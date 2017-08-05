Esteban Gutierrez, Haas, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, 2016

Mexico City could host IndyCar and F1 races in same month

In the round-up: The Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez could add an IndyCar race close to the Mexican Grand Prix’s slot on the 2018 F1 calendar.

Comment of the day

Six tyre compounds? Robert wants something much simpler:

What they should do regarding the tyres is bring two sorts to each race.

Slick tyres for dry conditions and rain tyres for wet conditions, allow each driver a maximum of ten sets of each sort to use for the whole event and then let them get on with it, so no more of these silly rules of having to use two sorts of tyre in a dry race or handing back tyres after practice.

And allow multiple manufacturers, if you can have competition between engine manufacturers then they can have competition between tyre manufacturers too.
Robert

6 comments on "Mexico City could host IndyCar and F1 races in same month"

    Victor (@mrmuffins)
    5th August 2017, 0:34

    I just got the crazy idea of F1 and Indycar not only sharing the weekend in Mexico but Alonso racing both.

      Yosi (@yoshif8tures)
      5th August 2017, 0:45

      +100

    Damon (@damon)
    5th August 2017, 0:36

    “Mexico City could host IndyCar and F1 races in same month”
    Seems like a terrible idea commerce wise. You generally avoid organizing similar events, that are expensive to attend, close to each other.
    A large number of fans who are interested in both series might only be able to attend one of the races. Both races would be hit by lower attendance numbers, which would harm them in the financial and the marketing aspect.

    Seeing pictures of Kubica’s deformed arm being published makes me uncomfortable. As if part of me wanted to respect what was – and still is – Robert’s personal tragedy and leave it just to him.

      Forrest Lanier (@forrest)
      5th August 2017, 0:46

      I imagine the Indycar race tickets wouldn’t cost nearly as much as the F1 tickets. They don’t here in the US. My USGP tickets in 2016 cost four times as much as attending the Indycar race in Alabama this year did.

    Forrest Lanier (@forrest)
    5th August 2017, 0:47

    I’m going to laugh when Wehrlein is driving one of the Merc Formula E cars in two years.

    Joao (@johnmilk)
    5th August 2017, 1:04

    I absolutely love that Kubica photo. It says everything. It shows the struggles that he had to endure, but at the same time his passion and willingness to be back at the wheel of a F1 car. That’s not even a car that he should be focused on, yet he is there analysing every inch of it.

    Yes he has scars, if it doesn’t bother him, it certainly won’t bother me either. Now he just needs a seat, and let us be testemony of this epic history.

    If not, well, at least we dreamed of it.

