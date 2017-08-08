Team mate battles 2017: The stars of the midfield

Esteban Ocon has shown signs of being a serious threat to team mate Sergio Perez which could give Force India more headaches in the second half of 2017.
Perez has the upper hand over Ocon for now, while Carlos Sainz Jnr and Pascal Wehrlein are also winning the battles in their teams.
Force India: Perez’s new threat
After three years carving out a solid reputation for himself by gradually overwhelming Nico Hulkenberg, Sergio Perez is now cast in the role of team leader by seniority and superiority. However rookie Esteban Ocon is showing every sign of being capable of eroding the latter.
Although he has unquestionably been the superior of the two drivers, Perez simply cannot shake Ocon off. This is a question of margins: Perez has out-qualified Ocon nine times, which is the same as Felipe Massa’s score against Lance Stroll. But while the Williams rookie has averaged 0.7 seconds off his team mate’s pace, Ocon has been within two-tenths of Perez.
For Perez, the gap is too close for comfort. It probably goes some way to explaining why, when Force India tried to split their strategies in Canada, he was unwilling to co-operate by letting Ocon through, even when Force India offered to give him the position back later.
Ocon is only 11 points behind Perez going into the second half of the season. He has the added advantage of prior F1 experience at all the remaining tracks. If he can end the season ahead of Perez in the championship that will be a massive result for the 20-year-old.
Which Force India driver finished ahead
|AUS
|CHI
|BAH
|RUS
|SPA
|MON
|CAN
|AZE
|AUS
|GRE
|HUN
|Sergio Perez
|Q
|R
|Esteban Ocon
|Q
|R
Toro Rosso: Kvyat keeping up in qualifying
It’s not been a great season so far for Daniil Kvyat, who is on the rough end of a fairly one-sided contest at Toro Rosso.
His qualifying form is his one saving grace, however, and could explain why the team is expected to keep him for another year. He is usually able to match team mate Carlos Sainz Jnr on Saturdays. Now he needs to successfully convert a few more of those points-scoring opportunities in the second half of the year.
Which Toro Rosso driver finished ahead
|AUS
|CHI
|BAH
|RUS
|SPA
|MON
|CAN
|AZE
|AUS
|GRE
|HUN
|Carlos Sainz Jnr
|Q
|R
|Daniil Kvyat
|Q
|R
Sauber: Wehrlein holds sway
The two Sauber drivers usually only have each other to race against. So it was tough for Marcus Ericsson that on one of few occasions the C36 was able to score points he had to let Pascal Wehrlein through.
This was in Azerbaijan, prior to which the team robustly rejected claims that former team principal Monisha Kaltenborn had been shown the door partly because the team’s owners wanted to favour Ericsson. If they have been doing, it’s not helped much.
Which Sauber driver finished ahead
|AUS
|CHI
|BAH
|RUS
|SPA
|MON
|CAN
|AZE
|AUS
|GRE
|HUN
|Marcus Ericsson
|Q
|R
|Pascal Wehrlein
|Q
|R
2017 F1 season
- Team mate battles 2017: No clear number one at Mercedes and Red Bull
- Team mate battles 2017: The stars of the midfield
- Team mate battles 2017: Four drivers dominating at mid-season
- Which new drivers belong on the F1 grid in 2018?
- 2017 Hungarian Grand Prix team radio transcript
13 comments on “Team mate battles 2017: The stars of the midfield”
Miltiadis (@miltosgreekfan)
8th August 2017, 11:36
Ocon is really impressive,despite that 9-2 in qualy in favour of Perez. I saw a rumor in Twitter that Renault is trying to get Ocon for 2018.If this happens,it will have a domino effect,as Wehrlein will go to F.I & we will all have the chance to see what Pascal can do in a much more competitive team.
ColinChapman (@colinchapman)
8th August 2017, 11:46
If it happens Pascal had better do well. I have been underwhelmed by his performance this year. A good showing against Perez could go a long way towards keeping a spot in f1 and moving up. Then again, Renault already has two good drivers waiting behind palmer (please let Kubica drive) and the hulk has been performing very well this season.
Miltiadis (@miltosgreekfan)
8th August 2017, 11:55
The big advantage of Ocon is that he is French & Renault wants a French driver. Ocon vs Kubica might be the fight for the 2nd spot
Christopher (@chrischrill)
8th August 2017, 11:58
If Renault gets Ocon, then what do they do with Hülkenberg, Kubica, Sainz, Alonso? A lot of drivers connected do those two seats. We might need Monisha Kaltenborn to sort this out.
Miltiadis (@miltosgreekfan)
8th August 2017, 12:39
Kubica is a big risk(health wise)Sainz-Alonso might have reject Renault already… Time will tell us
Yeezy918 (@offdutyrockstar)
8th August 2017, 11:44
Keith, are we getting another teammate comparison later today for the rest of the teams? Just because this was on the bottom of yesterday’s article. Thanks
The team mate comparison data for the other six teams will be published here tomorrow.
Keith Collantine (@keithcollantine)
8th August 2017, 12:07
@offdutyrockstar Yes it just went up here:
http://www.f1fanatic.co.uk/2017/08/08/team-mate-battles-2017-no-clear-number-one-at-mercedes-and-red-bull/
Yeezy918 (@offdutyrockstar)
8th August 2017, 12:12
Gracias!
sukmy
8th August 2017, 11:49
that force india hurts my eyes
Christopher (@chrischrill)
8th August 2017, 11:57
Huh. The Ericsson-Wehrlein advantage is smaller than I thought it would be. Is Wehrlein only unlucky compared to the Swede, or is Ericsson simply not that much slower over a weekend? Quali difference is big, but race finishes doesn’t separate them too much.
Ben Rowe (@thegianthogweed)
8th August 2017, 12:16
As I have described below, I don’t think Ericsson is far off Wehrlein in a weekend performance at all overall this year.
bosyber (@bosyber)
8th August 2017, 12:25
That’s probably also the case @chrischrill because, as keith mentions, the Saubers often are left to fight over the last two spots, some way behind the others.
Ben Rowe (@thegianthogweed)
8th August 2017, 12:13
I think that the 2 Sauber drivers performances either shows Wehrlein isn’t as good as we thought or that Ericsson is a fair bit better. Wehrlein has clearly been better in qualifying although not usually by a big time gap. But the races have been rather even. Both have been up and down. Wehrlein did get the points although he was lucky to get that in Baku as he actually ended up damaging his team mates car slightly with an attempted overtake. Ericsson was then instructed to let him through with the promise of a position swap if Wehrlein couldn’t pull away. The return didn’t come even though Wehrlein had only pulled away by a couple of seconds. The reason may have been because Vandoorne was closing in. But that was a point Ericsson was more deserving of IMO. If Ericsson had been on his strategy in Spain, he will likely have picked up 1 or 2 points too. It was a very risky strategy that did work out well. He was 11th after all so almost certainly could have done better with Wehrlein’s strategy. However, in most races Ericsson has finished behind, is hasn’t usually been that bigger gap. But I think there have been over 3 races where Wehrlein has finished over 30 seconds behind Ericsson. One of them was in Russia where they pitted as close to eachother as they could and used the same strategy too I think. The points don’t show it, but overall in the races this season, I think they have been equal. But Wehrlien is better in qualifying. But I don’t know if either are actually good enough for a better team. Both have had crashes. Wehrlein cost himself the start of the season and has had a huge crash in qualifying for Canada. He also had a huge crash in practice recently too. Ericsson crashed in Monaco in qualifying and in the race too. Both are inconsistent and in my view both do occasionally have stand out races. It’s just been a little unlucky that Ericsson’s better performances usually have been out of the points. Although it didn’t look like Ocon was better than Wehrlein when they were both at Manor, I am almost convinced that Ocon is a fair bit better now. If Wehrlein is as good as Ocon, then I don’t think Ericsson would be far off his level either.
I didn’t realize that there hasn’t been a single race where Kvyat has beaten Sainz when they are both on track. There have been several occasions where Kvyat has looked better than Sainz. In the race itself, Australia looked much better for Kvyat. Team orders may have been involved but he was on a different strategy to Sainz. At this point, he was much faster than Sainz that the team instructed Sainz to let him by. He then pulled away pretty quickly. This will have certainly been a race where he did beat Sainz when they were both on track. But he ran into problems on lap 50. Had to box because of brake temperatures I think. He then came out and soon did the fastest lap in a Toro Rosso. That isn’t that surprising though as it was very close to the end on a new set of tyres and even Ericsson last race managed the 10th fastest lap of the race I think as he pitted right near the end. But this looked to be about the only occasion where Kvyat certainly looked better than Sainz. Although other than the lockup at the start of Baku, he looked better there too until he had to retire. Same as Palmer, his retirements are making him look slightly worse as he’s had less of an opportunity to perform. But then he’s had less of an opportunity to collect penalty points and he managed to get plenty of them. If Sainz moves team, I still think it is worth the team holding on to Kvyat because of his experience but if Sainz remains, maybe get another driver. But I still think bringing in a new one may be just as bigger risk as keeping Kvyat. They will probably have their reasons as to why they are wanting to keep hold of him.