In the round-up: Ferrari CEO Sergio Marchionne indicates Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel are likely to be retained by Ferrari next year.
Raikkonen nearing new Ferrari deal for F1 2018 (Crash)
"In the case of Kimi, we are pretty well sure... we know he wants to stay. Hopefully we will bring them on soon."
McLaren set engine deadline amid Renault speculation (Reuters)
"We’ve got to land those decisions in the next four or five weeks. I think there is a solution out there for everybody and I hope it’s one that will be able to retain Fernando in this team."
Wolff 'not in a happy place' after Lewis-Bottas switch (ESPN)
"I think long term, standing by what you say and standing by your values, is going to make us win more championships. It was a tough call to make and a very difficult one."
Grosjean on Hulkenberg clash: 'We are not in NASCAR' (Motorsport)
"I don't see the difference between Nico and Verstappen, to be fair. Again, the stewards' consistency is a bit strange."
Red Bull: FIA too 'zealous' with Verstappen (Autosport)
"I think they were perhaps a little zealous when you look at Bottas' move in Barcelona."
Lewis Hamilton insists summer break has come at a good time (The Telegraph)
"I don't think I will ever get those three points back. We have given up a lot of points, and Ferrari have given up a lot less as a team."
Di Resta's biggest problem? Undersized boots! (F1i)
"I can certainly feel it in my shoulders, but the biggest thing is the feet. The shoes are a bit too small. My feet were killing me."
Ferrari boss Sergio Marchionne admits an 'interest' in Formula E (Autoweek)
"In the wider sense of what we do with cars between Maserati, Alfa (Romeo) and Ferrari, we are looking at this with interest. Maybe with one of the others - not Fiat - but Alfa or Maserati."
Renault Sport Gives Its Engineering Interns a Head Start (The New York Times)
"It is called Sally’s Wing, for the student who developed it, Sally Li. It achieved noteworthy results in testing, said Tommaso Volpe, Infiniti’s global motor sports director, but needed to be modified for the British Grand Prix because Sally’s Wing awaits approval for use in races."
It's been a fantastic 10 years, but the time had come for me to move on. Mega team, fab people, great memories. https://t.co/UgeDOhBzXy pic.twitter.com/FTC2FzW94r
— Matt Bishop (@TheBishF1) July 31, 2017
1/3… Yesterday was hard to take. You build up all day for those couple hours of racing and then it's gone like that.
— Daniel Ricciardo (@danielricciardo) July 31, 2017
2/3… Max apologized to me after the race and we spoke one on one away from media or anyone.
— Daniel Ricciardo (@danielricciardo) July 31, 2017
3/3… The situation was handled and taken care of in the right way to move forward.
Lights go out again in 4 weeks 👍🏼
— Daniel Ricciardo (@danielricciardo) July 31, 2017
Incredible amateur video of Jos Verstappen's pit fire today in 1994. Hear the crowd reaction! https://t.co/nTl2niWPHz #F1 @Max33Verstappen pic.twitter.com/n8ER0Zu26M
— RaceVideoIndex (@RaceVideoIndex) July 31, 2017
Daniil Kvyat has scored ten penalty points in the last twelve months, but only eight world championship points.
Nick (@Npf1)
GtisBetter (@passingisoverrated)
1st August 2017, 0:12
I think there will be no driver change at Ferrari, Mercedes or RB, which means most midfield people can’t move up and will stay there. McLaren, torro Rosso and force India will most likely stay the same, haas already confirmed it. So that leaves just Renault, Williams and Sauber. I do expect Sauber to take leclerc along and with Marcus his cash I fear for wehrlein.
Yes (@come-on-kubica)
1st August 2017, 1:00
As much as I love Kimi, Ferrari need someone else alongside Vettel in that car. Kimi has been unlucky this season and in some races he’s been fantastic but he still has a few weekends where he is nowhere. Plus would like to see what a fresh challenger to Vettel would look like.
Clay
1st August 2017, 1:16
Disagree with the calls to cull Kimi. For who? An up and coming driver who will try and rattle Vettel and have his own agenda? A dedicated number two who is better than Kimi?
Unfortunately Kimi is not the driver we all knew in the halcyon days of 2005. He is fast and solid but no longer a magician relative to everyone else. However he and Seb get on, when his car is reliable he is a solid back up, and he causes no problems for the team. Plus if the conditions are right he will win races in the Ferrari from time to time. Unless Seb leaves, I’d keep the pair together. They remind me of Mansell and Patrese at Williams.
MtlRacer (@mtlracer)
1st August 2017, 1:30
The Autoweek quote of Marchionne was live on SkyTV to Ted Kravitz.
Maserati announced electric cars as of 2019 today.
Petrol-based racing may decline, but will still be around for many years if horse racing is anything to go by.