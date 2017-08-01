Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, Hungaroring, 2017

Ferrari CEO indicates Raikkonen and Vettel are likely to stay for 2018

F1 Fanatic Round-upPosted on | Author Keith Collantine

In the round-up: Ferrari CEO Sergio Marchionne indicates Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel are likely to be retained by Ferrari next year.

Social media

Notable posts from Twitter, Instagram and more:

Comment of the day

Great stat-spotting by Nick:

Daniil Kvyat has scored ten penalty points in the last twelve months, but only eight world championship points.
Nick (@Npf1)

Happy birthday!

Happy birthday to Jack Lenox!

If you want a birthday shout-out tell us when yours is via the contact form or adding to the list here.

4 comments on “Ferrari CEO indicates Raikkonen and Vettel are likely to stay for 2018”

  1. Profile Photo

    GtisBetter (@passingisoverrated)
    1st August 2017, 0:12

    I think there will be no driver change at Ferrari, Mercedes or RB, which means most midfield people can’t move up and will stay there. McLaren, torro Rosso and force India will most likely stay the same, haas already confirmed it. So that leaves just Renault, Williams and Sauber. I do expect Sauber to take leclerc along and with Marcus his cash I fear for wehrlein.

    Reply
  2. Profile Photo

    Yes (@come-on-kubica)
    1st August 2017, 1:00

    As much as I love Kimi, Ferrari need someone else alongside Vettel in that car. Kimi has been unlucky this season and in some races he’s been fantastic but he still has a few weekends where he is nowhere. Plus would like to see what a fresh challenger to Vettel would look like.

    Reply

  3. Clay
    1st August 2017, 1:16

    Disagree with the calls to cull Kimi. For who? An up and coming driver who will try and rattle Vettel and have his own agenda? A dedicated number two who is better than Kimi?

    Unfortunately Kimi is not the driver we all knew in the halcyon days of 2005. He is fast and solid but no longer a magician relative to everyone else. However he and Seb get on, when his car is reliable he is a solid back up, and he causes no problems for the team. Plus if the conditions are right he will win races in the Ferrari from time to time. Unless Seb leaves, I’d keep the pair together. They remind me of Mansell and Patrese at Williams.

    Reply
  4. Profile Photo

    MtlRacer (@mtlracer)
    1st August 2017, 1:30

    The Autoweek quote of Marchionne was live on SkyTV to Ted Kravitz.
    Maserati announced electric cars as of 2019 today.

    Petrol-based racing may decline, but will still be around for many years if horse racing is anything to go by.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

All comments are moderated. See the Comment Policy and FAQ for more.
If the person you're replying to is a registered user you can notify them of your reply using '@username'.