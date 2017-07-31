In the round-up: FIA president Jean Todt is unmoved by claims Formula One engines should make more noise.
Motorsport’s ultimate diplomat Jean Todt fights to win (FT - registration required)
"'We make too much noise about the noise,' he says, arguing that F1 must set an example to the wider motor industry to adopt technologies that help reduce climate change. 'You have thousands of people who die because they cannot breathe... it’s not F1 carbonisation or pollution which is killing (people), but we have a responsibility because we are visible.'"
'Hulkenberg is a bully, it’s time someone stood up to him' (Crash)
Guenther Steiner: "I respect Nico as a driver and as a human being but what happened there - you don't ask for a more severe penalty for somebody. 'He's a bully and he got away with it for a long time and now maybe it's time someone stood up to him.'"
Hamilton rues letting his heart rule his head (BBC)
"The mind is more cut-throat and 'every point counts and this is do or die'. But my heart tells me the right thing to do is let him by."
McLaren eyes September engine deadline (Autosport)
"Technically you could change an engine in 12 weeks. You can change it anytime before the season up to three months before."
Perez 'ripped off my floor', says Force India team mate Ocon (F1i)
"I don’t know what Sergio did but he probably missed a bit his braking point and ripped off my floor."
Mercedes reveals cause of radio meltdown (Motorsport)
"Our whole comms and data systems broke down .We didn't have any communications on the 'Fantasy Island' - that is the middle thing we have – and on the pit wall."
Not a fan of the halo,may even may cause an accident in certain cases .The safety today compared with years ago is truly incredible.
— Nigel Mansell CBE (@nigelmansell) July 30, 2017
To be fair, the way Palmer avoided Ricciardo was really sharp👌🏼 #HungarianGP
— Giedo van der Garde (@GvanderGarde) July 30, 2017
Totally agree Martin, how dare an F1 driver have a personality and bring fun to a sport that sometimes takes itself way too seriously 🤦🏼♂️
— Jenson Button (@JensonButton) July 30, 2017
My point JB is that Fernando is not a comedy act under a podium full of Ferrari/Merc drivers,he deserves to be up there fighting for champs https://t.co/pqOoXFaEMH
— Martin Brundle (@MBrundleF1) July 30, 2017
Wonderful sight: @F1 under blue skies playing to packed stands. On a day like this all is good with the world. pic.twitter.com/LpOexCozxg
— Fritz-Dieter Rencken (@RacingLines) July 30, 2017
What do younger fans make of Formula E?
I watched the race with my 15 year old cousin last night and the first thing he said was that the cars sounded awesome. I wasn’t sure if he was joking, but he confirmed he was serious when he said he also said the cars look better than F1.
I thought this was interesting, as he is perfectly in the target demo of “young new fan” and “first brand new car will be electric”, so they must be doing something right.
Myself, along with most – I presume – seasoned petrol heads, am not a big fan of the engine sound, tyre squeal, electronic music, comedic starts, looks, or Fanboost. At least they have some decent drivers.
Hollidog
AmbroseRPM (@ambroserpm)
31st July 2017, 1:13
Jean, Formula One is not going to save the world, nor should it be trying. What a sycophant…
Mark in Florida
31st July 2017, 1:17
Jean Todt the new Bernie, same amount of hearing loss when it comes to listening to the fans. Leave the electric powered racing to Formula E, they can develop it the most eventually. Formula one should be about the experience at the track alright. The sound of a v8 or v10 engines shaking the ground as it roars past. I guess that’s why I am going to more vintage racing events lately. They don’t make race cars like they used to, so I watch the cars they used to make.
Chip Hilton
31st July 2017, 1:24
It’s a measure of the level of sportsmanship and ethics in F1 that Will Buxton hailed Hamilton for the “incredibly noble act” of doing what he was supposed to do by giving the position back, and that so many others are astonished he did the right thing. Contrast that with golf, where players are expected to call penalties on themselves if the ball wobbles a bit as they address it even though they gain no advantage whatsoever.