Top ten pictures from the 2017 Hungarian Grand Prix

Ten of the best pictures which tell the story of the 2017 Hungarian Grand Prix weekend.

Jolyon Palmer

It was another torrid weekend for Jolyon Palmer who damaged his Renault twice during practice. With Renault sizing up Robert Kubica for a possible return, would they consider buying Palmer out of his contract and replace him before the year is out?

Toro Rosso bodywork

Bodywork on Toro Rosso’s STR12.

Lewis Hamilton

With no long straights to extract maximum benefit from their power unit, Mercedes weren’t at the peak of their powers in Hungary. Lewis Hamilton qualified behind Valtteri Bottas and finished behind his team mate after letting him through on the final lap, honouring a pre-race agreement.

Paul di Resta

Late in the final practice session Felipe Massa decided he was too unwell to take part in the weekend. Paul di Resta was therefore drafted in for a comeback at short notice, an impressed by qualifying within eight tenths of a second of Lance Stroll on only his fifth flying lap.

Start

Ferrari locked out the front row and held onto that all-important advantage on the run to turn one.

Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen

The Red Bull drivers got ahead of Hamilton at the start but their advantage was destroyed when Max Verstappen hit Daniel Ricciardo and took his team mate out of the race. Verstappen also collected a ten-second penalty, ending their chances of keeping one of the Mercedes drivers behind.

Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen

Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg fell out spectacularly at the Hungaroring, leading to a bizarre post-race exchange between the pair. Magnussen accused Hulkenberg of dirty driving when the Renault driver tangled with Romain Grosjean at the start, then collected a penalty for forcing Hulkenberg off later in the race.

Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso produced another show-stealing performance, bringing his McLaren home on the lead lap in a strong sixth place after overtaking Carlos Sainz Jnr. He also surprised by setting the fastest lap of the race.

Sebastian Vettel

Despite having to cope with a steering problem for most of the race, Sebastian Vettel held off Kimi Raikkonen and led Ferrari to their second one-two of the season.

Fernando Alonso

After a job well done, Alonso wasted no time in starting his summer break.

