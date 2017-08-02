New FIA video shows why it chose Halo for 2018

The FIA has published a 30-minute video presentation of the research which led to it chose Halo as its preferred system of driver head protection.

The Halo will be mandatory on all cars from the 2018 F1 season.

Safety director Laurent Mekies said the FIA judged how great a safety improvement Halo would be for drivers by examining real-world scenarios.

“How do you evaluate what is ta net benefit? How much does it bring against how much does it take? We didn’t find a magic formula for that,” said Mekies.

“There is no magic way to say it’s better in 100% of cases or 99% of cases or whatever. “So we have tried to analyse real-life accidents. We analysed as many real-life accidents as possible thanks to everybody’s input: The drivers, the teams, [the media]. Every time somebody was mentioning an accident we put it in a risk assessment study.”

These accidents were divided into three categories: car-to-car contact, car-to-environment contact and external objects.

According to the FIA, their simulations indicated Halo would have had a positive effect in the majority of scenarios. These included the fatal accidents which befell Justin Wilson in IndyCar in 2015, Henry Surtees in Formula Two in 2009 and Marco Campos in Formula 3000 in 1995.

Mekies said the FIA’s research indicated Halo would not have had a beneficial effect in Jules Bianchi’s fatal 2014 crash at Suzuka. He added further research was necessary to understand how it would have performed in the fatal IndyCar crashes of Dan Whelson (2011) and Greg Moore (1999).

“The Halo has been specifically designed to deflect large objects away from the cockpit environment,” the FIA presentation noted. “It has been designed to present the injuries sustained to Henry Surtees and Justin Wilson.

“An extensive mathematical study has demonstrated that the Halo significantly increases the net level of protection against small debris.”

Following real-world tests of the Halo on F1 cars last year driver feedback indicated visibility was “substantially unaffected” by the Halo, according to the FIA.

It also noted that only one driver though Halo would present a “critical” problem to climbing out of a car. As the Halos tested last year were only dummies, drivers were unable to use the Halo to help them out of the car, which will not be the case when the final versions are implemented.

2018 F1 season