Ferrari have given away fewer points than us – Hamilton

In the round-up: Lewis Hamilton admits Mercedes have thrown points away in the first half of 2017.

Comment of the day

Congratulations to Graham for winning last weekend’s Caption Competition:

The spanner had been missing for about half an hour before Ricciardo found it
Graham (@Guitargraham)

Thanks to everyone for the many imaginative suggestions we had, especially Tristan, Pete Baldwin, Khalid, Viljar, Brian, Scottie and Mog who all came up with great captions too.

Snapshot

Renault junior driver Oliver Rowland had a run in the team’s demonstration car at Gamma Racing Days at Assen last weekend.

On this day in F1

  • Patrick Tambay took pole for Ferrari at the Hockenheimring today in 1982 but his team mate Didier Pironi was badly injured.

One comment on “Ferrari have given away fewer points than us – Hamilton”

    George (@george)
    7th August 2017, 0:22

    I don’t really see why Mercedes would want anyone other than Bottas next year. His performance has been a little below par some races, but he’s been a perfect team player and picked up wins when Hamilton was off the boil. What more do you need in a number two? If they get someone better (essentially Vettel or Alonso?) it’s only likely to increase the stress levels in the team.

