Pictures: Hungaroring test day two

Pictures from the second day of testing at the Hungaroring. Robert Kubica, Lando Norris and Nobuharu Matsushita are among those driving today.

      Luca Nuvolari (@nuvolari71)
      2nd August 2017, 8:09

      Please Robert, be faaaaaast!!!!

        badger (@badger)
        2nd August 2017, 8:10

        Am I deluded hoping he will be faster than le cleric?

      2. erikje
        2nd August 2017, 8:46

        Faster then Palmer.. no problem ;)’

      badger (@badger)
      2nd August 2017, 8:09

      I was excited when I found out kubica was testing, imagine my glee when I found out the guy from star wars was as well.

