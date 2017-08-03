In the round-up: Robert Kubica believes he can become a better driver than he was before his 2011 rally crash.

Join F1 Fanatic on Facebook

From the forum Miko (@Mm98) was at the Hungarian Grand Prix, check out their video from the track

Happy birthday! Happy birthday to Soren Kaae! If you want a birthday shout-out tell us when yours is via the contact form or adding to the list here.

Don't miss anything from F1 Fanatic - join us on Facebook here to see whenever a new article has been added: