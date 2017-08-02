In the round-up: Williams chief technical officer Paddy Lowe admits the team could have done considerably better over the season to date.
Links
Your daily digest of F1 news, views, features and more from hundreds of sites across the web:
Williams to trial 'significant' car changes in Hungary test (Motorsport)
"The first half term report is could do better – could do a lot better – and we'll go back to the second half with that mentality."
Hülkenberg legt gegen Rivalen nach (Sport1 - German)
Referring to Kevin Magnussen, Nico Hulkenberg says F1 has "other challenges at the moment than the treatment of the balls of a wannabe Verstappen."
Honda hails first trouble-free 2017 weekend (Autosport)
"We didn't have any concern, so this was the first time that I had no concern for finishing the race."
McLaren 'in another race' in Hungary - Sainz (Crash)
"Obviously when you see a McLaren finishing 21 seconds ahead, it just means they were in another race today."
View from the Pit Lane: Hungary (Channel 4)
"We also saw a lot of team orders going on at Mercedes and I was really not sure that Hamilton would give that place up. I was convinced he’d run to the flag in third because in fairness Bottas had dropped back nearly five seconds, which is a long way."
Notebook from an Argentine steak house (Joe Blogs F1)
"The folk in the F1 group refuse to say much on the subject, but it seems that the West Coast is really not a great priority for them at the moment because of the problems created by the nine hour time difference between California and Europe."
Got a tip for a link to feature in the next F1 Fanatic round-up? Send it in here:
Social media
Notable posts from Twitter, Instagram and more:
. @GeorgeRussell63 taking Mercedes' advice of take the car for a spin quite literally #F1 #F1testing pic.twitter.com/fXbH5eQ5zp
— Josh Kruse (@joshkruseF1) August 1, 2017
Supporting my mate @gelaelized .Good experience for me to share these moments with him and see how an F1 team operate @ToroRossoSpy pic.twitter.com/9bw8DiPNGb
— Norman Nato (@NatoNorman) August 1, 2017
New Team Mates cartoon: #19 Young Drivers Test #F1 https://t.co/3Mer0aWpto pic.twitter.com/jjRSH4AEHt
— Team Mates (@Teammatestoon) August 1, 2017
- Find more official F1 accounts to follow in the F1 Twitter Directory
Comment of the day
Philip is pessimistic F1 will be able to reduce the performance gaps between the teams:
Stable rules are what’s needed to give teams a chance to close in on each other. The roll of the dice with the new rules temporarily gave Ferrari an advantage, but they were already closing in on Mercedes who were reaching the point of diminishing returns under the old rules. The new cars yet again allows them to flex their development muscle.
Unfortunately I don’t think these rules will last long. The cars are already blisteringly quick, and heavy. A few years of aero upgrades will put us back in dangerous speed territory and we’ll get yet another roll of the rule dice.
Philip (@Philipgb)
From the forum
Happy birthday!
Happy birthday to Daniel, Nefer, Gilles De Wilde and Manox!
If you want a birthday shout-out tell us when yours is via the contact form or adding to the list here.
8 comments on “Williams “could do a lot better” – Lowe”
Roth Man (@rdotquestionmark)
2nd August 2017, 0:23
Great COTD. It’s funny because although Ross Brawn has to remain positive and we have had a very good season on the whole, these cars are very far from what his personal vision would be according to his book and other snippets I’ve read from here and there. I imagine Ross will be looking very closely to what Indy Car will be trying in 2018 to see how much can be realistically implemented in F1 come net regs time.
Victor (@mrmuffins)
2nd August 2017, 0:44
The Indycar should really come with a doctor’s warning that it may cause excessive and uncontrollable drooling.
Grumpy (@grumpy)
2nd August 2017, 1:42
Indycar is more entertaining than F1 and depresses me ….. it is not shown here sob, so, sob.
StefMeister (@stefmeister)
2nd August 2017, 1:24
I’m actually kinda not that keen of the 2018 Indycar aerokits. Yes it’s better aesthetically than what we have had the past few years but there’s just something about it that isn’t grabbing me as i’d hoped. It just looks more like a junior category car rather than something from a more top tier series.
One of the things that made CART so appealing wasn’t just the driver’s, Teams or circuits (Although that all obviously was big part of it) but it was also the cars. They looked spectacular, They looked fast, They looked powerful (And were powerful, 900+Bhp that really challenged drivers) & they looked like they were from a top tier series (Which CART was at the time).
This iteration of the Dallara bodykit doesn’t, It doesn’t even really look that different from an Indy Lights car:
https://cdn.theapexracing.co/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Leist-at-IMS-during-2017-Indy-Lights-Freedom-100.jpg
http://openwheel33.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/2017-LIGHTS-CAR-18-HOMESTEAD-RC-TEST.jpg
If Indycar wants to grow, If it wants to start heading back to where it was Pre-split they need more power, They need beefier looking, big powerful cars & I honestly believe they need proper chassis competition & Not some dumb manufacturer created aerokit as has been seen the past few years but proper chassis competition as CART had in its heyday.
Remaining as effectively a spec series (Engines aside) isn’t going to create much buzz, excitement or interest because its hard to see it as anything more than a faster version of F2 & I say that as somebody that loves Indycar, Especially the 500 & wants to see it back at the level where it should be.
10 years after the joy I felt at reunification i’m starting to feel frustrated because I’ve not seen the growth that I feel there could/should have been. The introduction of a new car (And engine formula) for 2012 was a missed opportunity as they remained a spec series, The aerokits introduced for 2014 was again a missed opportunity as it was still the same spec chassis with a load of bits stuck onto it & this little refresh is another missed opportunity.
The series has stalled again & they need to do something big to start gaining momentum & I just don’t trust those in charge to do anything but what they have been doing the past decade & I don’t see that as doing anything but retaining the status quo.
Victor (@mrmuffins)
2nd August 2017, 1:31
7 or 8 years ago there were multiple chassis manufactures looking to get in: Lola, GForce, Panoz, Dallara. Each one of them wanted an exclusive contract though.
Earlier this year Dallara signed an exclusivity agreement until 2020. When that is over, you need to convince chassis constructors to compete in Indycar and you have to convince teams that they won’t have to close their doors due to higher cost.
Fladers
2nd August 2017, 1:26
Damn, that Indycar could really use a halo.
Victor (@mrmuffins)
2nd August 2017, 1:32
The halo was rejected early on when it was realized that it obstructed the field of view necessary to the driver on ovals namely, looking up and to the left.
Victor (@mrmuffins)
2nd August 2017, 1:34
The method of protection currently under investigation is some kind of protective screen.