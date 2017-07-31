Ferrari discovered Vettel’s steering problem before the race began

Ferrari was aware of the steering problem on Sebastian Vettel’s car before the Hungarian Grand Prix even started.

Vettel revealed after Sunday’s race that the problem was discovered during the formation lap.

“Driving the car to the grid was fine but then for the formation lap we [realised] that the steering wheel was not straight,” Vettel explained.

The race was neutralised by the Safety Car soon after it began. Within a few laps of the race restarting Vettel discovered the problem was costing him time.

“I did the start and then there was a Safety Car and then during the opening laps I felt that it wasn’t right but it didn’t impact too much because it was only small.”

“Then it did get worse and towards the end of the stint it started to ramp up and gradually get worse. It was more and more difficult.”

Vettel’s lap times began to slow after lap ten of the 70-lap race. “It was difficult,” he said, “but the mindset that I had half way through the race was ‘it doesn’t matter. I can’t change it now – I’d love to but can’t. We keep going and just try to hang in there as much as possible.'”

“The race felt very, very long. Every lap I was looking down, it didn’t end. The last couple of laps I was able to find a bit of a rhythm, opened a bit of a gap, which helped me to take the very last bit of the race a bit easier through the traffic and controlled the race to the end.”

“The result is great. How we got there was very tense but very happy, obviously great result for the team.”

2017 Hungarian Grand Prix