Vettel leads Ferrari one-two in tense Hungarian Grand Prix

Sebastian Vettel led a Ferrari one-two in the Hungarian Grand Prix despite having to manage a steering problem on his car for much of the race.
Vettel took the chequered flag ahead of Kimi Raikkonen, who was clearly frustrated at being forced to spend the race behind his ailing team mate despite repeatedly urging Ferrari to let him past.
The Mercedes drivers swapped places twice during the race. The last change of positions came on the final lap as Lewis Hamilton restored Valtteri Bottas to the final podium position. Bottas had previously let Hamilton by into third to attack the Ferraris.
A chastened Max Verstappen took fifth place for Red Bull after collecting a ten-second penalty for hitting his team mate on the first lap. Daniel Ricciardo retired after the contact at turn two.
Fernando Alonso gave McLaren their best result of the season so far with sixth position. He overtook Carlos Sainz Jnr and set the fastest lap on the penultimate lap.
Stoffel Vandoorne took his first point of the year in tenth place, separated by his team mate by Sainz and the two Force Indias.
Romain Grosjean joined Ricciardo in retirement after leaving his pits with a suspected cross-threaded wheel nut. Paul di Resta also failed to take the chequered flag when Williams called him in with nine laps to go. Nico Hulkenberg dropped out three laps from home while running outside of the points places.
F1Carbs
30th July 2017, 14:38
Kimi should’ve won…
Michael Brown (@mbr-9)
30th July 2017, 14:45
I agree.
petebaldwin (@petebaldwin)
30th July 2017, 14:56
Kimi didn’t win because he started the race 79 points behind in the Championship. If he was 79 points ahead, they’d have made the switch.
Ferrari have a good car but on lots of tracks, the Mercedes engine is too much for them. If they are going to win the title, they have to make sure Vettel wins whenever he can and Kimi has shown so far this year (and the previous few years) that he’s not going to score enough points to compete with Vettel over a full season.
Makana (@makana)
30th July 2017, 15:08
To let Kimi past would’ve lost Ferrari the one-two! Was it THAT straight forward? Not at all… they made the absolute right decision, Seb was suffering and Kimi played the team game but it’s also lucky for Ferrari: it’s the Hungaroring. Had it been Spa or example, Kimi would’ve passed, and Seb would’ve finished 3rd as Lewis would’ve then posed a much bigger danger.
Phylyp (@phylyp)
30th July 2017, 14:39
Was the swap back an instruction, or just Hamilton’s initiative? I don’t think even Hamilton’s worst detractor would have complained if he kept the podium, seeing as how Bottas dropped behind after the first swap.
Hamilton just gave up 3 points in his title battle against Vettel and Bottas – very gentlemanly of him.
Hugh (@hugh11)
30th July 2017, 14:40
3 points to Vettel, 6 points to Bottas (as Bottas gained 3 and Ham lost three).
Krichelle (@krichelle)
30th July 2017, 14:43
Lewis loves fair racing, he knew he did not gain that position through merit. Mercedes best team in f1!!!!!!!
Pratyush P (@pratyushp276)
30th July 2017, 14:54
Let’s dissect your comment before and after the comma.
He knew he didn’t gain that position through merit – Fair enough, props to HAM
Lewis loves fair racing – Abu Dhabi 2016.
Martin
30th July 2017, 15:01
What did Hamilton do in Abu Dhabi that wasn’t fair?
Ju88sy (@ju88sy)
30th July 2017, 15:09
@pratyushp276 ….vs the team mate who deliberately collided with him twice and sabotaged quali to ensure pole…of course you should expect Hamilton to drive that way in Abu Dhabi!
(Btw I do like Rosberg!)
Michael Brown (@mbr-9)
30th July 2017, 14:45
it is nice that Hamilton did give the position back as promised but being nice won’t win championships. Still, that’s a rare team swap where the position was given back as promised.
Last lap was ideal actually to keep the chance of Verstappen taking a position from either Mercedes low.
Ju88sy (@ju88sy)
30th July 2017, 14:56
@phylyp Hamilton had Bottas well beaten here, pulling out 2 secs through 1.5 laps when Bottas let him past and then 8secs ahead at the end of the race despite racing the Ferrari’s. Bottas didn’t have the pace here to challenge Raikonnen, Hamilton leaves Hungary with team brownie points in the back pocket now for later in the season, the team and both all know who was the faster driver by some margin, I expect to see Bottas making way again later in the season of the championship remains tight.
Kudos to Mercedes and the drivers for their behaviour!
Hugh (@hugh11)
30th July 2017, 14:39
Well. That was tense.
Mad respect to Hamilton for that though. I know if I was in his situation and I was 7 seconds ahead of my team mate who was just 1 second ahead I wouldn’t have let him through.
Made sense for Ferrari not to let Raikkonen past, as then Vettel would’ve been a sitting duck for Hamilton without the DRS to defend like Kimi had, so it was either a 1-2 or a 1-3 for them, much as I’d have liked to see Raikkonen win again.
And where to start with Hulkenberg… First he gets the gearbox penalty for having to change it after it failed at the end in Silverstone (though he still came 6th), so he had to start 12th instead of 7th. Cut off by Palmer into turn 1 so he had to break well before he needed to, then was 3/4 wide at turn 1 and made some contact with Grosjean (racing incident). Then did well to get right up Ocon’s gearbox and go longer, putting in lap times to a point where he’d be fighting with Perez on the pit exit. But nope, his team make a complete hash of it and he ends up behind Magnussen instead. Then when trying to pass Magnussen, he pushes him well off the track (while well off the racing line, Kevin clearly had no intention other than to force Hulk off the track, expecting penalty points there), which then put him behind Kvyat. Then the car fails on him (unsure why) and he’s forced to retire. Weekend where he outdrove the car completely (1s quicker than Palmer in qualifying), but gets the worst luck out of everyone, as per usual for him… Sigh…
Alonso fastest lap though, woop.
Miane
30th July 2017, 14:55
It’s really hard to be more unlucky than Massa haha
Hugh (@hugh11)
30th July 2017, 15:02
And yet, he still manages it. Love how even after the team lost him a ton of time at the pits and Magnussen had forced him off the track, he was still ahead of Palmer.
Michael Brown (@mbr-9)
30th July 2017, 14:40
If Alonso finishes on the podium, will he get to sit in his deck chair?
clones
30th July 2017, 15:06
That would be awesome!
Krichelle (@krichelle)
30th July 2017, 14:40
Mercedes best team in F1!!!!!!!!!!!
HUHHII (@huhhii)
30th July 2017, 14:41
Kimi is the true winner today. Team sport, yes, I know why Ferrari played it this way, but Kimi clearly had more pace today. Surely Kimi’s contract extension is sealed deal now?
Kudos to Hamilton for letting Bottas rightfully past as he promised. Fantastic sportsmanship from him. Don’t think Vettel or Alonso would’ve acted the same in similar situation
HUHHII (@huhhii)
30th July 2017, 14:43
And that crowd reaction at podium interviews when it was Kimi’s turn to answer. No question who’s the most popular driver in F1. Kimi! Kimi! Kimi! chants all over the place.
Hugh (@hugh11)
30th July 2017, 14:45
Was the quickest driver today. Like I mentioned in my post though, if they’d let Raikkonen through, he’d have just gone off into the distance and Vettel would’ve been a sitting duck for the Mercedes powered Hamilton with no DRS to defend and a broken steering wheel. With Kimi defending round this track, they were confident of a 1-2.
Makana (@makana)
30th July 2017, 15:02
Kimi was the cushion for Seb’s win. Ferrari took the right decision – and when Seb says “I prefer Kimi” (when asked if he has any objection to Alonso being in the Ferrari next year), we see why, IMAGINE Fernando in the car behind :D :D :D
Ivan Vinitskyy (@ivan-vinitskyy)
30th July 2017, 14:45
I think dirty air is the winner, every single car that was 1sec faster than the one ahead could not overtake.
As for those claiming Kimi should have won, was he actually instructed by Ferrari to stay behind and not try to overtake? If not then he doesn’t deserve higher step when he couldn’t overtake his teammate who seemingly had a problem.
Michael Brown (@mbr-9)
30th July 2017, 14:48
@ivan-vinitskyy That’s right, we don’t have any proof of that. Of course, since I was watching Sky all they would say was, “Would he be allowed to overtake?”
Virolet
30th July 2017, 14:45
I never liked Lewis….but massive respect for that switch…..having said that…..that might cost him.
Makana (@makana)
30th July 2017, 15:04
Massive respect for Valterri for moving aside right away too, no!? Or is he too nice to be World Champion.
Mabiala
30th July 2017, 14:46
Great to see Hamilton honour that agreement and let Bottas past. Somehow, though, there will be a few that find a reason to hammer him for this or that.
Anyway, great race. Enjoy the summer break!
petebaldwin (@petebaldwin)
30th July 2017, 14:52
He could have said no and fought Bottas instead but agreed to be let past and have a go at Kimi. He couldn’t pass so it’s 100% the right thing to do to honour the agreement. Bottas gave the place up so Lewis had to do the same as per the deal they made.
If it was me, I’d have said “Lewis is clearly quicker so let him past. Team order. Do it now” but I respect Mercedes for deciding to treat their drivers as equals instead of 1 and 2 and I respect the drivers for working as a team.
Jere (@jerejj)
30th July 2017, 14:48
Crashtappen strikes back.
Ju88sy (@ju88sy)
30th July 2017, 14:58
@jerejj Maxalnado! ( I do love him though!!)
Oletros
30th July 2017, 14:50
Big kudos to HAM and RAI, they were two great team players.
HAM for backing position with BOT and RAI for ensuring a 1-2 for Ferrari, he could have pass VET but then it would have been a 1-4
PMccarthy_is_a_legend (@pmccarthy_is_a_legend)
30th July 2017, 14:51
What was Lewis/Mercedes thinking giving that place back to Bottas??? What a silly decision, Bottas dropped right back, he never stayed with Lewis AND you are risking losing a position to Verstapen too.
Now he lost three points to Vettel and 6 to Bottas. What nonsense….
Grosjean's smile (@testacorsa)
30th July 2017, 15:06
Honor mate, simple as that. By keeping the agreement to switch back everybody wins. Hamilton has done the right thing, and will get the respect for that, and some will say he needed to do something to restore his image. Mercedes keeps the mood in the team calm and relaxed. No team points were lost either, and the 3 points Hamilton lost, he gained tenfold in popularity cred, and I bet that feels good to him as well. All in all a wise decision by the team, and Hamilton!
Evil Homer (@evilhomer)
30th July 2017, 14:53
Great work Max – again no respect for anyone including his team mate. Dan’s comments about being amateur spot on – kid needs to learn !!
Pitty Kimi could not grab the win, he seems to disappear sometimes then shows he still has it. Great drive!!!
Kudos to Lewis for the swap back – surprised by that but happy. Great team work Mercs…. have a look at that Max …
Makana (@makana)
30th July 2017, 15:10
Seb’s steering was OFF, that’s why Kimi was on his tail! Not because he became faster all of a sudden…
Evil Homer (@evilhomer)
30th July 2017, 15:11
I just heard his response to the incident …. I retract my comment but only by 50%. Cost Dan a solid race 😐
Sravan Krishnan (@sravan-pe)
30th July 2017, 14:55
I wouldn’t be at all surprised if Raikkonen keeps his seat for next year. Just a tenth off Vettel in qualifying and as quick as him in the race.
Ju88sy (@ju88sy)
30th July 2017, 15:00
@sravan-pe right we hit summer break with two very strong drives from Raikonnen faster driver in Silverstone and round the Hungaroring. I so want him to win a race though before the end of the season!
Hugh (@hugh11)
30th July 2017, 15:04
And it’s Spa next, Kimi’s favourite track
PorscheF1 (@xtwl)
30th July 2017, 15:08
@sravan-pe, @ju88sy Surprise; Kimi was not faster in Silverstone, he just had the better start and free air, didn’t have to overtake a feisty Verstappen. Another surprise; Vettel finished ahead of Kimi today. Kimi did not have superior pace has Vettel his car been fine.
That being said I do think they’ll retain the Finn.
Bob
30th July 2017, 15:02
Yeah, let us ignore that Vettel had car issues …
Kim Philby (@philby)
30th July 2017, 14:56
Great for Vettel, unfortunate but justifiable for Raikkonen, galant gesture from Hamilton, awkward for Bottas. As for Verstappen I have criticized him may times and now I am happy for 2 reasons, he proved me right once again and fortunately this time he hit the right target. RBR letting him do whatever he wants with no consequences so time for them to suffer!
Tom
30th July 2017, 14:58
People banging on about Hamilton losing 3 points but if he loses the Championship he needs to look at his performances in Monaco and Russia first. keep Bottas in mind too, he’s still in touching distance at the halfway point. A poor race or DNF from Hamilton and it could be between Bottas and Vettel. 3 points isn’t much to give away to keep things friendly within the team and keep everyone motivated over the summer. We all saw what happened last time Mercedes went into the mid season break with tension between the drivers.
Sravan Krishnan (@sravan-pe)
30th July 2017, 14:59
How about McLaren going back to using Mercedes engines with Alonso and Kubica as their drivers for 2018.
:)
Pratyush P (@pratyushp276)
30th July 2017, 14:59
Let the Max-Bashing begin!
Jarrod Purvis (@harbhajahn)
30th July 2017, 14:59
Honestly i just want make a comment on the Hulk. He was driving an awesome race, staying out for over 40 laps on the first stint and still maintaining the 15 second gap to Alonso on new tires even after he was able to pass Palmer. Yet of course he suffers from bad luck completely out of his own control, which seems to happen on a regular basis. Every race he is outperforming a car that shouldn’t be the best of the rest, yet it is constantly overlooked due to the quality of his teammate. The Hulk has some serious pace and i really want to see him at a big team (is Ferrari entirely out of the picture?), but unfortunately he isn’t getting any younger.
Ju88sy (@ju88sy)
30th July 2017, 15:05
@harbhajahn The Renault is coming through, this years car + Hulk is much racier, will be interesting next year I expect Renault to step past the rest of the midfield, although it depends on Honda and if they deliver a decent PU to McLaren whose car this year is looks good.
GtisBetter (@passingisoverrated)
30th July 2017, 15:02
i don’t get how bottas vs kimi in baku was a ruled a race incident, but ves vs ric was a collision? Ves just locked his wheel and went wide. Would love the reasoning behind both incidents to get a clear picture.
Kimiwillbeback
30th July 2017, 15:07
First of all, driver of the day was Kimi Raikkonen. What loyalty he showed to his team and team-mate and how perfectly he executed the job.
Secondly Hamilton really grew on me today. The reason he gave the place back to Bottas was because he asked the team to let him by Bottas to get a shot at the Ferraris. When he asked he promised to let Bottas by if he wasn’t able to pass Raikkonen. Hamilton was unable to pass Raikkonen and thus had to give the place back as promised.
Of course Hamilton could have gone back on his word, but since Bottas had been fair snd let Hamilton have his chance that would not have gone down well with Bottas. If Hamilton had gone back on his word today it would probably have been the last favour Bottas would ever grant him.
But regardless of these obvious facts Hamilton does deserve credit for sticking to his promise today. God job Lewis Hamilton.