Team mate battles 2017: Four drivers dominating at mid-season

Four drivers can take maximum satisfaction from their performance over the first half of the 2017 season.
Analysis of all the drivers’ qualifying and race performances from the 11 grands prix before the summer break reveals who’s had the strongest start to the year and who needs to raise their game as teams weigh up who to keep and who to drop in 2018.
>> Find out more and sign up
Go ad-free for just £1 per month
>> Find out more and sign up
Ferrari: Vettel leads the championship charge
Kimi Raikkonen was a much improved driver last year and even out-qualified Sebastian Vettel over the balance of the season.
If he’d carried that momentum into the first half of 2017 he could be leading the championship right now – he’s certainly got a car capable of doing so. But a resurgent Vettel has put Raikkonen back in his place. This is starting to look like 2015 again.
As the summer break approached and with questions over his future growing ever louder, Raikkonen produced a timely upswing in form. Over the past half-dozen races he’s been a better match for Vettel in qualifying.
His form against Vettel is similar to Esteban Ocon’s against Sergio Perez at Force India, with one key differentce Ocon’s points-scoring rate has been considerably better.
Which Ferrari driver finished ahead?
|AUS
|CHI
|BAH
|RUS
|SPA
|MON
|CAN
|AZE
|AUS
|GRE
|HUN
|Sebastian Vettel
|Q
|R
|Kimi Raikkonen
|Q
|R
McLaren: Alonso carries uncompetitive MCL32
Stoffel Vandoorne faces the combination any new F1 driver must dread: a very competitive team mate and a very uncompetitive car.
Honda made a great leap backwards over the winer with their power unit, leaving McLaren to toil at the tail of the field once again. Fernando Alonso has vast reserves of talent and experience to draw on but while Vandoorne has demonstrated his ability in junior categories, he’s having to learn quickly in F1.
The team had a better showing in Hungary where Vandoorne got his first point of the year. He may not have the chance to repeat that until Singapore. And while the qualifying battle is being won conclusively by Alonso, Vandoorne’s deficit to his two-times championship team mate is closer than other drivers have to less illustrious team mates.
Which McLaren driver finished ahead?
|AUS
|CHI
|BAH
|RUS
|SPA
|MON
|CAN
|AZE
|AUS
|GRE
|HUN
|Fernando Alonso
|Q
|R
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|Q
|R
Williams: Massa’s reversal
Williams originally intended to pair Lance Stroll with Valtteri Bottas in 2017. The rookie should consider himself lucky that didn’t happen, as he’s taken a beating from Felipe Massa in qualifying, who in turn was hammered by Bottas on Saturdays last year.
The good news for Stroll was he had by far his beat weekend of the season on a day when Williams were in contention for a podium. Despite being passed by Bottas on the line he came away with third place in Azerbaijan, aided in part by Massa retiring with a broken damper.
That weekend was also the only time Stroll out-qualified his regular team mate, as Paul di Resta substituted for the unwell Massa in Hungary.
Which Williams driver finished ahead?
|AUS
|CHI
|BAH
|RUS
|SPA
|MON
|CAN
|AZE
|AUS
|GRE
|HUN
|Felipe Massa
|Q
|R
|Lance Stroll
|Q
|R
Renault: Palmer’s future in doubt
It seems inevitable Jolyon Palmer will have to make way for Renault’s next choice of driver, whether or not that turns out to be Robert Kubica.
There’s no ignoring the fact Palmer has had some reliability problems so far this season, but opportunity after opportunity to prove himself on a par with Nico Hulkenberg has been squandered. Palmer is the only driver on the grid who has failed to beat his team mate on merit in qualifying and has only got within seven-tenths of a second twice, on the two shortest tracks of the year.
Perhaps inevitably, there are now rumours Renault are trying to prise him out of his contract for the remainder of the year.
Which Renault driver finished ahead?
|AUS
|CHI
|BAH
|RUS
|SPA
|MON
|CAN
|AZE
|AUS
|GRE
|HUN
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Q
|R
|Jolyon Palmer
|Q
|R
The team mate comparison data for the other six teams will be published here tomorrow.
2017 F1 season
- Team mate battles 2017: Four drivers dominating at mid-season
- Which new drivers belong on the F1 grid in 2018?
- 2017 Hungarian Grand Prix team radio transcript
- Alonso is eighth different Driver of the Weekend winner so far
- Dull Hungarian GP still gets better rating than last year
4 comments on “Team mate battles 2017: Four drivers dominating at mid-season”
Miltiadis (@miltosgreekfan)
7th August 2017, 12:48
Felipe has lost so many points in Spain,Canada,Baku(minimun 2nd),Russia & he has been stalled at 23 points!!! Hulkenberg’s qualy record is insane & it will be interesting if he will manage to outqualify Palmer in every race! Kimi started really badly but now he is bexoming better.It will be interesting to see how those battles go in the end.
petebaldwin (@petebaldwin)
7th August 2017, 12:55
That is pretty damning on Kimi isn’t it….? You’d expect that sort of result for VAN/ALO, STR/MAS or HUL/PAL because there are huge differences in skill and experience but to see Vettel that comfortable against Kimi suggests that either Seb has made big improvements this year or Kimi is slowing down even more towards the end of his career.
Nick (@npf1)
7th August 2017, 14:11
I’m quite sure Kimi didn’t reverse “slowing down at the end of his career” last year to only have “reversed” it to 2015 levels since in 2014 he ‘proved he wasn’t as good as *insert random driver here*’.
I think nobody will contest that Kimi isn’t as good as he was from 2003-2008, but I find it strange people expect him to. Sebastian is 7 years younger than him and despite being a massive Kimi fan, Sebastian is probably a more complete driver regardless.
Let’s not forget Felipe has the measure of Kimi in qualifying during 2007-2008 as well, getting 12 poles to Kimi’s 5. More recently, even Romain Grosjean got to 9 to Kimi’s 10 better qualifyings in 2013. So the qualifying stat should hardly be surprising.
As for the races, Kimi was eliminated on turn 1 in Spain and was the victim of Force India’s antics in Azerbaijan. There’s no use in talking where he would have finished had neither happened, but that’s two non-scores that had nothing to do with his own driving.
If Kimi were to be set aside by Ferrari, I would understand it. He’s no longer performing to the maximum of his abilities. But to see him put down in the comment section on every F1 related website is starting to get on my nerves.
Rsusselltaick
7th August 2017, 13:42
Kathleen Madigan: Well I didn’t really shut. I worked as a journalist, writing feature stories, but simply a semester. I didn’t intentionally improve your. I worked in a bar by a comedy club. We did open mic night for fun at the club, fuel tank just kept doing so it. Yet, as, our mind files away your funny. Much more positive do simply share jokes with me, my brain files away the notion that funny is solar panel systems offer, because that’s all you can talk about off activity is. Since YouTube gets countless visitors the day sex shop vibrator the visitor can obtain the copy of your video and publish it somewhere else on web site or website potentially spreading your affiliate products ad sales. These videos spread so fast that that is the reason why it is addressed viral endorsing. Just as we watch television we also watch motion pictures. Today the video has moved from the television onto a regarding platforms. Currently possible to watch a video wherever you might be thanks towards the advances in technology. Lisa Lampanelli: Lisa came into this world in Connecticut, and stared her Stand up review youtube vibrator comedian in New York. She is regarded as one of the best insult-comic most times. Is actually direct in approach can never a needle pointing inside the celebrity or her weight. She has a huge fan list and is also nicknamed ‘Comedy queen of mean’ by her correct. Kathleen Madiagn: Well, itrrrs very different. A concern . Emmys, work out plans just me and Gary, writing his monologue. With Root involving Evil, there is a writer’s room, and tons of of folks show. I’m way better one 1 side. I’m not into everything being approved by committees. There was Louis Black, his friend John Bowman, and so many people involved need to not have been, in order that it made it weird. As a teenager, my main goal in life was to obtain a dude. Of course, I only wanted to hug, hold hands, cuddle, and maybe if he was the most beneficial one, hug! It wasn’t until my senior year I found a guy who wanted to do the only thing with me.well, minus the kiss. Even then, I chose he was too needy and dumped him at Creation East, the Christian music festival I invited him to go with my youth team. In reality, I was dumping him before he’d the for you to dump . And he would eventually dump me, I thought, because I’m fat. Create a Google Places listing of your business. Again, Google loves Google. Ensure you get your local business set high on Google Places and your internet site link back to your weblog.
Мастурбатор Fleshlight Flight Pilot – YouTube