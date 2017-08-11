Lance Stroll, Williams, Silverstone, 2017

Stroll: “I’ve proven I belong in F1”

F1 Fanatic Round-upPosted on | Author Keith Collantine

In the round-up: Lance Stroll says his results so far prove he deserves to be in F1 on merit.

Social media

Notable posts from Twitter, Instagram and more:

Comment of the day

@Matthijs recalls the 1997 Hungarian Grand Prix:

I remember that I was on a holiday in France and could not watch the race. Without internet I had no clue who won.

My parents picked up a French newspaper the next morning and I read that Hill had led almost the entire race and almost won it. My first reaction was “This can’t be true, I really suck at French!”
@Matthijs

Happy birthday!

Happy birthday to Glue and Leah Kernahan!

If you want a birthday shout-out tell us when yours is via the contact form or adding to the list here.

4 comments on “Stroll: “I’ve proven I belong in F1””

  1. Profile Photo

    cm (@cm-cm)
    11th August 2017, 0:09

    Have your dad cancel the check… then you will REALLY see how little you belong in f1….

    Reply

  2. Biggsy
    11th August 2017, 0:29

    There is an old saying in F1: You’re only as good as your dad’s last paycheck.

    Reply
  3. Profile Photo

    John H (@john-h)
    11th August 2017, 0:31

    No you haven’t

    Reply
  4. Profile Photo

    VMaxMuffin (@vmaxmuffin)
    11th August 2017, 1:19

    That COTD is gold!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

All comments are moderated. See the Comment Policy and FAQ for more.
If the person you're replying to is a registered user you can notify them of your reply using '@username'.