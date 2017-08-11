In the round-up: Lance Stroll says his results so far prove he deserves to be in F1 on merit.
Stroll: Results show I'm not in F1 due to money (ESPN)
"I've proven I belong to be here in F1. The results speak for themselves."
Pirelli to change its approach for 2018 – Mario Isola (F1 Technical)
"We also reduced the thermal degradation, probably a bit too much compared to the target. So for next year the plan is to go in general one step softer."
McLaren looking at future IndyCar project (F1 Today)
"McLaren is still interested in being a team in the Verizon Indycar series full time, probably not for 2018 but perhaps in 2019. Zak (Brown) keeps asking questions about our schedule."
F1 has ‘eliminated $1bn tier of debt' – Carey (Autosport)
"The corporate head count has been sort of 70-75, and it has probably about doubled."
Mercedes needs new talent pool after DTM pullout - Wehrlein (F1i)
"I can just tell you about my case, it was not possible for me to drive in GP2; I did not have the budget of one and a half millions so I had to decide what can I do after Formula 3."
Red Bull says wind tunnel woes to blame for poor 2017 start (Motorsport)
"The size of the model, the size of the tyres in the tunnel that we have gave some spurious results whereas previously they've been very, very reliable in specific areas and suddenly we have this divergence between track and tunnel and CFD."
As German giants join Formula E, is the future electric for motor racing? (The Guardian)
"Currently it costs €5-10m a year to run a team in FE. DTM costs between €50-70m for a manufacturer. Porsche and Audi’s annual WEC budget has been reported to be between €80-150m each. Yet these are not sums that the companies involved would have baulked at if they wanted to remain involved."
@Matthijs recalls the 1997 Hungarian Grand Prix:
I remember that I was on a holiday in France and could not watch the race. Without internet I had no clue who won.
My parents picked up a French newspaper the next morning and I read that Hill had led almost the entire race and almost won it. My first reaction was “This can’t be true, I really suck at French!”
@Matthijs
Happy birthday to Glue and Leah Kernahan!
cm (@cm-cm)
11th August 2017, 0:09
Have your dad cancel the check… then you will REALLY see how little you belong in f1….
Biggsy
11th August 2017, 0:29
There is an old saying in F1: You’re only as good as your dad’s last paycheck.
John H (@john-h)
11th August 2017, 0:31
No you haven’t
VMaxMuffin (@vmaxmuffin)
11th August 2017, 1:19
That COTD is gold!