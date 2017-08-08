In the round-up: Romain Grosjean said a return to Renault would be “lovely” – when the team is capable of winning the world championship.
Romain Grosjean Q&A: No reason for another second-half slump (F1)
"Going back to Renault one day would be lovely, but it should be the time when we really could be world champions together. That would be a superb situation, but right now it is a bit premature."
Honda aims to overtake Renault before end of 2017 (Motorsport)
"Yes, I can see that on the data. I will not tell you the number, but we are closing the gap."
Brown weighing options on Alonso's Indy future (Racer)
"In North America, Michael Andretti is in talks with Chevy regarding a possible switch for 2018. In England, questions regarding McLaren's F1 engine partner continue to grow."
Massa wouldn't need persuading to stay in F1 (Autosport)
"I have no reason not to stay in F1, but we'll see what's going to happen."
No favourites for Carey who just wants a title showdown (F1i)
"There is no mould from which a hero is cast. We need different personalities and Vettel is one of the great protagonists of our sport, even if he is different from Lewis."
Matsushita will not return to Sauber as Leclerc eyes up F1 seat (James Allen on F1)
"As a result of the breakdown with Honda, Matushita will not test for Sauber again as this arrangement was a legacy from former Sauber boss Monisha Kaltenborn’s tenure."
LMP1 has imploded because they allowed manufactures to dictate the rules. F1 faces the same problem. FE? You're welcome to them …
— Tiff Needell (@tiff_tv) August 7, 2017
Comment of the day
Christopher names five drivers he wants to see in F1 next year:
Charles Leclerc is a no-brainer. He is the most complete driver I have witnessed since I started following F2/GP2 some nine or ten years ago.
Felix Rosenqvist is one of the big talents to never reach F1. I think his future lies in USA, but I wish it was at Formula One.
Antonio Giovinazzi impressed me in Australia for Sauber. Yes, his immaturity shone through in China and then again at Hungaroring, but he will learn. When he does, he’ll be very fast indeed.
Andre Lotterer is too good to not be in F1. Just look at the number of points he’s got on his superlicence.
Joel Eriksson is in his second F3 season and is a very strong driver indeed. I’d rather see him at Sauber than that Gustav Malja or Nobuharu Matsushita, none of which seem destined for greatness.
Christopher (@Chrischrill)
