Honda now at its pre-season performance target (Racer)
"For me I'm thinking, 'At last we can achieve the level of performance we should have been at in Barcelona.' So it took around five months."
French GP organisers explain chicane addition (Autosport)
"The chicane has been added to prevent the engines from running at full speed on a straight uphill line of 1.8km."
Esteban Ocon Q&A: Out-working Perez key to beating him (F1)
"I know where I come from and I know of all the sacrifices my parents have put in to make my career possible. Probably this is a similarity to Lewis!"
Alonso: 2017 great for me, but not for McLaren (ESPN)
"With the 2017 cars, I'm able to drive back again to my driving style, I feel much more competitive than the previous years, I'm feeling competitive out there on the track."
'Focused' Vettel improves with pressure – Horner (Crash)
"He handled pressure extremely well. It was almost the more pressure that came on, the better he would respond to it."
Stroll has 'cracked' Formula 1 after shaky start - Williams (Motorsport)
"That sort of maturity normally takes some years to become apparent, so I think he’s showing great promise in that respect."
On the 21st of August my World Championship winning car will be in the Mercedes-Benz Museum in Stuttgart. I'm going to be there too! 🇩🇪
— Nico Rosberg (@nico_rosberg) August 8, 2017
@Georgetuk makes the case for Formula One remaining a high technology competition:
Loud petrol-only F1 cars are a thing of the past and it should stay there.
Prost is right, manufacturers don’t want to go backwards, in the last few weeks Volvo have announced they are only a hybrid only route, Porsche are reviewing their engine range to potentially make a change. Tesla Model 3 also released (not related to F1 but a big news in car industry.
There will probably be a market for loud F1 cars but that can be catered for in the Historic GP racing circuit.
Cost is an issue though, that could do with some controls. Commercial off-the-shelf parts or technology sharing or similar ideas might help in that area.
Let’s move forwards, not backwards.
@Georgetuk
- There was heartbreak for Damon Hill and Arrows as Jacques Villeneuve won the Hungarian Grand Prix today in 1997
Tim (@hoshino)
10th August 2017, 0:14
Really nice to see F1 keeps moving in the right direction and preventing the engines from running at full speed.
Neil (@neilosjames)
10th August 2017, 0:36
Mostly in agreement with CoTD.
I’m not one of those ‘V6 hybrids sound awful’ people, and I want F1 to be somewhere near the forefront of technological development. But I really, really, really don’t like super-quiet cars, and I’d probably cry if F1 cars sounded like FE cars.
So alongside all the other technological forward-stepping F1 does over the next 20 years, up to the point where petrol and diesel road cars are banned in many countries, I hope the sport is at the forefront of making electric motors with efficient, high quality ‘car sound’ noise generators attached to them. From a road safety perspective I think – as they become more common and run over more people – we’re going to end up with electric cars being required to have proper noise-generating mechanisms stuck under the bonnet somewhere (loud ones, not the little mandatory warning ones they’re making them have at the moment), so it’d be an extra bit of road relevance for the manufacturers.
Jean Todt would be happy too, with a nice road safety connection for him to wallow in.
Pennyroyal tea (@peartree)
10th August 2017, 1:06
I dont agree with either. F1 should pursue the most logical fruitful avenue. Performance.
At the moment it would include no electrification, but it would include the innovative turbos, maybe when batteries evolve, the performance is there.
jpvalverde85 (@jpvalverde85)
10th August 2017, 0:41
The new chicane could be named Honda or McHonda, right?
Kevin Amery (@k-l-waster)
10th August 2017, 0:57
So Honda is finally ready to get into a horsepower duel with last year’s Mercedes? Good thing Mercedes hasn’t improved at all….
Pennyroyal tea (@peartree)
10th August 2017, 1:08
Actually if that is right, honda is not that bad behind.