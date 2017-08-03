In the round-up: Robert Kubica believes he can become a better driver than he was before his 2011 rally crash.
Links
Your daily digest of F1 news, views, features and more from hundreds of sites across the web:
Kubica's remarkable return to Formula 1 (BBC)
"There are things which lead me to think that maybe I can become an even better driver or a more complete driver than I was in the past."
Kubica does two race distances in Hungary Formula One test (Reuters)
"He said, however, that he was 'not 100 percent happy' with his day's work."
Proposed California road course targets 'Silicon Valley F1 GP' (Racer)
"If accepted, it would place a new racetrack approximately halfway between the Bay Area city of San Jose and Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca in Monterey."
Ferrari could make Sauber its junior team (Motorsport)
"Going forward we will expand the number of customer teams. Both with Liberty Media with the FIA, we have made a commitment to give support to the teams that are going to come."
Hungary test - day two (McLaren)
"His feedback with the engineers has been valuable and accurate, and he’s certainly an asset to our test driver line-up – not to mention a potential star of the future."
Toro Rosso Honda talks progressing this week (Autosport)
"It is understood McLaren would not be keen for Red Bull to get the engine and would consider vetoing such an arrangement again."
Williams 'open' to di Resta return in 2018 (F1i)
"We’re very open-minded about what we’re going to do for next year anyway. Being open-minded, we’ll consider all options."
The best of Gordon Murray comes together in November (Autoweek)
"Murray plans to put 40 iconic race and road cars on display at Dunsfold aerodrome in southern England, including a 1978 Brabham BT46B 'Fan Car,' 1981 Brabham BT49C championship winner and 1988 McLaren MP4/4 championship winner. The latter was the car driven by Ayrton Senna to his first F1 title."
Social media
Notable posts from Twitter, Instagram and more:
#Kubica klepie okrążenie za okrążeniem. #BudaTest pic.twitter.com/rEq8M2svDZ
— Tomek Mielec (@Tomek_94) August 2, 2017
And a final chorus of #MerciRenault from the main grandstand ☺️#Kubica #BudaTest#FeelingTheLove @RenaultSportF1 pic.twitter.com/cwPBhhRKDx
— Nicola Paterson (@quelle_folie) August 2, 2017
Very happy to see Kubica back! 👍 #KubicaDay
— Sergio Pérez (@SChecoPerez) August 2, 2017
#KubicaDay . ☝️
Happy.
— Fernando Alonso (@alo_oficial) August 2, 2017
Back in the beast tomorrow! #testpirelli #montmeló pic.twitter.com/cFGFEjtdIr
— Antonio Giovinazzi (@Anto_Giovinazzi) August 2, 2017
What a week. My first opportunity to race eng a Formula 1 car, and got to watch the return of Robert Kubica.
Now time for a break 🍻#F1
— Ben Michell (@ben_michell) August 2, 2017
Reports that Williams are running a carbon gearcase in testing seem premature. As all I photos I've seen still show a silver aluminium case
— Craig Scarborough (@ScarbsTech) August 2, 2017
Comment of the day
The FIA’s justification for Halo appears to have won over at least one person:
Looking at this has actually changed my mind on Halo. I forget just how often in recent years I said to myself ‘wow, that was lucky’. I’d forgotten about the times a car floor was that close to a drivers head and focused only on loose wheels and debris. This really is needed.
The looks are even growing on me a bit too.
Timmy
From the forum
- Miko (@Mm98) was at the Hungarian Grand Prix, check out their video from the track
Happy birthday!
Happy birthday to Soren Kaae!
6 comments on "Kubica "can become an even better driver" than before"
hahostolze (@hahostolze)
3rd August 2017, 0:15
That BBC Benson article is wonderful and a good read, only to be completely ruined by the laughable and ridiculous talent dartboard he has in there. It clearly shows his own opinion and doesn’t explain itself, but somehow gets presented as consensual facts. Benson remains a hilariously petty and biased reporter.
Philip (@philipgb)
3rd August 2017, 0:44
@hahostolze
It’s actually worse than you made out. I can’t stand Bensons bias brand of journalism. I’m just glad I’m not a license fee payer.
Derek Edwards
3rd August 2017, 0:23
I’m delighted that Kubica was not 100% happy with his work because that to me is the sign of a hungry driver always seeking opportunities to improve, which is nothing less than I would have expected from him. Rarely has a day’s F1 news made me feel so warm and fuzzy inside.
Philip (@philipgb)
3rd August 2017, 0:23
I get the feeling with all the build up we’re looking at it being inevitable that Kubica makes a come back. They’ve kept it very low key so far because it would be cruel to hype things up only to find that he wouldn’t be able to perform, but it would very much seem that he still has it.
Renault isn’t a team that needs a pay driver anymore, I very much suspect that Palmer’s race seat is a leftover from the Lotus days and while they’ve not been much of a contender Renault have been happy to leave him in it, especially as he’s allowed some consistency for testing and development. But now with a top class driver like Hulkenberg and a car that’s gradually gaining more performance, they’re throwing a potential 5th in the constructors away having Palmer in the seat.
They must seriously be considering putting another top driver opposite Hulk and unless Alonso is interested in finishing his career with some occasional podiums, I’d be shocked if Kubica isn’t in that seat next year. I honestly think that would be good enough news to make people forget all about the Halo.
Stephen Crowsen (@drycrust)
3rd August 2017, 0:40
It is going to be interesting to see who gets what seats and who misses out.
FlipWilson (@floppywatson)
3rd August 2017, 0:37
Re: cotd….Still I just can’t wrap my head around this halo thing….nothing but respect for Kubica….keep pushing….never say never