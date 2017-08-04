In the round-up: Renault development driver Oliver Rowland believes he’s second in line for a drive with the team next year if Robert Kubica doesn’t get the seat.

Social media Notable posts from Twitter, Instagram and more: If Pirelli do, indeed, decide to introduce a sixth dry weather compound for 2018, *please* let it be an ultra-medium. — Steve Matchett (@MrSteveMatchett) August 3, 2017