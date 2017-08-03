Dull Hungarian GP still gets better rating than last year

Feel that F1 has went backwards this year. The fact cars can't even follow within 1 second of the other without overheating is ridiculous — NP35Karting (@NPyne35Karting) July 30, 2017

How ridiculous is it that F1 cars can't follow close to another one without overheating or ruining front tyres, how can they race each other — Roy Craig (@roycraig99) July 30, 2017

Can't recall an F1 season with so many team-mates at each other's throats. A consequence of close, competitive inter-team battles. — Oliver Harden (@OllieHarden) July 30, 2017

New F1 cars are definately an improvement, but would love to see the close following and overtaking addressed somehow. — Hawk (@Hawkdb) July 30, 2017

What an utterly boring racetrack, creating continuous catch 22s where they can't overtake, ever. Seb got lucky. #HungarianGP #F1

:- — aTOMic thoughts (@tomicThoughts) July 30, 2017

It was one of the best races this season. Thank you to the teams. And a special thanks to Kimi for his fantastic piloting. #F1 #HungarianGP — Indiana Green🇫🇮 (@heart_tatooine) July 30, 2017

F1 at Hungaroring, what a disappointment.When does F1 drop circuits where one can't overtake.Both Raiko and Lewis were faster than Vettel. — Martin Storb (@mstorb) July 30, 2017

How dull was the race today ?..We were promised more over taking this season ?… Now the Halo ?..Will F1 lose fans @CroftyF1 @f1elvis — Gavin Norwich Tiler (@TILER_NORWICH) July 30, 2017

#HungarianGP was OK. Verstappen taking out teammate Ricciardo on lap1 the drama! Vettel won from Kimi, Bottas allowed back into 3rd by Lewis — Chris Brown (@ChrisBrownSport) July 30, 2017

Atrocious circuit in Budapest … should just call race after 3 laps with a pitstop cause there wont be ANY on track passing#F1 #F1Hungary — David Hussey (@David_A_Hussey) July 30, 2017

#HungarianGP #F1 Respect to Lewis for sticking to his word, was not expecting that. Pretty boring race overall, Raikkonen did well — Rick Lopez (@ViscountViktor) July 30, 2017

One of the worst f1 races in a long time. — ShandAndre (@Andre_Shand) July 30, 2017

F1 is not racing, can't stand it. — Nathaniel Carter (@NatJackCarter) July 30, 2017

I'm hungry, dehydrated, tired, burned and got a headache from the sun but I've had the best time today at the #F1 #HungarianGP — George Howson (@GeorgeyHowson95) July 30, 2017

Thank goodness I've had the swimming to watch at the same time as this dirge of a #HungarianGP — Kyle Scott (@KyleFF1) July 30, 2017

Little late to the party but such a brilliant #HungarianGP.



Ferrari 1-2. 🏎🏎

Alonso wishing happy holidays.

Had bit of everything!#F1 — Pankaj Ahuja (@panku_) July 30, 2017

F1. Nope, don't get it. Tried to watch it. Fast cars going round a loop. That's about it, apart from when they get their tyres changed. — paul nicholls (@paulnicholls) July 30, 2017

Mercedes tactics sum up everything that is wrong with the bore that is #F1 — Andy Ray (@stingray46) July 30, 2017

Why is F1 getting so dull ? — R.o.t Rocketman (@o_rocketman) July 30, 2017

#HungarainGP #f1 worst circuit on the Callander. Don't think there was 1 proper overtake today. 2hrs of my life I won't get back. #Boring — Pete White (@PeteWhite5000) July 30, 2017

It's been an epic first half of the 2017 #F1 season. — Kyle Katin (@Kyle_RNR247) July 30, 2017

#HungarianGP was an incredible experience. What a spectacle. — Nick Adolf (@nick_adolf) July 30, 2017

At the #HungarianGP and what an event! But please @FIA put the noise back into the cars. Utter buzz kill with these new engines. #F1 — Josh the bratt (@Joshbratt87) July 30, 2017

Well the Hungarian GP was a bit of a interesting non event kimi should have won instead playing bouncer for sebs broken car @F1 — Peter Francis (@franfam5) July 30, 2017

I do find F1 boring but the start on this race was a little exciting! — Samantha jackson (@Samjacko14) July 30, 2017

Congrats to Seb Vettel & Ferrari on todays win at the #HungarianGP Best race of the year! Sorry @danielricciardo had his race ended. — Fred Weimer (@wingdisk) July 30, 2017

Today's F1 Race The Hungarian Grand Prix was awesome — Angel Salinas (@TheMysticSpadez) July 30, 2017

Watching #F1 on the tv is so dull. so went to the #HungarianGP, yep it's still dull to watch IRL #RIPF1 #noovertakesnofun — Smashley (@Mr_Monkey_Pants) July 30, 2017

I've never liked the #HungarianGP. Terrible track, and that race did nothing to change my opinion of it. Worst race of 2017 by far. #SkyF1 — Rynardt Spies (@rynardtspies) July 30, 2017