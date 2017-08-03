Dull Hungarian GP still gets better rating than last year

F1 Fanatic readers gave it an average rating of 5.9 out of ten. That’s significantly higher than last year’s race received, but well short of the nine-out-of-ten peaks of a few years ago.
With the top five drivers starting and finishing in the same order, it wasn’t hard to see why many found this a processional and unexciting encounter. Here’s what you said about Sunday’s race.
Rate the what?
Can a group of cars circling a piece of Tarmac like this be called a race? We saw Verstappen make a mistake on lap one and a Haas mechanic make a mistake in a pit stop. Nothing else happened.
If a Ferrari one and a half seconds off the pace cannot be attacked by its closest challengers, if the important decisions are not taken behind the steering wheel but behind a desk in the pits, what’s the point anyway. Poorest showing so far in a poor season anyway.
Leo B
If only these cars were capable of actually racing each other in close quarters we could have had a much better race. In the end it all fizzled out because nobody was able to get close enough to pass. Still, with a few drivers at least showing race winning potential made gave the race some suspense, even if this turned out to be in vain.
Tim (@Gusty)
Hungary produces two types of race. Tension inducing edge of seat racing and terrible boring processions. This time it was a great race, tension from Vettel’s handling issues and Hamilton pushing hard on the back of Raikkonen for the final 20 laps.
Credit for Hamilton for returning the position back to Bottas on the final corner.
I did feel the stewards were harsh on Verstappen for the penalty, especially given that Grosjean got slammed hard on the first corner (hard enough to lift the car) and Alonso and Sainz on the restart, both of which were no worse than that of Verstappen.
@MaddMe
With virtually no chance of any competitive overtaking this was a dull race, Vettel’s steering was broken but Raikkonen still could not overtake and while faster than Raikkonen, Hamilton could not get past him either, it was pointless watching the last half.
Matt
2017 Rate the Race Results
|Race
|Average score
|2017 Australian Grand Prix
|6.408
|2017 Chinese Grand Prix
|7.534
|2017 Bahrain Grand Prix
|7.957
|2017 Russian Grand Prix
|4.900
|2017 Spanish Grand Prix
|7.869
|2017 Monaco Grand Prix
|4.936
|2017 Canadian Grand Prix
|7.545
|2017 Azerbaijan Grand Prix
|8.790
|2017 Austrian Grand Prix
|5.821
|2017 British Grand Prix
|6.625
|2017 Hungarian Grand Prix
|5.943
Steady gaps throughout the field, no interesting strategies, one good overtake that I can remember (Alonso on Sainz).
Even the ‘close race’ at the front in the final stint wasn’t exciting to me, because there was no real possibility of a change of position happening without one of them making a sizable mistake. That wasn’t at all likely, and without the chance of an overtake, watching three cars driving round between one and two seconds apart doesn’t push me anywhere near the edge of my seat.
For the most part it was a very boring procession, rather than a race. Don’t think it was the worst GP of the season so far, but it’s on the podium.
Neil (@Neilosjames)
Gutted that Ricciardo was taken out. I really bargained on Red Bull mixing things up at the front. I enjoyed the tension towards the end. Would anyone attempt a ballsy dive? Will anyone make a mistake? Will Vettel even finish the Race? Will Ferrari swap their cars? Not every race can be filled with lots of overtakes! The suspense is what made it. Sure it was no ’14 or ’15 but hey, at least there was a bit of tension keeping me on the edge of my seat.
Kudos to Vettel for keeping in front with dodgy steering and Raikkonen for not making a single mistake when under pressure. So far this year Ferrari not issuing team orders kept my respect for them higher than for Mercedes but, that said, my respect for what Mercedes and Hamilton did giving the place back to Bottas! It was very unexpected and I tilt my hat to them for sticking to what they said they would do. Big kudos to them!
@Mamba
I thought it was an okay race, while watching I felt some tension – in the sense of – will Raikkonnen indeed hold, will Vettel’s steering get worse or will he be able to keep the win; will Hamilton keep up trying, hm, Verstappen is getting close to Bottas, what’s happening there, and will Hamilton even be able to swap back, if he wants to? I also loved Alonso getting that fastest lap too.
I’d say, while I predicted quite wrongly, had I been able to see final practice, I’d probably should have expected something like the race result we got, though I hadn’t counted on Verstappen’s zeal.
@Bosyber
By no means a classic but a good tense little race. Impressed with Hamilton giving third back to Bottas, I never expected him to do that. Also impressed Vettel was able to hold onto the lead given how bad his steering had become. Definitely a bit of an own goal by Red Bull though.
Good, if unspectacular.
Adam (@rocketpanda)
Rate the Race: The Twitter verdictThe generally negative reaction was evident on Twitter too, except among those who had actually been at the Hungaroring.
Feel that F1 has went backwards this year. The fact cars can't even follow within 1 second of the other without overheating is ridiculous— NP35Karting (@NPyne35Karting) July 30, 2017
How ridiculous is it that F1 cars can't follow close to another one without overheating or ruining front tyres, how can they race each other— Roy Craig (@roycraig99) July 30, 2017
Can't recall an F1 season with so many team-mates at each other's throats. A consequence of close, competitive inter-team battles.— Oliver Harden (@OllieHarden) July 30, 2017
POOR call from #Ferrari RAI can race! #F1 #HungarianGP— Sarah Oldknow (@SarahOldknowAct) July 30, 2017
New F1 cars are definately an improvement, but would love to see the close following and overtaking addressed somehow.— Hawk (@Hawkdb) July 30, 2017
What an utterly boring racetrack, creating continuous catch 22s where they can't overtake, ever. Seb got lucky. #HungarianGP #F1— aTOMic thoughts (@tomicThoughts) July 30, 2017
:-
It was one of the best races this season. Thank you to the teams. And a special thanks to Kimi for his fantastic piloting. #F1 #HungarianGP— Indiana Green🇫🇮 (@heart_tatooine) July 30, 2017
F1 at Hungaroring, what a disappointment.When does F1 drop circuits where one can't overtake.Both Raiko and Lewis were faster than Vettel.— Martin Storb (@mstorb) July 30, 2017
How dull was the race today ?..We were promised more over taking this season ?… Now the Halo ?..Will F1 lose fans @CroftyF1 @f1elvis— Gavin Norwich Tiler (@TILER_NORWICH) July 30, 2017
#HungarianGP was OK. Verstappen taking out teammate Ricciardo on lap1 the drama! Vettel won from Kimi, Bottas allowed back into 3rd by Lewis— Chris Brown (@ChrisBrownSport) July 30, 2017
Atrocious circuit in Budapest … should just call race after 3 laps with a pitstop cause there wont be ANY on track passing#F1 #F1Hungary— David Hussey (@David_A_Hussey) July 30, 2017
#HungarianGP #F1 Respect to Lewis for sticking to his word, was not expecting that. Pretty boring race overall, Raikkonen did well— Rick Lopez (@ViscountViktor) July 30, 2017
One of the worst f1 races in a long time.— ShandAndre (@Andre_Shand) July 30, 2017
F1 is not racing, can't stand it.— Nathaniel Carter (@NatJackCarter) July 30, 2017
I'm hungry, dehydrated, tired, burned and got a headache from the sun but I've had the best time today at the #F1 #HungarianGP— George Howson (@GeorgeyHowson95) July 30, 2017
Thank goodness I've had the swimming to watch at the same time as this dirge of a #HungarianGP— Kyle Scott (@KyleFF1) July 30, 2017
Little late to the party but such a brilliant #HungarianGP.— Pankaj Ahuja (@panku_) July 30, 2017
Ferrari 1-2. 🏎🏎
Alonso wishing happy holidays.
Had bit of everything!#F1
F1. Nope, don't get it. Tried to watch it. Fast cars going round a loop. That's about it, apart from when they get their tyres changed.— paul nicholls (@paulnicholls) July 30, 2017
#GaryConnelly..the biggest loser of the #HungarianGP— DutchSportsFan 🇳🇱 (@14DSF33) July 30, 2017
Mercedes tactics sum up everything that is wrong with the bore that is #F1— Andy Ray (@stingray46) July 30, 2017
Why is F1 getting so dull ?— R.o.t Rocketman (@o_rocketman) July 30, 2017
#HungarainGP #f1 worst circuit on the Callander. Don't think there was 1 proper overtake today. 2hrs of my life I won't get back. #Boring— Pete White (@PeteWhite5000) July 30, 2017
It's been an epic first half of the 2017 #F1 season.— Kyle Katin (@Kyle_RNR247) July 30, 2017
#HungarianGP was an incredible experience. What a spectacle.— Nick Adolf (@nick_adolf) July 30, 2017
At the #HungarianGP and what an event! But please @FIA put the noise back into the cars. Utter buzz kill with these new engines. #F1— Josh the bratt (@Joshbratt87) July 30, 2017
Well the Hungarian GP was a bit of a interesting non event kimi should have won instead playing bouncer for sebs broken car @F1— Peter Francis (@franfam5) July 30, 2017
I do find F1 boring but the start on this race was a little exciting!— Samantha jackson (@Samjacko14) July 30, 2017
Congrats to Seb Vettel & Ferrari on todays win at the #HungarianGP Best race of the year! Sorry @danielricciardo had his race ended.— Fred Weimer (@wingdisk) July 30, 2017
Today's F1 Race The Hungarian Grand Prix was awesome— Angel Salinas (@TheMysticSpadez) July 30, 2017
Watching #F1 on the tv is so dull. so went to the #HungarianGP, yep it's still dull to watch IRL #RIPF1 #noovertakesnofun— Smashley (@Mr_Monkey_Pants) July 30, 2017
I've never liked the #HungarianGP. Terrible track, and that race did nothing to change my opinion of it. Worst race of 2017 by far. #SkyF1— Rynardt Spies (@rynardtspies) July 30, 2017
Great F1 race today!!— Ross (@JRDK7) July 30, 2017
Rate the RaceView more Rate the Race results:
- Rate the Race: The F1 Fanatic Top 100
- Rate the Race: The F1 Fanatic Bottom 10
- Rate the Race: Circuit ratings
2017 Hungarian Grand Prix
- Dull Hungarian GP still gets better rating than last year
- Hamilton ‘paid it forward’ to his team mate but could Vettel do the same?
- Top three teams are too far ahead, warns Brawn
- Top ten pictures from the 2017 Hungarian Grand Prix
- 2017 Hungarian Grand Prix Star Performers
One comment on “Dull Hungarian GP still gets better rating than last year”
ILuvSoundtracks (@iluvsoundtracks)
3rd August 2017, 16:15
…but was the second-lowest.