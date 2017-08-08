Romain Grosjean, Haas, Hungaroring, 2017

Grosjean wants Renault return 'when we can be champions'

Romain Grosjean said a return to Renault would be "lovely" – when the team is capable of winning the world championship.

Comment of the day

Christopher names five drivers he wants to see in F1 next year:

Charles Leclerc is a no-brainer. He is the most complete driver I have witnessed since I started following F2/GP2 some nine or ten years ago.

Felix Rosenqvist is one of the big talents to never reach F1. I think his future lies in USA, but I wish it was at Formula One.

Antonio Giovinazzi impressed me in Australia for Sauber. Yes, his immaturity shone through in China and then again at Hungaroring, but he will learn. When he does, he’ll be very fast indeed.

Andre Lotterer is too good to not be in F1. Just look at the number of points he’s got on his superlicence.

Joel Eriksson is in his second F3 season and is a very strong driver indeed. I’d rather see him at Sauber than that Gustav Malja or Nobuharu Matsushita, none of which seem destined for greatness.
Christopher (@Chrischrill)

Which new drivers do you want to see in F1 next year?

On this day in F1

  • Patrick Tambay won the German Grand Prix today in 1982 while Nelson Piquet and Eliseo Salazar came to blows

