Norris aiming for F1 debut in ‘two or three years’

In the round-up: McLaren junior driver Lando Norris, who impressed for the team in testing last week, says he aims to make it into F1 in two or three years time.

Comment of the day

Ben gives a view on the drivers at F1’s back-of-the-grid team:

I think that the two Sauber drivers performances either shows Wehrlein isn’t as good as we thought or that Ericsson is a fair bit better. Wehrlein has clearly been better in qualifying although not usually by a big time gap.

But the races have been rather even. Both have been up and down. Wehrlein did get the points although he was lucky to get that in Baku as he actually ended up damaging his team mates car slightly with an attempted overtake. Ericsson was then instructed to let him through with the promise of a position swap if Wehrlein couldn’t pull away. The return didn’t come even though Wehrlein had only pulled away by a couple of seconds. The reason may have been because Vandoorne was closing in. But that was a point Ericsson was more deserving of in my opinion.

If Ericsson had been on his strategy in Spain, he will likely have picked up one or two points too. It was a very risky strategy that did work out well. He was 11th after all so almost certainly could have done better with Wehrlein’s strategy. However, in most races Ericsson has finished behind, is hasn’t usually been that bigger gap.

But I think there have been over three races where Wehrlein has finished over 30 seconds behind Ericsson. One of them was in Russia where they pitted as close to each other as they could and used the same strategy too I think. The points don’t show it, but overall in the races this season, I think they have been equal. Wehrlein is better in qualifying. But I don’t know if either are actually good enough for a better team.

Both have had crashes. Wehrlein cost himself the start of the season and has had a huge crash in qualifying for Canada. He also had a huge crash in practice recently too. Ericsson crashed in Monaco in qualifying and in the race too. Both are inconsistent and in my view both do occasionally have stand out races. It’s just been a little unlucky that Ericsson’s better performances usually have been out of the points.

Although it didn’t look like Ocon was better than Wehrlein when they were both at Manor, I am almost convinced that Ocon is a fair bit better now. If Wehrlein is as good as Ocon, then I don’t think Ericsson would be far off his level either.
Ben Rowe (@Thegianthogweed)

On this day in F1

  • Nelson Piquet won the Hungarian Grand Prix today in 1987 after a wheel nut cost Nigel Mansell victory

