Top three teams are too far ahead, warns Brawn

Formula One’s managing director for motorsports Ross Brawn has warned the sport’s leading teams are too far ahead of the competition.

Fernando Alonso was the only driver not in a Ferrari, Mercedes or Red Bull who finished on the lead lap in Hungary. His McLaren took the chequered flag over 70 seconds behind the race winner.

Brawn said a situation where a small number of teams are a long way ahead of their rivals is unhealthy for the sport.

“The gap between the top three teams and the rest of the grid is much too big,” said Brawn

“This has been the case many times in the past, but the sport needs to look at narrowing these performance gaps because, in the long term, it can become unsustainable.”

Three different teams have won races so far in 2017, one more than in each of the previous three seasons. However no driver from outside the top three teams has led a lap so far this season.

Formula One is planning a revamp of its engine regulations for 2020 which may help narrow the performance gap between F1’s engine manufacturers.

Since the current V6 hybrid turbo regulations were introduced at the beginning of 2014 Mercedes have won 57 out of 70 races. Ferrari has won seven and Red Bull six.

Brawn has previously said he wants F1 “to be accessible to the largest number of teams as possible” and criticised the process by which the current engine regulations were shaped six years ago.

