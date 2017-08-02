Kubica covers two race distances while Norris impresses on debut

Two names vied for the most attention during the second and final day of testing at the Hungaroring but neither of them came away with the fastest time.
Robert Kubica’s return to action in a current-specification Formula One car attracted 3,500 fans to watch today’s test at the home of the Hungarian Grand Prix.
The one-time grand prix winner dispelled questions over his fitness by covering 142 laps, equivalent to more than two race distances, in temperatures of up to 38C. He ended the day fourth-quickest with a time set on ultra-soft tyres.
The two Ferrari drivers ended the day ahead of Kubica, split by the other big talking point of the day. McLaren’s Lando Norris also used the ultra-softs, which were not available during last weekend’s race, to set a best of 1’17.385.
This was faster than either of McLaren’s regular drivers managed at any point during the last race weekend. Norris was the only driver from any team to improve on their time from last week.
Sebastian Vettel set the best time of the day during the morning’s track activity before handing over to team mate Kimi Raikkonen. The Toro Rosso drivers also shared their car and completed the top six.
Mercedes junior driver George Russell spent another day at the wheel of the W08. This time he also evaluated a new version of the Halo head protection system which will be introduced next year.
Formula Two driver Luca Ghiotto was kept busy by Williams, logging a mammoth 161 laps in the FW40.
|Pos.
|Car number
|Driver
|Team
|Model
|Best time
|Gap
|Laps
|1
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|SF70H
|1’17.124
|40
|2
|47
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|MCL32
|1’17.385
|0.261
|91
|3
|7
|Kimi Raikkonen
|Ferrari
|SF70H
|1’17.842
|0.718
|60
|4
|46
|Robert Kubica
|Renault
|RS17
|1’18.572
|1.448
|142
|5
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jnr
|Toro Rosso
|STR12
|1’18.850
|1.726
|68
|6
|26
|Daniil Kvyat
|Toro Rosso
|STR12
|1’19.116
|1.992
|54
|7
|35
|Lucas Auer
|Force India
|VJM10
|1’19.242
|2.118
|49
|8
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|W08
|1’19.391
|2.267
|90
|9
|34
|Nikita Mazepin
|Force India
|VJM10
|1’19.692
|2.568
|48
|10
|15
|Pierre Gasly
|Red Bull
|RB13
|1’20.337
|3.213
|107
|11
|41
|Luca Ghiotto
|Williams
|FW40
|1’20.414
|3.290
|161
|12
|50
|Santino Ferrucci
|Haas
|VF-17
|1’20.994
|3.870
|116
|13
|36
|Nobuharu Matsushita
|Sauber
|C36
|1’21.998
|4.874
|121
2017 F1 season
- “Too early” to make a call on comeback after test – Kubica
- Kubica covers two race distances while Norris impresses on debut
- Pictures: Hungaroring test day two
- Live: Hungaroring test day two
- Leclerc on top for Ferrari at hot Hungaroring
13 comments on “Kubica covers two race distances while Norris impresses on debut”
Hugh (@hugh11)
2nd August 2017, 16:49
Okay it was on Ultrasofts, but Norris going quicker than Alonso and Vandoorne did in qualifying is seriously impressive. Would like to see what his title rivals Gunther and Eriksson could do in F1 as well.
bull mello (@bullmello)
2nd August 2017, 16:59
@hugh11 – Very impressive by Lando Norris even if it was on the Ultras.
Jared H (@thejaredhuang)
2nd August 2017, 17:03
I don’t really think it is impressive. Its a different tyre and different day. Alonso did a 1:17.5 and Vandoorne did 1:17.8. Half a second (than Stoff) on a tyre that’s supposed to be half a second faster or more seems about par for the course.
Hugh (@hugh11)
2nd August 2017, 17:08
I’d say the gap between ultras and supers would be about 3/4 of a second, so he’d be 1/4 of a second behind Stoffel after his first day in the car. Which is incredible, if you ask me.
Also, you say it’s not that impressive that by your calculations he’s on par with Stoffel, without having driven the car before today. Not sure how you got to the idea that it isn’t impressive…
Jared H (@thejaredhuang)
2nd August 2017, 17:16
I’ll admit I have no idea who he is or what formula he drives currently but he did 91 laps and probably countless more in a simulator. After 91 laps any racing driver should be able to hit his maximum. Not knowing what the other teams were running (quali sim, long runs, etc) and seeing how hes the fastest rookie I’ll give him props for that but I still don’t think its as impressive as it seems. Agree to disagree.
Baron (@baron)
2nd August 2017, 18:06
Haha wriggle wriggle. Come on, Lando is impressive be honest..
hunocsi (@hunocsi)
2nd August 2017, 18:06
And you say that’s not impressive for a 17 year old?
Jared H (@thejaredhuang)
2nd August 2017, 17:05
Side note, Kubica 1:18.5 is 1 tenth off of Jolyon’s 1:18.4 in Q2.
Jared H (@thejaredhuang)
2nd August 2017, 17:13
Oops, didn’t realize he was on Ultras too, same feeling as above post now.
Summer
2nd August 2017, 17:14
Kubica’s time was on ultra’s too.
bull mello (@bullmello)
2nd August 2017, 17:07
The Robert Kubica news just keeps getting better. Going two race distances and very decent lap times in the 2017 Renault should erase any doubts. He is F1 race ready. Now all he needs is the race seat.
I have hoped this day would come. One can only imagine the amount of physical therapy and intensive training that went into his efforts to accomplish this great feat.
skylab (@skylab)
2nd August 2017, 17:09
Norris is The Real Deal I think. He was mighty in the New Zealand winter series a few years back and last year in Formula Renault. He seems to be going well this year too apart from his starts! He deserves to move on up the ‘ladder’.
sbewers (@sbewers)
2nd August 2017, 17:59
With the likes of Verstappen, Norris, Leclerc and Ocon, the future of F1 in the post Hamilton/Vettel era seems to be in very safe hands indeed!