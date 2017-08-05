Daniel Ricciardo, 2017

Caption Competition 134: Ricciardo in the cockpit

Caption CompetitionPosted on | Author Keith Collantine

Daniel Ricciardo had a run-in with his team mate at the start of last week’s Hungarian Grand Prix. But what surprised him in the garage when this picture was taken?

Can you come up with the best caption for this picture? Post your funniest suggestion in the comments below.

A selection of the best will feature in a future edition of the F1 Fanatic Round-up.

    1. Profile Photo

      Hugh (@hugh11)
      5th August 2017, 11:54

      I… I… Is that Max, Christian? Quick! Hide the car before he breaks it! Maybe if I hide in my helmet..? Oh no… It’s too late… He’s seen me… Ahhhh!!!

      Reply
    2. Profile Photo

      Corey (@dragon86)
      5th August 2017, 11:56

      The horror when you realize Red Bull “Gives you wings” and you hate to fly.

      Reply
    3. Profile Photo

      Shimks (@shimks)
      5th August 2017, 11:57

      Goulash Vengeance

      Reply
    4. Profile Photo

      Oni (@oni)
      5th August 2017, 11:59

      Is that who I think it is?! *censored *censored *censored

      Reply

    5. Zim
      5th August 2017, 11:59

      Let me at him!

      Reply

    6. mog
      5th August 2017, 12:00

      Christian, put some clothes on!

      Reply

    7. Viljar
      5th August 2017, 12:01

      “Neymar cost how much?!”

      Reply

    8. Viljar
      5th August 2017, 12:03

      “Why am I wet? Wait, is this Buttons’s seat from Monaco?”

      Reply
    9. Profile Photo

      Roth Man (@rdotquestionmark)
      5th August 2017, 12:05

      Someone from Red Bull ‘accidentally’ left the old Toro Rosso nose on Daniel’s seat.

      Reply
    10. Profile Photo

      Vas (@vmitsi)
      5th August 2017, 12:07

      Oops I farted…

      Reply

      1. Viljar
        5th August 2017, 12:09

        Rather:
        “That wasn’t a fart!”

        Reply

    11. Oscar Jonas
      5th August 2017, 12:15

      RIC doing his best BUT impersonation

      Reply

