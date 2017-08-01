Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Hungaroring, 2017

Leclerc on top for Ferrari at hot Hungaroring

2017 F1 season

Charles Leclerc led the first day of testing at the Hungaroring for Ferrari in very hot conditions, lapping one-and-a-half seconds off last weekend’s pole position time.

George Russell, Mercedes, Hungaroring, 2017
Hungaroring test day one in pictures
A quickest time of 1’17.746 in the closing minutes of the test put the Ferrari driver on top as temperatures reached a scorching 38C at the track. Leclerc took the top spot away from Stoffel Vandoorne, who ended up second quickest for McLaren.

Valtteri Bottas completed a mammoth programme of tyre testing for Pirelli. He logged 155 laps in the W08, equivalent to more than two 70-lap grand prix distances.

GP3 points leader George Russell made his official F1 test debut in the other W08 and also covered over 100 laps.

The test will conclude tomorrow and include Robert Kubica making his return in a current-specification Formula One car with Renault.

Pos. Car number Driver Team Model Best time Gap Laps
1 32 Charles Leclerc Ferrari SF70H 1’17.746 98
2 2 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren MCL32 1’17.834 0.088 72
3 77 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes W08 1’18.732 0.986 155
4 63 George Russell Mercedes W08 1’19.231 1.485 119
5 18 Lance Stroll Williams FW40 1’19.866 2.120 138
6 34 Nikita Mazepin Force India VJM10 1’19.910 2.164 52
7 45 Nicholas Latifi Renault RS17 1’20.302 2.556 54
8 38 Sean Gelael Toro Rosso STR12 1’20.341 2.595 101
9 35 Lucas Auer Force India VJM10 1’20.563 2.817 54
10 50 Santino Ferrucci Haas VF-17 1’21.185 3.439 102
11 33 Max Verstappen Red Bull RB13 1’21.228 3.482 58
12 36 Gustav Malja Sauber C36 1’21.503 3.757 108

2017 F1 season

    2 comments on "Leclerc on top for Ferrari at hot Hungaroring"

    1. RicsKing94
      1st August 2017, 17:23

      Jeez, Russell’s helmet from in front reminds me so much of Schumi’s in that Mercedes…

      1. Profile Photo

        Barry Miller (@bmk1586)
        1st August 2017, 17:37

        I know, I had a double take to verify!

