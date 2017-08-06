In the round-up: 1980 world champion Alan Jones has revealed Bernie Ecclestone paid him not to race in Formula One’s last race held in South Africa under the racist Apartheid regime.
Australian F1 legend Alan Jones reveals untold story about his unusual absence from a grand prix (News)
"I’ve got a bit of an idea. If you pull up sick and can’t run again this weekend, we’ll give you first-place prize money."
Horner unsure Renault can deliver more power (F1i)
"On Saturday we are going to struggle. I can imagine us being fifth and sixth on the grid on Saturday and quicker than that on Sunday."
Hungaroring set for revamp in 2018 (Autosport)
"The first job will be the rebuilding of the main grandstands and public areas, with the plan being to create a modern stadium section running around the final corner and along the pit straight."
Vandoorne: Fourth-best team should be regular target (ESPN)
"I think the aim for us should be to be the fourth best team on a more regular basis, but the midfield is so tight and so close."
Perez plans on 2018 F1 deal by Belgian GP (Crash)
"In terms of my future, I just hope that once I come back to the next race, after the summer break, I can have a new contract."
McLaren's Norris likely to join F2 or Super Formula in 2018 (Motorsport)
"I don’t think the (F1) test changes anything for this season – nothing is planned. For this year the focus is on F3 and I hope to win it."
John Malone, the ‘swamp alligator’ chewing up the UK’s media market (The Guardian)
"Earlier this year, Malone’s Liberty Media bought Bernie Ecclestone’s Formula One in a deal valuing the sport at about $8bn, an asset Murdoch had looked to buy – Sky has TV broadcast rights in the UK, Germany and Italy. He rubbed it in by promptly installing Chase Carey, a former top executive at Fox and once Murdoch’s right-hand man, as chairman."
It's @F1 summer holiday time!
And @LewisHamilton has a message for you guys… pic.twitter.com/tvPg5bmsA4
— Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) August 5, 2017
Comment of the day
@Ju88sy says Pirelli have done a good job in difficult circumstances in 2017:
Let’s not be too harsh on Pirelli this year! they had a guide from the FIA on car performance for 2017, they didn’t get to actually run rubber on 2017 machinery until winter testing, design to an expected performance level with assumptions, inevitably they erred on the side of caution for this season given the ‘unknown’ car performance.
I think the tyres are o.k. this season, drivers can push again in contrast to 2014-16, the other issues are related to fiddly nature of car setup. If the tyres were lacking grip we wouldn’t be seeing the track records tumbling. I don’t mind the level of discussion around tyres, at least it is a level playing field for the teams, I was never comfortable with the old school tyre wars where manufacturers had preferred teams who got the best batches.
@Ju88sy
StefMeister (@stefmeister)
6th August 2017, 0:43
In relation to COTD, I think the main area Pirelli need to improve for next season is the operating windows which are seemingly a bit too small again. I think the tyres should have a larger operating range so we don’t have this issue of teams/drivers struggling to get them to work to begin with & at times struggling to get them to stay in that window which then causes other problems.
In relation to a tyre war, I’d love to see one again as I loved how the competition between the suppliers was constantly pushing one another forward which prevents some of the complaints seen since 2007 with Bridgestone accused of been too conservative & bringing rock hard tyres & Pirelli been accused of going too far the other way since 2011. With competition each has to bring the best, fastest, most competitive tyre they can come up with so nobody can afford to bring tyres that are too conservative or too fragile.
I also don’t think you would see the sort of ‘favoritism’ that may have occurred in the past because there is no testing now. The primary reason Ferrari ended up getting preferential treatment from Bridgestone after 2001 was because they were the only top team still running on Bridgestone tyres & the only team on the Bridgestone’s that could afford to go testing regularly. Michelin had several top teams testing weekly, Bridgestone only had Ferrari (Until 2006 when Toyota switched).