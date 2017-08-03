“I’m not slowing down for Nico.”
Lewis Hamilton’s attitude towards team orders at the Hungaroring was rather different three years ago when Mercedes wanted him to let Nico Rosberg past.
On Sunday, to the surprise of many, Hamilton pulled over on the last lap of the race to let Valtteri Bottas through into the final podium position.
His race engineer Peter Bonnington praised Hamilton’s “gentlemanly” move but it came at a cost: Three world championship points, to be exact. Hamilton doesn’t need anyone to tell him how much a few championship points can be worth. He lost last year’s title by five and was two points away from being world champion in his rookie season.
So why did Hamilton handle things differently this time?
A change in approach
The first difference is obvious. In the previous three seasons Rosberg was his sole rival for the championship. This year Hamilton is fighting a war on multiple fronts, not only striving to keep ahead of Bottas but to beat Sebastian Vettel’s Ferrari too.
Still, one could ask why did Hamilton give Bottas the wave-by in Hungary when he didn’t in similar circumstances at Bahrain. On both occasions Bottas had let Hamilton past so he could try to pass a rival head, and both times Hamilton was unable to. In Bahrain Hamilton kept the position Bottas had given him, in Hungary he gave it back.
In the case of Bahrain, Mercedes said there was no question of making Hamilton give up the near-15 second lead he had over Bottas going into the final lap. In Hungary Hamilton’s lead was half that, 7.7 seconds, when he backed off to let Bottas catch up. This was despite Bottas having been told to stay close so Mercedes could “re-invert” the running order.
There were other differences between these scenarios. In Hungary their strategies were much the same, whereas in Bahrain Hamilton was running a different strategy which involved running a short final stint in an attempt to catch Vettel.
But a common thread running through Bahrain and Hungary was how accommodating Hamilton was towards his team mate. At one stage in Bahrain he told Mercedes he didn’t need Bottas to let him past as he wasn’t being held up. And in Hungary he volunteered the terms of the arrangement to let Bottas past if he couldn’t get ahead of the Ferraris. Hamilton was never this accommodating towards Rosberg.
There was undoubtedly an element of playing the long game about Hamilton’s decision. He made need similar favours in the future, and this kind of team orders ‘deal’ is something we’re starting to see more often. Though not all drivers have realised the value of them.
The team orders ‘deal’
Team orders were crude implements three decades ago. Teams would hang out a pit board demanding their drivers hold position or reverse their running order, and the drivers would decide whether they felt like obeying them. Often, as in the famous cases of Carlos Reutemann at Williams, Rene Arnoux at Renault and Didier Pironi at Ferrari, they chose not to.
Now radio communications are more reliable, teams’ strategies are more sophisticated and, arguably, the importance of keeping drivers motivated by not humiliating them with team orders is better understood. This explains the rise of the kind of team orders ‘deal’ which Mercedes struck on Sunday.
One of the first times it appeared was in Monaco two years ago when Daniil Kvyat was told to let his Red Bull team mate Daniel Ricciardo past to attack cars ahead of them. Ricciardo was told to give the place back if he didn’t make any gains, none were made, so he let Kvyat past within sight of the chequered flag. Just as Hamilton did to Bottas last weekend.
Other teams have used the same tactic since. Toro Rosso attempted to in Australia this year, though one of their drivers subsequently retired.
And Force India attempted the same in Canada. But when Force India told Sergio Perez to let Esteban Ocon through on the condition he would get his place back if Ocon didn’t make any progress, Perez refused.
This example serves to illustrate why it was impressive that Bottas and Hamilton complied with their instructions. Perez and Ocon aren’t realistically in contention for the world championship, yet Perez was unwilling to swap places with his team mate. It makes the level of trust between Hamilton and Bottas all the more remarkable.
Could Ferrari do it?
It begs an obvious question: Would their championship rivals Ferrari do the same thing? And do Vettel and Raikkonen trust each other enough to comply?
Raikkonen has played the role of the obedient number two before, notably in 2008 when he was alongside Felipe Massa, despite being the reigning champion at the time.
Vettel, however, has at best a mixed history of doing what his team ask. He flagrantly defied an instruction to hold position behind Mark Webber in Malaysia four years ago, though Webber had also disobeyed a team instruction previously. In 2014 Vettel complied with one order to let new team mate Ricciardo pass him, then responded to another one with the words “tough luck”.
Perhaps it’s not even a case of whether Ferrari are capable of operating in this way, but whether they want to. The manner in which Raikkonen lost the Monaco Grand Prix to Vettel prompted claims Ferrari are paying lip service to the idea of treating their drivers equally while Vettel gets their more familiar ‘number one’ treatment.
We’ll only find that out which of these is true if Ferrari find themselves in the same position Mercedes were in last weekend.
As Raikkonen has increasingly got on terms with Vettel in qualifying of late – the score is 3-3 over the past six races – this may happen. However Vettel’s much greater lead over Raikkonen in the points standings is probably going to swing the balance before long.
13 comments on "Hamilton 'paid it forward' to his team mate but could Vettel do the same?"
JC
3rd August 2017, 11:52
I think Vettel is quite ruthless and single minded, he’ll do what’s best for him because he’s always been treated as a defacto #1. Ferrari are also THE team orders team for their #1, as per Felipe Baby.
The other drivers in question have either been on the receiving end from a self-proclaimed #1 or have had to endure enforced equality until points calculations came into it.
F1 is a team sport, and for me personally Ferrari’s approach doesn’t sit comfortably. I appreciated Hamilton returning the place last weekend, although expected him to use the excuse of Bottas being too far behind.
Seb will be Seb. For the more processional races, it’s more entertaining watching the midfield drivers fight for position/points and the drama of them ignoring team orders!
petebaldwin (@petebaldwin)
3rd August 2017, 12:25
If F1 is a team sport, why were you unhappy to see Ferrari work as a team to extend Seb’s lead in the title fight against Lewis whilst earning a 1-2?
Robbie (@robbie)
3rd August 2017, 12:47
And in this case Seb had pole, had a steering wheel problem but held the lead, and yes Ferrari were looking at a 1-2 anyway ie. the maximum result. Just because KR could have passed SV didn’t mean that would have made any sense even forgetting Ferrari’s penchant for a one-rooster philosophy. Frankly if they were truly one-rooster these days they wouldn’t have two WDC’s on the team. KR had an equal opportunity at the start of the year to earn more points and be ahead of Seb. He knows he has not done that. A couple of times he has looked ticked on the podium that he was behind SV, and some fans mistook that for him being ticked at being treated as a number two when in fact he himself expressed his frustration that he himself wasn’t quicker. Another thing…now rumours are that KR will be back at Ferrari next year. That has to mean he is not a designated number two and that in fact KR knows it was up to him to compete and he didn’t. If he’s comfortable returning he must be comfortable that he will once again have his season in is own hands next year.
Robbie (@robbie)
3rd August 2017, 12:09
I think Kimi is too far back in the standings now for SV to need to give up any points to him.
And I think LH badly wants compliant VB as a teammate next year because that would make his life so much easier than if they were to hire FA. So LH wants to play nice with VB and has already tried to plant a seed that hiring FA would be ‘toxic.’
petebaldwin (@petebaldwin)
3rd August 2017, 12:22
I think Hamilton sees Bottas as less of a threat compared to Nico.
Ben Needham (@ben-n)
3rd August 2017, 12:29
As touched upon in the article, 2014-2016 was a Mercedes-fest. By the end of Round 1 each year, we knew that the World Champion would be either Rosberg or Hamilton. Because of that, why would Hamilton let through his only competitor? He’d gladly sacrifice a team result here or there in order to keep Rosberg behind. Or as I think he said once “I’m not moving over for Nico. If he is faster, then he can overtake me.”
This year is totally different. Vettel leads the way, there is genuine competition for the title and Lewis will need all the help he can get. While Bottas is still within touching distance, he’s far enough back that sooner or later the team will surely need to back Hamilton for the charge.
As I mentioned elsewhere though… I don’t think it was a grand gesture by Lewis; he simply “borrowed a tenner” and then returned it, as was his duty dictated in the terms of the borrowing.
As for whether Vettel would do the same, I think it’s irrelevant as Ferrari don’t operate in that way. If Raikkonen is holding up Vettel, then Raikkonen lets Vettel through; simple as that. No deals, a straight order.
Mark (@blueruck)
3rd August 2017, 12:38
Racers are always fighting for points, and the fact a racer in the fight for the championship gave up 3 pos is remarkable.
In general when someone is generous, the universe rewards their generosity. I believe LH just gave a little and over the next 10 races he will get a lot more back. The 3 points won’t even be a point at the end of the season because LH will be a lot farther ahead of SV.
Martijn (@mayrton)
3rd August 2017, 12:42
Ferrari has enormeous record of sticking to a 1st driver approach. There is zero chance for Raikkonen to win if Seb is behind him
Yeezy918 (@offdutyrockstar)
3rd August 2017, 12:44
No question that Vettel wouldn’t do it, especially in a potentially championship winning season but also Ferrari would never ask it of him, not at this stage of the season anyway as his points advantage is simply too great and that all has to do with Kimi being nowhere for the first quarter of the season. He woke up a bit in Monaco but even in that race, failed to take advantage of the clear air to prevent an undercut.
Hamilton is all the more accommodating towards Bottas because he hasn’t been on the result of dirty tactics from him yet. Contact, Monaco Q3 incident, cap gate etc it is a very different relationship.
Yeezy918 (@offdutyrockstar)
3rd August 2017, 12:46
There’s also the fact that Ferrari and Vettel have not won a championship in quite a while, they will fight tooth and nail for it and the hunger will naturally be much greater to leave nothing on the table. Especially for the sake of ‘sportsmanship’
Bart
3rd August 2017, 12:44
These situations are not the same.
In Hungary Hamilton had little chance to pass Bottas without help.
Yet he was fast enough to drive up to Räikkönen to see if he could profit from Vettel bunching them up.
It made sense to swap, and the swap was a genuine gift. It was proper conduct to return the favour.
In Bahrain Bottas was off the pace and Hamilton would probably have passed him anyway; if not on track then by the undercut. But it would be wasteful to wait for the pitstops, losing time to the leaders.
So it made sense to swap and not give it back. To yield under pressure, then expecting to get it back for free is toxic.
Rosberg was on a different tire strategy. Also they were each others biggest rivals for the title.
Lewis knew that letting Nico by would hurt him later on and proved his pace was as least as good by keeping Nico well out of DRS range.
Nico wasn’t fast enough to pose a threat to anyone else than Lewis. Swapping simply did not make sense.
Mike Dee (@mike-dee)
3rd August 2017, 12:48
I still think it makes sense for Vettel to agree to such a “deal”. Imagine a situation where (after all stops have been completed) Hamilton is leading, followed by Vettel on the same strategy, a little quicker but unable to overtake, or a little slower. Räikönnen is third on an alternative strategy, and catching both of them quickly, and has a real chance to win if he can get by Vettel quickly.
If Vettel refuses the deal, and Räikönnen is not allowed to overtake Vettel, they end up HAM-VET-RÄI, with Vettel losing 7 points in the championship versus Hamilton. However, if Räikönnen manages to pass Hamilton, they end up RÄI-HAM-VET, where Vettel only loses 3 points in the championship versus Hamilton. And if Räikkönen is unable to pass Hamilton, he will let Vettel pass on the last lap, so that Vettel would not be worse of than if the swap is not made. Alternatively, if they don’t have team orders, Räikönnen may be able to overtake Vettel on merit in such a situation, and then not manage to pass Hamilton. He would then not be under the obligation to hand back the place to Vettel, or would have to be asked, causing awkwardness.
Overall, under such circumstances, it would be irrational for Vettel to not go for such a deal. Only if he truly believes that he has a greater chance overtaking Hamilton than Räikönnen should he reject the deal.
Bahman (@bahman)
3rd August 2017, 12:50
What has given you such certainty? It is sickening when people try to find a justification for what Hamilton did as if he is a villain unable of doing anything good. Why we try to find a complex explanation for why Hamilton has treated his team mate differently, rather than accepting a much simpler logic: that the dynamics are different only because he has a different team mate?