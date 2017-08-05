Daniel Ricciardo had a run-in with his team mate at the start of last week’s Hungarian Grand Prix. But what surprised him in the garage when this picture was taken?
Can you come up with the best caption for this picture? Post your funniest suggestion in the comments below.
A selection of the best will feature in a future edition of the F1 Fanatic Round-up.
Caption Competition
- Caption Competition 134: Ricciardo in the cockpit
- Caption Competition 133: Mini Alonsos
- Caption Competition 132: Baku driving
- Caption Competition 131: Four guys in a boat
- Caption Competition 130: Alonso goes back to school
Browse all Caption Competitions
12 comments on “Caption Competition 134: Ricciardo in the cockpit”
Hugh (@hugh11)
5th August 2017, 11:54
I… I… Is that Max, Christian? Quick! Hide the car before he breaks it! Maybe if I hide in my helmet..? Oh no… It’s too late… He’s seen me… Ahhhh!!!
Corey (@dragon86)
5th August 2017, 11:56
The horror when you realize Red Bull “Gives you wings” and you hate to fly.
Shimks (@shimks)
5th August 2017, 11:57
Goulash Vengeance
Oni (@oni)
5th August 2017, 11:59
Is that who I think it is?! *censored *censored *censored
Zim
5th August 2017, 11:59
Let me at him!
mog
5th August 2017, 12:00
Christian, put some clothes on!
Viljar
5th August 2017, 12:01
“Neymar cost how much?!”
Viljar
5th August 2017, 12:03
“Why am I wet? Wait, is this Buttons’s seat from Monaco?”
Roth Man (@rdotquestionmark)
5th August 2017, 12:05
Someone from Red Bull ‘accidentally’ left the old Toro Rosso nose on Daniel’s seat.
Vas (@vmitsi)
5th August 2017, 12:07
Oops I farted…
Viljar
5th August 2017, 12:09
Rather:
“That wasn’t a fart!”
Oscar Jonas
5th August 2017, 12:15
RIC doing his best BUT impersonation