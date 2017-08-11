The 2018 F1 driver market: Alonso lacks McLaren alternatives

Closed doors, burned bridges, sideways moves: Fernando Alonso would be forgiven for feeling dejected as he surveys his options for the 2018 F1 season.
While he could hardly have done a better job of reminding team bosses of his abilities this year, none of the top squads look likely to make room for him once his contact with McLaren expires after November’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Red Bull’s junior driver programme has supplied them with two stars in the shape of Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo. A return to Ferrari, which he left three years ago frustrated at their lack of progress, is unrealistic.
And Mercedes? Toto Wolff made it clear last month they’re not looking to bring in Alonso.
“Without any doubt he’s an important personality in Formula One and a great driver and Honda and McLaren appreciate that,” said Wolff. “With us at the moment we are really happy with the line-up.”
“I know it’s not the answer you want to hear but stability is an important factor, the dynamics between the drivers is an important factor and we have no reason to complain.”
A driver of Alonso’s calibre is unlikely to settle for anything less than a place at a team aligned with a manufacturer. But no new manufacturers are likely to arrive before 2020, when F1’s next new engine regulations appear. Can Alonso stand to wait that long?
In the meantime he’s left with a choice of staying at McLaren, moving to Renault or leaving F1. Tied in with this is the question of McLaren’s engine plans for 2018, which appears to now be a straight choice between persevering with Honda or becoming a Renault customer.
(The latter scenario may seem unrealistic. Switching to Renault would mean McLaren go from getting F1’s least competitive engines for free to getting the second-worst power units for a price. It would also leave the team at the added disadvantage of having to accept Renault’s preferred engine design specifications instead of giving their own input.
But patience with Honda has worn thin after three years of serious under-performance. And those within McLaren eager to try an alternative can point to the fact Red Bull have already won a race with [TAG Heuer-branded] Renaults this year.)
Will Alonso desert F1 completley? There’s one good reason to expect not. Last year he said he would only stay in F1 beyond the end of his current McLaren contract if the cars delivered more driving satisfaction in 2017. The arrival of more spectacular cars this year has ticked that box.
Nonetheless his Indianapolis 500 run this year inevitably prompted speculation he could make a full-time switch to IndyCar racing if he doesn’t have a good enough offer for F1. But as Alonso has repeatedly pointed out his target in America is the Indianapolis 500 leg of the ‘triple crown’, not the championship.
While IndyCar’s shorter, more compact calendar may appeal to a driver who has has voiced concerns about F1’s growing schedule, Alonso knows from his competitive run at Indianapolis this year that he doesn’t need to do a full season to stand a chance of winning the race. When interviewed about it during a live IndyCar race broadcast in June, Alonso played down the possibility of a full-time IndyCar switch.
One factor in favour of Alonso making a full-time switch to IndyCar next year is the arrival of the championship’s new aerodynamic kit. Six years of accumulated set-up knowledge will be wiped out, making 2018 a good time for a new driver to come into the series. Even so, it seems an unlikely move.
The Le Mans 24 Hours is another of Alonso’s career goals. Crucially, Alonso can tackle this race without having to miss a grand prix. But now Porsche has followed Audi in quitting the series, Alonso’s chances of racing there appear to have diminished. Even if Toyota stays, there is no way he could drive for them while also being under contract to McLaren and Toyota’s major domestic market rival Honda.
All this seems to point to Alonso staying in F1, which he has already said is his first choice. A third stint at Renault appears to be a possibility as his management is known to have spoken with the team.
However Renault is also investigating the feasibility of Robert Kubica making a return to drive for them. Alonso has heaped praise on his rival in the past but would he really stand in the way of him returning to get his hands on a better drive for next year? Alonso must be eyeing the huge year-on-year performance gain Renault have made over the last 12 months and thinking “if they do that again next year…”
The counter-argument to this is Renault were always going to make strides in 2017 because their 2016 car was so underdeveloped. McLaren could arguably be a better prospect once Honda embark on the second year with the revised power unit design philosophy they introduced this year.
If Alonso is going to remain in F1 this could be the decision he faces. But with both cars unlikely to be contenders for race wins let alone championships next year, could Alonso’s extra-curricular activities be the deal breaker? Staying at McLaren for another year would at least give him the option of returning to the Indianapolis 500.
It might have seemed impossible a few months ago, but sticking it out for one more year at McLaren could be Alonso’s best option for 2018 before seeing if better options appear the year after.
View the current list of 2018 F1 drivers and teams
2018 F1 season
11 comments on “The 2018 F1 driver market: Alonso lacks McLaren alternatives”
Sihrtogg (@sihrtogg)
11th August 2017, 11:51
I think switching to IndyCar full time is Alonso’s best option. He wants to win races!
I think he’s been downplaying it — that’s what all sports people do ahead of a move — but he got a taste of it this year at Indianapolis and he built up his network across the pond. With the new aero specs coming up, this is the time to have a big impact as a driver with his experience. It’s got to be.
Zeke
11th August 2017, 12:14
He absolutely has nothing to lose and everything to gain by moving with Mclaren and Honda to the Indy Series in 2018 . 2 to 3 years in Indy and then give it away.
I don’t see Montoya crying over leaving F1 and he’s not half the driver Alonso is .
petebaldwin (@petebaldwin)
11th August 2017, 12:33
@sihrtogg In the news roundup, it says McLaren are looking at Indycar for 2019. I reckon Alonso will stay for next year and will race in Indycar for McLaren in 2019.
Balue (@balue)
11th August 2017, 12:36
He will not leave F1 for Indycar. His stated goal is 3 F1 championships. That door is still not entirely closed.
Zeke
11th August 2017, 13:02
Alonso will never see another F1 WDC, he needs to face that fact.
Ben Needham (@ben-n)
11th August 2017, 13:14
I think you need to research the definition of ‘fact’ – I wouldn’t be surprised to see him win another. Unlikely, granted, but not impossible by any stretch.
Pat Ruadh (@fullcoursecaution)
11th August 2017, 12:49
Does anyone know the present situation with Andretti’s potential switch to Chevrolet?
Ben Needham (@ben-n)
11th August 2017, 12:57
Pending any surprises I think it’s another year at McLaren for Alonso.
Renault doesn’t really offer a better option at this point in time and any return would surely be nostalgia driven.
Mercedes and Red Bull are full unless Bottas is treated unbelievably unfairly. Ferrari is a burnt bridge and it’s unlikely Vettel would accept Alonso as a team-mate.
Which leaves McLaren or a left-field choice such as Williams, which I just can’t see.
I’ve seen a rumour that Lawrence Stroll is interested in buying Force India, which could see Lance move there. This would likely free up both Williams seats… something else to consider.
Michael
11th August 2017, 13:00
There was so much noise when he was about to leave Ferrari, “I am in a position to control F1 market, bla bla, will do what’s best for me and ferrari” (was not wrong about ferrari though). He won’t get the same attention he got at that time, and he shouldn’t. I wouldn’t pay him more than 10 mln if I brought him to my team, he is not worth at the moment. I’d rather get Max, despite not liking him particularly. He has done his part, he became 2 times WC, without Ferrari or Mercedes he should give up being a champion again.
tgu (@thegrapeunwashed)
11th August 2017, 13:02
Alonso ought to switch to Renault, it looks like it’s making great strides. McLaren should stick with Honda as it can afford to wait for a few more years for the engines to come good; a successful Honda is the team’s best chance of competing for championships, if it gives in and goes down the customer engine route it will signal a lack of ambition and an acceptance of remaining in amongst the Force Indias and Williams of the world.
spoutnik (@spoutnik)
11th August 2017, 13:21
I really hope he remains in F1. Indycar may be fun to watch but my love is clearly F1. Furthermore it is an american competition with american schedules, places and commentary.