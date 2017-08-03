Start, Hungaroring, 2017

Dull Hungarian GP still gets better rating than last year

2017 Hungarian Grand Prix Rate the Race resultPosted on | Author Keith Collantine

After two popular Hungarian Grands Prix in 2014 and 2015, this year’s race was the second in a row which left F1 fans hoping for more.

F1 Fanatic readers gave it an average rating of 5.9 out of ten. That’s significantly higher than last year’s race received, but well short of the nine-out-of-ten peaks of a few years ago.

With the top five drivers starting and finishing in the same order, it wasn’t hard to see why many found this a processional and unexciting encounter. Here’s what you said about Sunday’s race.

Rate the what?

Can a group of cars circling a piece of Tarmac like this be called a race? We saw Verstappen make a mistake on lap one and a Haas mechanic make a mistake in a pit stop. Nothing else happened.

If a Ferrari one and a half seconds off the pace cannot be attacked by its closest challengers, if the important decisions are not taken behind the steering wheel but behind a desk in the pits, what’s the point anyway. Poorest showing so far in a poor season anyway.
Leo B
If only these cars were capable of actually racing each other in close quarters we could have had a much better race. In the end it all fizzled out because nobody was able to get close enough to pass. Still, with a few drivers at least showing race winning potential made gave the race some suspense, even if this turned out to be in vain.
Tim (@Gusty)
Hungary produces two types of race. Tension inducing edge of seat racing and terrible boring processions. This time it was a great race, tension from Vettel’s handling issues and Hamilton pushing hard on the back of Raikkonen for the final 20 laps.

Credit for Hamilton for returning the position back to Bottas on the final corner.

I did feel the stewards were harsh on Verstappen for the penalty, especially given that Grosjean got slammed hard on the first corner (hard enough to lift the car) and Alonso and Sainz on the restart, both of which were no worse than that of Verstappen.
@MaddMe
With virtually no chance of any competitive overtaking this was a dull race, Vettel’s steering was broken but Raikkonen still could not overtake and while faster than Raikkonen, Hamilton could not get past him either, it was pointless watching the last half.
Matt

2017 Rate the Race Results

RaceAverage score
2017 Australian Grand Prix6.408
2017 Chinese Grand Prix7.534
2017 Bahrain Grand Prix7.957
2017 Russian Grand Prix4.900
2017 Spanish Grand Prix7.869
2017 Monaco Grand Prix4.936
2017 Canadian Grand Prix7.545
2017 Azerbaijan Grand Prix8.790
2017 Austrian Grand Prix5.821
2017 British Grand Prix6.625
2017 Hungarian Grand Prix5.943
As was the case in Russia, a close race at the front is all well and good providing there’s a belief an overtake could happen. In Hungary it seemed few believed a change of positions was possible.
Steady gaps throughout the field, no interesting strategies, one good overtake that I can remember (Alonso on Sainz).

Even the ‘close race’ at the front in the final stint wasn’t exciting to me, because there was no real possibility of a change of position happening without one of them making a sizable mistake. That wasn’t at all likely, and without the chance of an overtake, watching three cars driving round between one and two seconds apart doesn’t push me anywhere near the edge of my seat.

For the most part it was a very boring procession, rather than a race. Don’t think it was the worst GP of the season so far, but it’s on the podium.
Neil (@Neilosjames)
Gutted that Ricciardo was taken out. I really bargained on Red Bull mixing things up at the front. I enjoyed the tension towards the end. Would anyone attempt a ballsy dive? Will anyone make a mistake? Will Vettel even finish the Race? Will Ferrari swap their cars? Not every race can be filled with lots of overtakes! The suspense is what made it. Sure it was no ’14 or ’15 but hey, at least there was a bit of tension keeping me on the edge of my seat.

Kudos to Vettel for keeping in front with dodgy steering and Raikkonen for not making a single mistake when under pressure. So far this year Ferrari not issuing team orders kept my respect for them higher than for Mercedes but, that said, my respect for what Mercedes and Hamilton did giving the place back to Bottas! It was very unexpected and I tilt my hat to them for sticking to what they said they would do. Big kudos to them!
@Mamba
I thought it was an okay race, while watching I felt some tension – in the sense of – will Raikkonnen indeed hold, will Vettel’s steering get worse or will he be able to keep the win; will Hamilton keep up trying, hm, Verstappen is getting close to Bottas, what’s happening there, and will Hamilton even be able to swap back, if he wants to? I also loved Alonso getting that fastest lap too.

I’d say, while I predicted quite wrongly, had I been able to see final practice, I’d probably should have expected something like the race result we got, though I hadn’t counted on Verstappen’s zeal.
@Bosyber
By no means a classic but a good tense little race. Impressed with Hamilton giving third back to Bottas, I never expected him to do that. Also impressed Vettel was able to hold onto the lead given how bad his steering had become. Definitely a bit of an own goal by Red Bull though.

Good, if unspectacular.
Adam (@rocketpanda)

Rate the Race: The Twitter verdict

The generally negative reaction was evident on Twitter too, except among those who had actually been at the Hungaroring.

Rate the Race

2017 Hungarian Grand Prix

One comment on “Dull Hungarian GP still gets better rating than last year”

    ILuvSoundtracks (@iluvsoundtracks)
    3rd August 2017, 16:15

    …but was the second-lowest.

