , as always ,ignores the welfare of everyone but, himself and taking out his teammate is reflective of his selfish view .
I also must agree that Ricciardo’s reaction and comments were neither professional or mature.
Red Bull has two very talented drivers but, they are both very immature and that failing reflects negatively on the Red Bull organization and F1 .
It seems to me that maturity should be required in such a dangerous activity .
Patrick (@paeschli)
30th July 2017, 16:27
What annoys me is that if the damage on Ricciardo’s car had been more limited (like it often is when there’s contact with the sidepod) and he would have been able to continue, Verstappen wouldn’t have been penalised for the same infringement.
Henrik
30th July 2017, 16:31
Time for Max to go back to Toro Rosso to acquaint himself with the basics. As it is, Max costs RBR far too many points (five DNFs on his own and now today a sixth is charged to his account – from only eleven races), points Carlos Sainz would have brought home easily. Verstappen is very quick, granted, but there’s something seriously wrong with his ability to correctly assess race situations (to put it politely). At Toro Rosso, DNF-Max and DNF-Danil can barge into each other to their hearts’ content without costing RBR any podiums and championship points.
George (@george)
30th July 2017, 16:38
Sure, because Sainz has never made a mistake.
Arnoud van Houwelingen (@arnoudvanhouwelingen)
30th July 2017, 16:55
So Sainz is much better with his huge mistakes on Vandoorne in Bahrain of his huge mistake in Canada???? or what about the torpedo Kvyat with his mistakes in Austria and Silverstone. So in other words you would give a place to Sainz or Kvyat for RBR while they have made a lot more mistakes this year .. sure that makes sense!!
Arnoud van Houwelingen (@arnoudvanhouwelingen)
30th July 2017, 16:58
Henrik .. quite unfair .. i don’t hear u when Bottas crashed into Kimi and Max in Spain or his crash with Kimi in Baku .. This was seriously the first mistake Max made this year. You know you can’t point to other mistakes Max did this year .. this was also his first 2 points off his license this year!
Arnoud van Houwelingen (@arnoudvanhouwelingen)
30th July 2017, 17:04
So an electronic failure in Canada is Max his fault .. his braking problems in Bahrain is Max his fault .. u are aware that Daniel had to retire from exactly the same reason the next race right? .. the crash Bottas made bumping into Kimi and Max was of course Max his fault .. The Torpedo crash of Kvyat was of course Max his fault .. the hydraulic failure in Baku of course it was Max his fault .. man you are clueless
Anele (@anele-mbethe)
30th July 2017, 16:33
Would love to see the on-board of this because it actually looked like he was turn into him.
Ben (@chookie6018)
30th July 2017, 16:57
@anele-mbethe , From the on board camera’s it showed that Max was to aggressive thus, locked up and wouldn’t have made the corner. (Confirmed by Horner) and that Daniel unfortunately was in the way. It’s a shame that it happens to be the ultimate sin in hitting your team mate. Daniel has no blame for the incident.
Anele (@anele-mbethe)
30th July 2017, 16:59
@chookie6018 lol wrong article 🙉. Meant for Mag v Hulk
Anele (@anele-mbethe)
30th July 2017, 16:58
My bad this was meant for the MAG Hulk incident