New FIA video shows why it chose Halo for 2018

The FIA has published a 30-minute video presentation of the research which led to it chose Halo as its preferred system of driver head protection.
The Halo will be mandatory on all cars from the 2018 F1 season.
Safety director Laurent Mekies said the FIA judged how great a safety improvement Halo would be for drivers by examining real-world scenarios.
“How do you evaluate what is ta net benefit? How much does it bring against how much does it take? We didn’t find a magic formula for that,” said Mekies.
“There is no magic way to say it’s better in 100% of cases or 99% of cases or whatever. “So we have tried to analyse real-life accidents. We analysed as many real-life accidents as possible thanks to everybody’s input: The drivers, the teams, [the media]. Every time somebody was mentioning an accident we put it in a risk assessment study.”
These accidents were divided into three categories: car-to-car contact, car-to-environment contact and external objects.
According to the FIA, their simulations indicated Halo would have had a positive effect in the majority of scenarios. These included the fatal accidents which befell Justin Wilson in IndyCar in 2015, Henry Surtees in Formula Two in 2009 and Marco Campos in Formula 3000 in 1995.
Mekies said the FIA’s research indicated Halo would not have had a beneficial effect in Jules Bianchi’s fatal 2014 crash at Suzuka. He added further research was necessary to understand how it would have performed in the fatal IndyCar crashes of Dan Whelson (2011) and Greg Moore (1999).
“The Halo has been specifically designed to deflect large objects away from the cockpit environment,” the FIA presentation noted. “It has been designed to present the injuries sustained to Henry Surtees and Justin Wilson.
“An extensive mathematical study has demonstrated that the Halo significantly increases the net level of protection against small debris.”
Following real-world tests of the Halo on F1 cars last year driver feedback indicated visibility was “substantially unaffected” by the Halo, according to the FIA.
It also noted that only one driver though Halo would present a “critical” problem to climbing out of a car. As the Halos tested last year were only dummies, drivers were unable to use the Halo to help them out of the car, which will not be the case when the final versions are implemented.
15 comments on “New FIA video shows why it chose Halo for 2018”
James Brickles (@brickles)
2nd August 2017, 15:18
Even if it’s proved to be an unpopular introduction in the world of Formula 1, the FIA’s justification of the device is rather impressive.
Jeffrey (@jeffreyj)
2nd August 2017, 15:30
No it really isn’t. It’s just very wordy, tedious and long winded.
The FIA themselves have said that safety is increased by 17% in cases the head area of the driver is involved. That’s abismal if you ask me.
Let’s face it (pun intended) the only way to fully protect the drivers is a jetfighter-style canopy that fully encloses the cockpit. The Halo is a sad compromise by the FIA between fully closed and open cockpits. They didn’t have the balls to do it right the first time.
Keith Collantine (@keithcollantine)
2nd August 2017, 15:37
@jeffreyj
This is a widespread misunderstanding. The “17%” figure has been referred to incorrectly in a lot of reportage on the Halo (including by Lewis Hamilton and some journalists).
The FIA said the Halo would prevent 17% of small pieces of debris from hitting the driver. But as you can see from the presentation above (and was mentioned in this article) Halo wasn’t primarily designed to stop small pieces of debris, it was designed for bigger accidents such as those involving other cars, walls or flying wheels.
Matthijs (@matthijs)
2nd August 2017, 15:46
@jeffreyj @keithcollantine
Nor should it. Small pieces of debris can be stopped by the helmet, since the neck and the brain can cope with these impacts with relatively low energy. The improved helmets and visors since Massa’s incident should do the task.
The presentation shows a wide variety of cases where the halo is effective. One may (rightfully so) argue about the aestetics of the car or the DNA and the attractiveness of the sport, but the discussion about safety seem to be tackled by this presentation.
Matthijs (@matthijs)
2nd August 2017, 15:49
Apart from maybe the extration part. That leaves a few question marks.
Lewis McMurray (@celicadion23)
2nd August 2017, 15:42
@jeffreyj Agreed. Every single “F1 car of the future” concept we’ve seen from teams, even concepts from nearly a decade ago, feature a canopy – that’s the direction F1 should be going for additional head protection, and the task should be handed to the teams to develop it.
The FIA chose the Halo because it was “their” idea for head protection – the teams are far better placed to trial and develop a proper solution. I can’t see the Halo being around for more than a few years before a much more intelligent solution is pioneered by one or more of the teams, and the FIA will have no choice but to admit it’s superior to their idea.
Damon (@damon)
2nd August 2017, 15:46
@celicadion23
I’m quite sure those concepts feature a canopy for aerodynamical reasons, not safety by any means.
John H (@john-h)
2nd August 2017, 15:33
This is fantastic that they have released this presentation. Nice to show they have been through many incidents and outlined the benefits and disadvantages of the Halo. I have but two questions:
* The extraction test at 20:21 in the video is not a sufficient test, where is the front suspension?
* In my opinion, not enough Halo-like options have been explored. Sure we get the 3 short-listed options and I’m sold on the one front bar, but where are the multitude of possible halo options – perhaps ones that better fit with the lines of the cars in some way? Ok they are not the main priority, but completely ignoring aesthetics does not seem like a good strategy for a large part of the F1 fan base.
That said I am completely aware that I am an armchair keyboard typing critic, and I am grateful they have chosen to share this video with us.
Jorn (@curbshifter)
2nd August 2017, 15:56
Better a physical halo then a metaphorical halo for F1. I just hope one does not lead to the other.. lets enjoy this last season of halo-less cars.
(also i wonder what was cut out of this video, there are some clear edits in there).
bosyber (@bosyber)
2nd August 2017, 16:02
I didn’t have time to watch this video yet @damon, so don’t know whether they mention it here, but I did read on both this site and on most sites reporting about f1 that the halo can actually withstand 15 times the weight of a car – that seems like a very large pileup, and thus not a very realistic problem, right?
Mike Dee (@mike-dee)
2nd August 2017, 16:15
That’s the static load. This become less when the object hitting you is moving. (Or actually, the energy of the car hitting you is much higher than when it is static).
@bosyber
Jules (@xiasitlo)
2nd August 2017, 16:09
As I still think you should be able to die in F1 (yes it’s still possible but will probably be 1 in 30 years) – and therefore let F1 be ”full open-cockpit” and purists (mostly) say don’t ruin the aesthetics (which I think is a BS excuse as all flavour and preference is relative in the world) for ever, you gotta hand it to them as they presented it extremely professional.
The personal point that hit me is all the historical accidents they showed.
Just realize. Alonso could’ve died 3 times already. Maybe the viewers can’t understand it as (semi-)amateur drivers or couch-potatoes. Maybe the community should just listen to guys like Alonso that are in favour, are directly impacted and have seen the possible outcomes?
So maybe for the #Nohalo’s out there. Go out racing in real life, not a sim, get near-missed or crash, at least 3 times, with one at least with a acceleration up to 45G, lose your friends in even worse crashes, set-up your own road course and hear that an 11 old kid died just like Alonso and please tell the world if you’re still against it and why?
Miguel Sampaio (@gordess)
2nd August 2017, 16:28
They said the Halo could withstand 15x the weight of an F1 car so no, it wouldn’t!
S2G-Unit (@s2g-unit)
2nd August 2017, 16:32
@xiasitlo
I understand, so I think we should just remove the drivers completely & replace it with sim racing via engineers in the garages, no pit stops because that can also be dangerous & everybody goes home safe.
Unfortunately like in real-life the next group of people in charge keep making more rules & regulations. Trying to make everything & everybody safer & pandering to lowest common demoninator & the small minority of people. I can only imagine in 40-50 years, I don’t think children will even be allowed to play outside & everything will be deemed un safe.
Timmy
2nd August 2017, 16:45
Looking at this has actually changed my mind on Halo. I forget just how often in recent years I said to myself “wow, that was lucky”. I’d forgotten about the times a car floor was that close to a drivers head and focused only on loose wheels and debris. This really is needed.
The looks are even growing on me a bit too.