Jean Todt, Circuit of the Americas, 2016

Todt unmoved by calls for louder engines

F1 Fanatic Round-upPosted on | Author Keith Collantine

In the round-up: FIA president Jean Todt is unmoved by claims Formula One engines should make more noise.

Comment of the day

What do younger fans make of Formula E?

I watched the race with my 15 year old cousin last night and the first thing he said was that the cars sounded awesome. I wasn’t sure if he was joking, but he confirmed he was serious when he said he also said the cars look better than F1.

I thought this was interesting, as he is perfectly in the target demo of “young new fan” and “first brand new car will be electric”, so they must be doing something right.

Myself, along with most – I presume – seasoned petrol heads, am not a big fan of the engine sound, tyre squeal, electronic music, comedic starts, looks, or Fanboost. At least they have some decent drivers.
Hollidog

3 comments on “Todt unmoved by calls for louder engines”

    AmbroseRPM (@ambroserpm)
    31st July 2017, 1:13

    Jean, Formula One is not going to save the world, nor should it be trying. What a sycophant…

  2. Mark in Florida
    31st July 2017, 1:17

    Jean Todt the new Bernie, same amount of hearing loss when it comes to listening to the fans. Leave the electric powered racing to Formula E, they can develop it the most eventually. Formula one should be about the experience at the track alright. The sound of a v8 or v10 engines shaking the ground as it roars past. I guess that’s why I am going to more vintage racing events lately. They don’t make race cars like they used to, so I watch the cars they used to make.

  3. Chip Hilton
    31st July 2017, 1:24

    It’s a measure of the level of sportsmanship and ethics in F1 that Will Buxton hailed Hamilton for the “incredibly noble act” of doing what he was supposed to do by giving the position back, and that so many others are astonished he did the right thing. Contrast that with golf, where players are expected to call penalties on themselves if the ball wobbles a bit as they address it even though they gain no advantage whatsoever.

