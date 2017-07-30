Vote for your 2017 Hungarian Grand Prix Driver of the Weekend

Which Formula One driver made the most of the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend?
It’s time to give your verdict on which driver did the best with the equipment at their disposal over the last five days.
Review how each driver got on below and vote for who impressed you the most at Hungaroring.
Driver performance summary
|Driver
|Started
|Finished
|Race change
|Lap 1 change
|Highest position
|Lowest position
|Gap to team mate*
|Lewis Hamilton
|4
|4
|0
|-1
|3
|5
|0.423
|Valtteri Bottas
|3
|3
|0
|0
|3
|5
|-0.423
|Daniel Ricciardo
|6
|Max Verstappen
|5
|5
|0
|+1
|1
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|-0.908
|Kimi Raikkonen
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0.908
|Sergio Perez
|13
|8
|+5
|+5
|8
|12
|-8.73
|Esteban Ocon
|11
|9
|+2
|+1
|9
|13
|8.73
|Paul di Resta
|19
|0
|15
|19
|Lance Stroll
|17
|14
|+3
|+2
|14
|16
|Fernando Alonso
|7
|6
|+1
|0
|6
|10
|Not on same lap
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|8
|10
|-2
|-1
|6
|12
|Not on same lap
|Carlos Sainz Jnr
|9
|7
|+2
|+3
|6
|10
|-18.067
|Daniil Kvyat
|16
|12
|+4
|+2
|12
|14
|18.067
|Romain Grosjean
|14
|-2
|16
|16
|Kevin Magnussen
|15
|11
|+4
|+2
|11
|14
|Nico Hulkenberg
|12
|17
|-5
|0
|6
|14
|Not on same lap
|Jolyon Palmer
|10
|13
|-3
|-1
|8
|14
|Not on same lap
|Marcus Ericsson
|20
|16
|+4
|+3
|16
|19
|17.468
|Pascal Wehrlein
|18
|15
|+3
|0
|15
|19
|-17.468
Vote for your driver of the weekend
Which driver do you think did the best job throughout the race weekend?
Who got the most out of their car in qualifying and the race? Who put their team mate in the shade?
Cast your vote below and explain why you chose the driver you picked in the comments.
Who was the best driver of the 2017 Hungarian Grand Prix weekend?
- Lewis Hamilton (5%)
- Valtteri Bottas (0%)
- Daniel Ricciardo (1%)
- Max Verstappen (1%)
- Sebastian Vettel (16%)
- Kimi Raikkonen (20%)
- Sergio Perez (1%)
- Esteban Ocon (0%)
- Lance Stroll (0%)
- Fernando Alonso (48%)
- Stoffel Vandoorne (0%)
- Carlos Sainz Jnr (1%)
- Daniil Kvyat (0%)
- Romain Grosjean (0%)
- Kevin Magnussen (0%)
- Nico Hulkenberg (0%)
- Jolyon Palmer (1%)
- Marcus Ericsson (0%)
- Pascal Wehrlein (0%)
- Paul di Resta (7%)
- No opinion (0%)
Total Voters: 102
An F1 Fanatic account is required in order to vote. If you do not have one, register an account here or read more about registering here
When this poll is closed the result will be displayed instead of the voting form.
2017 Hungarian Grand Prix
- Letting Bottas past was ‘tough’ but ‘I’m a man of my word’ – Hamilton
- Sainz and Hulkenberg cleared over turn one incidents
- Magnussen tells Hulkenberg “suck my balls” after penalty
- Verstappen apologises for Ricciardo clash but collects penalty points
- Vote for your 2017 Hungarian Grand Prix Driver of the Weekend
23 comments on “Vote for your 2017 Hungarian Grand Prix Driver of the Weekend”
Boudi
30th July 2017, 15:10
Merc fan, Kimi is the driver off the day.
Boudi
30th July 2017, 15:10
Of*
KimiRaikkonen1207 (@kimiraikkonen1207)
30th July 2017, 15:20
He da real mvp :'(
@f1p1 (@f1p1)
30th July 2017, 16:05
Kimmi needs to grow a pair and attack Vettel. This is F1, not princess diaries.
Boudi
30th July 2017, 16:18
Maybe he will after securing his seat :-)
AD (@donnington)
30th July 2017, 16:33
He should have passed Vettel and said “suck my balls” afterwards lol. Sorry, it feels wrong even when I say it with no cameras on me.
As33
30th July 2017, 15:10
Alonso what a star. Surprised Max Verstappen didn’t win DOTD ;-)
Shout out to Di Resta for being solid after not driving an F1 car for 3 years
Hugh (@hugh11)
30th July 2017, 15:11
Alonso got fastest lap on tyres that were as old as everyone elses, and he’d overtaken Sainz with, in a McLaren Honda. Proving he’s still probably the best driver on the grid.
If Hulk hadn’t had the grid penalty he’d probably have been 7th then 6th in the race, and would’ve probably got a lot of votes too, but with the grid penalty he’d have been 8th/9th, with the bad pitstop he’d have been 11th, and with KMag pushing him a mile off the track he ended up retiring… Still outdrove the car like usual, but can’t not give it to Alonso after that.
faulty (@faulty)
30th July 2017, 15:13
No way Max doesn’t get my comedy vote!
Phylyp (@phylyp)
30th July 2017, 15:14
Kimi – for being in the meat grinder for the latter part of the race.
Good quali performance too, not scorching like Vettel, but safely P2.
ILuvSoundtracks (@iluvsoundtracks)
30th July 2017, 15:20
Fernando Alonso.
Jorge Lardone (@jorge-lardone)
30th July 2017, 15:23
Vettel, of course! Also good weekend by Kimi, Bottas, Sainz, Perez & Ocon.
zoom (@zoomracing)
30th July 2017, 15:31
Please tell me how much you like Alonso.
Jay Menon (@jaymenon10)
30th July 2017, 15:29
Voted for Di Resta…what he did this weekend was pretty impressive.
Great drive from Alonso too!
Michael (@freelittlebirds)
30th July 2017, 15:45
Easy one – Lewis.
He had the ability to pole yesterday and could have won this race with a 30 second gap to the Ferraris with a slower car as we saw in the race:)
Different level driver – almost in a class of his own and he proved it with P3…
Pratyush P (@pratyushp276)
30th July 2017, 15:51
Pundits before the race: The McLaren Honda is nowhere near the pace!
Alonso on the final lap: Cash me ousside, how bow dah.
@f1p1 (@f1p1)
30th July 2017, 16:03
Great race by Alonso and some solid aggression when needed unlike Kimmi and Bottas. As an admirer of Vettel and Hamilton, I view their teammates as weak when it matters. Things have to be all going right for them to get a sniff over Vettel and Hamilton. No room for princesses in a top team. Why couldn’t Bottas keep up with Lewis? Bottas fans will not be able to convince me otherwise I’m sure but I’m happy to listen. Not the first time by the way. Nico was better.
Philip (@philipgb)
30th July 2017, 16:06
Alonso was good, but frankly he made up 1 place thanks to a retirement, hardly up there with his truly great drives.
Vettel gave a masterful qualifying, and a brilliantly controlled race all while contending with a car problem. He gets my vote.
AD (@donnington)
30th July 2017, 16:14
If it’s about who had insurmountable or challenging odds based on your comment, then surely the driver of the day is someone with a rubbish car who got further up like Sainz or heck even Di Resta. Vettel surely has it easier than people who have worse cars than a Ferrari. If I were driving today, I would want to be in a Ferrari. What am I missing from your comment. It was the best car on the track because it kept everyone behind them, even while damaged.
Sonics (@sonicslv)
30th July 2017, 16:33
It’s pretty hard to decide here. Vettel has good qualy but his race is poor (granted he got steering problem), same as Bottas. Hamilton and Raikkonen race form are much better than their teammates but they could/should do something more in qualy. In the end, I think Alonso deserved it.
George (@george)
30th July 2017, 16:33
Alonso I guess? He finished where the car deserved, but he had to work for it (and actually made a pass on track!). Vettel did a great job too, but Raikkonen helped him out a lot in the race.
AD (@donnington)
30th July 2017, 16:36
Two passes lol with a GP2 engine. Sounds like driver of the weekend to me hahahaha
Richard (@rikdi)
30th July 2017, 16:47
Vettel did a great job of driving in holding on with an ailing car.
Alonso did a great job by turning the fastest lap and finishing 6th with a Honda .
The driver of the week goes to a driver who did more than just drive exceptionally but ,displayed self-control ,team-loyalty and sportsmanship beyond the reach of his peers , KIMI RAIKONNEN .
Additionally,Vettel should give him the winner’s trophy and Ferrari should give him another contract .