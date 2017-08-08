Red Bull team principal Christian Horner recently argued Mercedes need to pick one driver to back in their championship fight with Ferrari.
But against the expectations of many there’s been little to choose between Lewis Hamilton and team newcomer Valtteri Bottas so far.
And Horner should count himself lucky he doesn’t have to make that decision at Red Bull as Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo have been difficult to separate so far this year as well. Particularly due to the team’s reliability problems.
Mercedes: Bottas defying the doubters
When Valtteri Bottas was announced as Lewis Hamilton’s team mate for the 2017 season, some claimed Mercedes had gone after a soft option who was unlikely to challenge Hamilton rather than trying to prise Fernando Alonso or Sebastian Vettel out of their contracts.
Although you could point to a number of great performances by Bottas at Williams which demonstrated why he was the best choice available, there were many who viewed him as a stopgap solution to Mercedes urgent need to replace Nico Rosberg.
Bottas has defied those doubters so far in 2017. Indeed, he has kept Hamilton honest at least as well as Nico Rosberg did, arguably even more so. He’s 6-5 down in qualifying at the moment, a battle Hamilton won 12-8 against Rosberg last year and 12-7 the year before. Out of the ten races where both drivers finished, each had been in front of the other five times.
The question now is how much improvement Bottas can make in the second half of 2017. It’s not out of the question he could surpass Hamilton and become Mercedes’ leading championship contender, something which would have been unthinkable to many just a few months ago.
Which Mercedes driver finished ahead
|AUS
|CHI
|BAH
|RUS
|SPA
|MON
|CAN
|AZE
|AUS
|GRE
|HUN
|Lewis Hamilton
|Q
|R
|Valtteri Bottas
|Q
|R
Red Bull: Poor finishing rate obscures the picture
On the face of it the divide between Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo comes down to who’s shown the most potential (Verstappen) versus who’s delivered the most points (Ricciardo). But there is another factor which makes this team mate battle tricky to judge.
That is Red Bull’s poor finishing rate, caused by a combination of unreliability and bad luck. The most remarkable measure of this is that out of the 679 laps raced so far in 2017, Red Bull’s two cars have only been on track together during 249 of them and have only been classified together three times.
Verstappen’s had a slight edge in qualifying but repeated technical failures have left us wondering what he could have done in the races. He’s also been taken out at the start twice by other drivers and further dented Red Bull’s success rate by walloping Ricciardo of the last race.
Last year Verstappen gradually began to eclipse Ricciardo following his promotion to Red Bull. He appears to have continued that trend so far this year, but the shortage of data masks the true picture. By the end of the season we should be in a better place to judge.
Which Red Bull driver finished ahead
|AUS
|CHI
|BAH
|RUS
|SPA
|MON
|CAN
|AZE
|AUS
|GRE
|HUN
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Q
|R
|Max Verstappen
|Q
|R
Haas: Fluctuating form
Haas rarely seem to have a weekend when both Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen are happy with the VF-17. And when they are, as in Austria, reliability problems tend to intervene.
Grosjean regularly sounds anything but happy with his car in practice, but has often bounced back on Saturday and gone on to lead the team’s forays into the points-scoring positions. His peaks are a bit higher than Magnussen’s, but for a driver with aspirations of driving for a top team it’s not as conclusive as he would wish.
Which Haas driver finished ahead
|AUS
|CHI
|BAH
|RUS
|SPA
|MON
|CAN
|AZE
|AUS
|GRE
|HUN
|Romain Grosjean
|Q
|R
|Kevin Magnussen
|Q
|R
7 comments on “Team mate battles 2017: No clear number one at Mercedes and Red Bull”
Shimks (@shimks)
8th August 2017, 12:36
@keith, may I have an I-told-you-so button for all the people prior to this season that said that Hamilton would wipe the floor with Bottas?
Shimks (@shimks)
8th August 2017, 12:36
Sorry, @keith, I meant @keithcollantine.
Robbie (@robbie)
8th August 2017, 13:16
My response to naysayers upon the announcement of VB coming to Mercedes was that he should be given the chance to show his stuff now that he will be in a competitive car for the first time. And he has done great. I cautioned that he was of course going to be on his hind foot as the newbie on the team, but it is almost like he hasn’t been a newbie to the team or to a competitive car.
That said I do not expect him to surpass LH, nor be allowed to, unless he dominates the next two or three races after the break. That is the only way he will turn the math on his side. If he is bested by LH (and SV) in the next races, then the math with a third of the season to go, has to go to LH with SV such a threat.
I’m still not convinced that just because LH was ordered to hand back VB’s points there is equality on the team. I find it hard to get past the notion that they handed LH an opportunity that could very well have left VB in the dust and us with a clear picture of what is going on there. It was only LH’s inability to get past KR, or KR’s lack of a mistake, that had them switch spots. We do know that if SV is ahead, and LH has pace behind VB, he’ll be given a free pass to go after SV.
So as well as VB has done, he’ll have to assert himself on pole and lead in the next nearest races or the team will have no choice, as they’ve already foreshadowed before the break.
Kie
8th August 2017, 12:54
Magnussen’s Saturday performances really let him down I think…
Pinak Ghosh (@pinakghosh)
8th August 2017, 12:59
The Red Bull graph shows an interesting story of how their drivers have fared in the first half. Verstappen is clearly leading on all parameters except points. Goes to show the raw pace and natural talent minus the experience. Although no longer a rookie, he is still a teenager and experience will grow eventually if he is patient and consistent.
For me, Bottas has been the most impressive driver in the first half. Even if the Mercedes is a top car, it is never easy to perform at a level close to his multiple championship winner teammate in the first year itself.
tgu (@thegrapeunwashed)
8th August 2017, 13:10
Bottas has been flattered by Hamilton’s difficulties with the ‘diva’ car this year, but even so the comparison is very impressive, he seems better than Rosberg in every department. In the second half of the season, Hamilton should be able to push ahead: there are fewer low-grip street style circuits on the calendar and Mercedes has a better handle on the tyres.
Robbie (@robbie)
8th August 2017, 13:25
Can’t say I get the comment ‘better than Rosberg in every department,’ but no question VB is doing great.