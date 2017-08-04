In the round-up: Renault development driver Oliver Rowland believes he’s second in line for a drive with the team next year if Robert Kubica doesn’t get the seat.
Rowland 'second favourite' for Renault seat (Channel 4)
"I see myself as not coming with the most backing in the world but second favourite behind Robert from that side of things."
Pirelli considering sixth compound for 2018 (Autosport)
"Depending on the results, we will decide the number of compounds. My opinion is to go up to six, which is possible."
Formula E not a threat to F1, says Haas boss (Motorsport)
"The easiest way, if it is a threat, we would just put electric motors in these (F1 cars) – because we have got a platform. Whatever happens, it will be F1."
Vettel: Ferrari more formidable (Sky)
"A long way to go but we have all the ingredients that we need to stay there."
Kubica 'won't be disappointed' if F1 drive doesn't happen (F1i)
"One thing is sure, if it doesn't happen, I will not be disappointed because I am looking at this situation very realistically."
My target is to get F1 role - Kubica (Racer)
"I think when we met for the first time I don't think anybody was thinking to let me drive in the Hungaroring official day but it happened. It shows the last two and a half months were quite important, not only for myself, but from this to move forward."
Villeneuve’s Trois-Rivieres legacy (Motorsport magazine)
"It was therefore quite a shock to Hunt, expecting a fight amongst his F1 rivals, when Gilles lapped half a second faster than him in practice, before finding even more pace to claim pole position. The race unfolded in a similar vein: Villeneuve opened up a 10-second lead at the start and cruised home to a comfortable victory ahead of Jones and Hunt."
"You can’t help but contrast it with Asif Kapadia’s triumphant Senna, which told its tightly focused story entirely through found footage, whereas Matthews resorts to bursts of dramatic reconstruction, rendered in soft-focus Super-8-ish style."
If Pirelli do, indeed, decide to introduce a sixth dry weather compound for 2018, *please* let it be an ultra-medium.
— Steve Matchett (@MrSteveMatchett) August 3, 2017
Ferrari said Raikkonen wouldn’t have to follow team orders until he’s mathematically out of contention, but @Loup-Garou says his chances have realistically been over for a long time:
Bottas has won two races and is close enough to Hamilton and Vettel to have an outside chance of the drivers’ title himself. There is always a chance that Vettel or Hamilton might retire in a crucial race or even take each other out. In each of those scenarios, the main beneficiary would be Bottas and would increase his title chances. And since their relative positions made no difference to the constructors’ championship situation, Mercedes did the right thing in swapping their cars at Hungaroring and keep Bottas in the running. If the same situation arose later in the season and Bottas was out of championship running, Mercedes would have had no hesitation in ordering him to make room for Hamilton.
Raikkonen on the other hand, is not only realistically already out of the title race, he really has not got the results to indicate that he was ever in it right from the start of the season. It therefore makes sense for Ferrari to maximise Vettel’s chances, especially when the outcome did not affect their constructors’ championship position.
Ashwin (@redbullf1)
4th August 2017, 0:06
I think Renault should do a 3 driver program similar to what Mclaren did this year.
Give Rowland and Kubica alternate chances to take the race seat, that way they don’t risk their race results too much.
Rowland has an impressive record and not being mean but I think Kubica would struggle in some tracks where a lot of gear shifting under turns is needed :(
OOliver
4th August 2017, 0:46
I like it when a driver is confident, but Rowland should do his work behind the scenes and cross his fingers. I remember when Montoya left McLaren, when Gary Paffett was asked about the chances of Hamilton getting the drive, he felt being already McLaren’s test driver, he already had a leg in the car. But it didn’t turn out to be the case. Likewise many a driver have fallen prey to a false sense of security.
PeterG
4th August 2017, 0:33
Do we really need another tyre compound?
Although to be honest i’ve become so totally sick & tired of taking about tyres the past 6 years at this point I really couldn’t care less what they do with them. I just want to not having to constantly hear about deg, operating windows or whatever.
I was hoping that the harder compounds & push towards less thermal deg would end all the constant tyre chatter this year but now were just back to stupidly tiny operating windows again which is disappointing.