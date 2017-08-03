Robert Kubica, Renault, Hungaroring, 2017

Kubica “can become an even better driver” than before

F1 Fanatic Round-upPosted on | Author Keith Collantine

In the round-up: Robert Kubica believes he can become a better driver than he was before his 2011 rally crash.

Join F1 Fanatic on Facebook

Don't miss anything from F1 Fanatic - join us on Facebook here to see whenever a new article has been added:

Social media

Notable posts from Twitter, Instagram and more:

Comment of the day

The FIA’s justification for Halo appears to have won over at least one person:

Looking at this has actually changed my mind on Halo. I forget just how often in recent years I said to myself ‘wow, that was lucky’. I’d forgotten about the times a car floor was that close to a drivers head and focused only on loose wheels and debris. This really is needed.

The looks are even growing on me a bit too.
Timmy

From the forum

Happy birthday!

Happy birthday to Soren Kaae!

If you want a birthday shout-out tell us when yours is via the contact form or adding to the list here.

6 comments on “Kubica “can become an even better driver” than before”

  1. Profile Photo

    hahostolze (@hahostolze)
    3rd August 2017, 0:15

    That BBC Benson article is wonderful and a good read, only to be completely ruined by the laughable and ridiculous talent dartboard he has in there. It clearly shows his own opinion and doesn’t explain itself, but somehow gets presented as consensual facts. Benson remains a hilariously petty and biased reporter.

    Reply
    1. Profile Photo

      Philip (@philipgb)
      3rd August 2017, 0:44

      @hahostolze

      It’s actually worse than you made out. I can’t stand Bensons bias brand of journalism. I’m just glad I’m not a license fee payer.

      Reply

  2. Derek Edwards
    3rd August 2017, 0:23

    I’m delighted that Kubica was not 100% happy with his work because that to me is the sign of a hungry driver always seeking opportunities to improve, which is nothing less than I would have expected from him. Rarely has a day’s F1 news made me feel so warm and fuzzy inside.

    Reply
  3. Profile Photo

    Philip (@philipgb)
    3rd August 2017, 0:23

    I get the feeling with all the build up we’re looking at it being inevitable that Kubica makes a come back. They’ve kept it very low key so far because it would be cruel to hype things up only to find that he wouldn’t be able to perform, but it would very much seem that he still has it.

    Renault isn’t a team that needs a pay driver anymore, I very much suspect that Palmer’s race seat is a leftover from the Lotus days and while they’ve not been much of a contender Renault have been happy to leave him in it, especially as he’s allowed some consistency for testing and development. But now with a top class driver like Hulkenberg and a car that’s gradually gaining more performance, they’re throwing a potential 5th in the constructors away having Palmer in the seat.

    They must seriously be considering putting another top driver opposite Hulk and unless Alonso is interested in finishing his career with some occasional podiums, I’d be shocked if Kubica isn’t in that seat next year. I honestly think that would be good enough news to make people forget all about the Halo.

    Reply
    1. Profile Photo

      Stephen Crowsen (@drycrust)
      3rd August 2017, 0:40

      It is going to be interesting to see who gets what seats and who misses out.

      Reply
  4. Profile Photo

    FlipWilson (@floppywatson)
    3rd August 2017, 0:37

    Re: cotd….Still I just can’t wrap my head around this halo thing….nothing but respect for Kubica….keep pushing….never say never

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

All comments are moderated. See the Comment Policy and FAQ for more.
If the person you're replying to is a registered user you can notify them of your reply using '@username'.