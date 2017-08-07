In the round-up: Lewis Hamilton admits Mercedes have thrown points away in the first half of 2017.
Mercedes has 'given up' points - Hamilton (Autosport)
"We've given up a lot of points to this point - Ferrari have given up a lot less as a team."
Wolff wants Bottas decision by mid-September (ESPN)
"For sure there is some time but there is no rush, we don't need to get anything done before Spa."
How Red Bull and McLaren showed their aero prowess (Motorsport)
"Red Bull was trying to play down the the scope of the Hungary update, but it really can be classed as a significant package, with numerous changes made around the car's midriff that should help the outfit carry performance into the second half of the season."
Williams review – a driven man, in a tale that lacks throttle (The Guardian)
"The film is let down by an overlong running time and a prurient attempt to crowbar an emotional response from the taciturn Williams."
😜 @HulkHulkenberg keerde de "suck my balls honey" even om bij @KevinMagnussen 😂😂😂🏁 @GammaRacingDay #F1 pic.twitter.com/Pw90jFnBfX
— Robert Doornbos (@robertdoornboss) August 6, 2017
Follow @GeorgeRussell63 through his 1st day at the wheel of the 2017 Silver Arrow, as he takes a step closer to fulfilling his @F1 dream… pic.twitter.com/0TAZLtfAfq
— Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) August 6, 2017
Phew, time for the @F1 crew to take a well-earned break!
Before he signs off, @ValtteriBottas has something to say… pic.twitter.com/BP2hlRrKYu
— Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) August 6, 2017
Comment of the day
Congratulations to Graham for winning last weekend’s Caption Competition:
The spanner had been missing for about half an hour before Ricciardo found it
Graham (@Guitargraham)
Thanks to everyone for the many imaginative suggestions we had, especially Tristan, Pete Baldwin, Khalid, Viljar, Brian, Scottie and Mog who all came up with great captions too.
Snapshot
Renault junior driver Oliver Rowland had a run in the team’s demonstration car at Gamma Racing Days at Assen last weekend.
One comment on “Ferrari have given away fewer points than us – Hamilton”
George (@george)
7th August 2017, 0:22
I don’t really see why Mercedes would want anyone other than Bottas next year. His performance has been a little below par some races, but he’s been a perfect team player and picked up wins when Hamilton was off the boil. What more do you need in a number two? If they get someone better (essentially Vettel or Alonso?) it’s only likely to increase the stress levels in the team.