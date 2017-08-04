Oliver Rowland, Renault, Bahrain International Circuit, 2017

Rowland says he’s second in line for Renault seat after Kubica

In the round-up: Renault development driver Oliver Rowland believes he’s second in line for a drive with the team next year if Robert Kubica doesn’t get the seat.

Comment of the day

Ferrari said Raikkonen wouldn’t have to follow team orders until he’s mathematically out of contention, but @Loup-Garou says his chances have realistically been over for a long time:

Bottas has won two races and is close enough to Hamilton and Vettel to have an outside chance of the drivers’ title himself. There is always a chance that Vettel or Hamilton might retire in a crucial race or even take each other out. In each of those scenarios, the main beneficiary would be Bottas and would increase his title chances. And since their relative positions made no difference to the constructors’ championship situation, Mercedes did the right thing in swapping their cars at Hungaroring and keep Bottas in the running. If the same situation arose later in the season and Bottas was out of championship running, Mercedes would have had no hesitation in ordering him to make room for Hamilton.

Raikkonen on the other hand, is not only realistically already out of the title race, he really has not got the results to indicate that he was ever in it right from the start of the season. It therefore makes sense for Ferrari to maximise Vettel’s chances, especially when the outcome did not affect their constructors’ championship position.

3 comments on “Rowland says he’s second in line for Renault seat after Kubica”

    Ashwin (@redbullf1)
    4th August 2017, 0:06

    I think Renault should do a 3 driver program similar to what Mclaren did this year.

    Give Rowland and Kubica alternate chances to take the race seat, that way they don’t risk their race results too much.

    Rowland has an impressive record and not being mean but I think Kubica would struggle in some tracks where a lot of gear shifting under turns is needed :(

    1. OOliver
      4th August 2017, 0:46

      I like it when a driver is confident, but Rowland should do his work behind the scenes and cross his fingers. I remember when Montoya left McLaren, when Gary Paffett was asked about the chances of Hamilton getting the drive, he felt being already McLaren’s test driver, he already had a leg in the car. But it didn’t turn out to be the case. Likewise many a driver have fallen prey to a false sense of security.

  2. PeterG
    4th August 2017, 0:33

    Do we really need another tyre compound?

    Although to be honest i’ve become so totally sick & tired of taking about tyres the past 6 years at this point I really couldn’t care less what they do with them. I just want to not having to constantly hear about deg, operating windows or whatever.

    I was hoping that the harder compounds & push towards less thermal deg would end all the constant tyre chatter this year but now were just back to stupidly tiny operating windows again which is disappointing.

